Go
Toast

egghole

We believe in living a life with courage, passion and great food. We want to help you conquer the world, or at the very least your cravings.
We strengthen your day with beautifully hand crafted food, that’s easy to order and simply tasty.
We just happen to make great sandwiches!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

229 Washington Ave N • $$

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)

Popular Items

Friends with Benedicts$9.77
smoked bacon, local cage free runny egg
scratch hollandaise served in a toasted brioche bun
The Morning After Fries$7.97
battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil topped with a runny egg, hollandaise and caramelized onions
Bacon Bacon Burger$10.77
1/4 pound dry aged beef, cooked medium, hardwood smoked bacon, american cheese, pickles, dijonaise and ketchup in a toasted brioche bun
Brunch Burger$10.77
1/4 pound dry aged beef, cooked medium, crispy fries, american cheese, cage free runny egg and dijonaise in a toasted brioche bun
Walk of Shame$9.77
#1 seller, local cage free soft scrambled eggs topped with caramelized onions, american cheese and sriracha mayo in a toasted brioche bun
Skinny Fries$4.97
battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil
The Burger$10.77
half pound dry aged beef, cooked medium, american cheese, pickles and dijonaise in a toasted brioche bun
Cold Pressed OJ
100% Pure Orange Juice
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$9.77
pork sausage, local cage free runny egg american cheese and honey mustard aioli served in a toasted brioche bun
B.E.C.$9.77
smoked bacon, local cage free runny egg american cheese and bloody mary ketchup served in a toasted brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

229 Washington Ave N

Kent WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mediterranean Breeze

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trapper's Sushi Co.

No reviews yet

Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

Indian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Punjab Sweets

No reviews yet

Open 1 - 8 PM, Tuesday - Sunday.
Closed Monday.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston