Taj Gift Shop - 10120 Southeast 260th Street Suite 110
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
10120 Southeast 260th Street, Kent WA 98030
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Indian Bistro - 23223 pacific highway south,Kent,WA
No Reviews
23223 Pacific Highway South Kent, WA 98032
View restaurant