Go
Toast
  • /
  • Kent
  • /
  • Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent

Nana's Southern Kitchen - Kent

Nana's Southern Kitchen takes pride in offering excellent customer service in an open and welcoming environment. Come join us for community and comfort food served Nana's Way.

10234 SE 256th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Meal$9.00
3 Chicken tenders and one side
Catfish$10.00
One large filet
1 Main + 3 Sides$20.00
Fried Shrimp$10.00
Ten jumbo shrimp
1 Main + 1 Side$13.00
Fried Chicken Wings$10.00
Four jumbo wings
Macaroni & Cheese$5.00
2 Main + 2 Sides$25.00
1 Main + 2 Sides$18.00
Cornbread$2.00
One Piece of Cornbread
See full menu

Location

10234 SE 256th St

Kent WA

Sunday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Seafood Bar in Kent, WA.

Clubhouse Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Indian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Punjab Sweets

No reviews yet

Open 1 - 8 PM, Tuesday - Sunday.
Closed Monday.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston