Pizza
Italian

Independent Pizzeria All pick-up times are estimations. Allow for a 15-minute window beginning at the selected time. A 20% gratuity will be added to 8 or more pizzas.

No reviews yet

4235 E Madison

Seattle, WA 98112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Starters, Sweets, and Sides

House-made focaccia bread

House-made focaccia bread

$4.00

Four half-slices of our lovingly made bread

Chèvre and honey

Chèvre and honey

$8.00

goat cheese, honey, and four half slices of our house-made focaccia

Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$6.00

Olives in their brine

Stumptown Tiramisu

Stumptown Tiramisu

$11.00

Whipped mascarpone and ladyfingers drenched in Stumptown coffee and chocolate. For the cooler seasons, the tiramisu is infused with the flavor of warm baking spices. Enough for two, but we don't judge if you eat it all yourself.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

Tomato, cucumber, artichoke, olives, and house-made herb vinaigrette on a bed of fresh greens (dressing served on the side)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Served with a half slice of house-made focaccia bread (dressing served on side)

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, white balsamic vinegar

Salume

Salume

$12.00Out of stock

Speck, prosciutto, salami, olives, house-made focaccia

House-Made Caesar Dressing (1.5oz)

$2.00

House-Made Vinaigrette (1.5oz)

$2.00

Tomato Passata Side

$2.00

3 ounces of our unseasoned, unsalted, pure strained tomato.

Pizzas

We do not allow substitutions or half and half pies!
The Village

The Village

$13.00

tomato and mozzarella

The Queen

The Queen

$15.00

fresh and shredded mozzarella, basil

Quattro

Quattro

$17.00

fontina, mozzarella, gorgonzola, chèvre, gaeta olive garnish

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

mozzarella, pepperoni

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks

$16.00

fontina/mozz mix, cremini mushroom, sage

State Fair

State Fair

$17.00

Mozzarella, pecorino, sausage, green pepper

Stevedore

Stevedore

$17.00

provolone, salami, red onion, pickled peppers

Syracuse

Syracuse

$15.00

grana, capers, gaeta olives, pickled peppers, garlic

Norwalk

Norwalk

$18.00

grana, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula

The Farmer

The Farmer

$18.00

grana, fresh mozzarella, soft egg, speck

New Haven

New Haven

$17.00

garlic oil base, mozzarella, grana, white wine, parsley, chopped clams, lemon garnish

Roman

Roman

$17.00

spinach, mozzarella, pecorino, artichoke, garlic

Beta

Beta

$16.00

hearty greens, provolone, garlic

Wine

Please bring your ID!!!!
Queen of the Sierra Amber, California, Forlorn Hope

Queen of the Sierra Amber, California, Forlorn Hope

$25.00
Terre Siciliane Bianco, Sicily, Fuso

Terre Siciliane Bianco, Sicily, Fuso

$23.00
Lavignone Barbera, Pico Maccario, Piedmont

Lavignone Barbera, Pico Maccario, Piedmont

$25.00
Irosso, Tuscany, Casanova Di Neri

Irosso, Tuscany, Casanova Di Neri

$30.00Out of stock

Full bodied, dry red with a rich palate and a good grippy texture

Juvenile Zinfandel, California, Turley

Juvenile Zinfandel, California, Turley

$33.00

Organic red Zinfandel from a legendary producer features black cherry and spice with a little lifting zing

Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ken Wright

Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ken Wright

$35.00

Entry level pinot from a legendary winemaker. This vintage is full and forward with plenty of ripe cherry, strawberry, and blueberry overtones.

Amarone Classico, Veneto, Zenato

Amarone Classico, Veneto, Zenato

$60.00

Big full boat style Amarone (16.5% alc)! Deep crimson-purple, notes of kirsch liquor, sundried dried plum, blackberry jam, tobacco, leather, vanilla, dried sweet cherry, cocoa, silky, full body, good acidity, chewy tannins, lingering finish.

Vinho Verde, Portugal, Broadbent

Vinho Verde, Portugal, Broadbent

$18.00
Shale and Stone Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Frog's Leap

Shale and Stone Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Frog's Leap

$35.00
Les 4 Cépages, France, Domaine de Pajot

Les 4 Cépages, France, Domaine de Pajot

$20.00
Lambrusco (Organic), Emiglia Romagna, Chiarli

Lambrusco (Organic), Emiglia Romagna, Chiarli

$25.00Out of stock

delicious red bubbly with decent balance of structure and just a hint of sweetness. Perfect pizza wine! or goes with anything with a red sauce.

Prosecco Superiore, Veneto, Montelliana

Prosecco Superiore, Veneto, Montelliana

$20.00
Rosé, Corsica, Santa Giulietta

Rosé, Corsica, Santa Giulietta

$20.00

Beer

Please bring your ID!!!!
Rogue Batsquatch Hazy IPA

Rogue Batsquatch Hazy IPA

$5.00
Holy Mountain White Lodge Ale Tall Boy

Holy Mountain White Lodge Ale Tall Boy

$7.00
Reuben's Brews Czech-Style Pilsner

Reuben's Brews Czech-Style Pilsner

$5.00
Yonder Hard Dry Cider

Yonder Hard Dry Cider

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Soft Drinks

A'siciliana Blood Orange Soda

A'siciliana Blood Orange Soda

$3.00
Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.00
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice

Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.00
Virgil's Diet Cola

Virgil's Diet Cola

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

All pick-up times are estimations. Allow for a 15-minute window beginning at the selected time. If online ordering is unavailable, please give us a call and we will try to fit your order in! Thank you for loving pizza as much as we do!

Website

Location

4235 E Madison, Seattle, WA 98112

Directions

