Indian Bistro 23223 pacific highway south,Kent,WA

No reviews yet

23223 Pacific Highway South

Kent, WA 98032

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala

Vegetarian

Aloo Tikki

$5.51

Golden fried mashed potatoes ,topped with chutney and sprinkled with mild herbs.

Vegetables Samosa

$5.15

Seasoned potato and peas in crispy pastry shell.

Vegetable Pakoras

$7.99

Seasoned mixed vegetable fritters coated with chickpeas batter, fried to perfection.

Paneer Pakora

$10.99

Homemade cheese cubes coated with chickpea batter fried to perfection .

Paneer Chilli

$12.99

Homemade cheese sautéed with onions, green peppers, chiili and spring onions.

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99

Cauliflower stirfried with Indo-Chinese spices, green chilli and spring onions .

Papad

$2.99

Crispy spicy lentil wafers.

Veg. Spring Roll

$6.99

Fries

$6.99

Non-Vegetarian

Chicken Pakora

$12.99

Cubes of chicken coated in chickpea batterfried to perfection .

Chicken 65

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked with spices & curry

Chilli Chicken

$13.99

Chicken pieces sauted with onions ,green peppers, chilli and spring onions.

Fish Chilli

$14.99

Fish pieces sauted with onions, green peppers, chilli and spring onions .

Shrimp Chilli

$14.99

Shrimp sauted with onions, green peppers, chili and spring onions .

Chaats

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$7.99

Golden fried mashed potatoes, topped with garbanzo beans, yogurt, onions, chutney sprinkled with mild herbs and cilantro .

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Samosa mixed garbanzo beans, yogurt, onions, chutney, sprinkled with light herbs and cilantro .

Papdi Chaat

$7.99

Papdi shells topped with garbanzo beans, potatoes, yogurt ,onions chutney, sprinkled with mild herbs.

Golgappa (Paani Poori)

$7.99Out of stock

Crispy wheat shell stuffed with chickpeas and mashed potatoes, onions with sweet and tangy mint & tamrind chutney with some secret spices.

Dahi Bhalla

$9.99

Golden fried lentil batter, dipped in homemade yogurt, sweet and tangy tamarind& cilantro. Topped with herbs.

Bhel Poori

$7.99Out of stock

Crispy puffed rice mix with roasted peanuts onions, chilli, tomatoes, cilantro, lemon juice with sweet & sour chutney topped with sev

Dahi Poori

$7.99Out of stock

Crispy wheat shells stuffed with yogurt, chopped onions, mashed potatoes, sweet & sour chutney topped with some herbs & cilantro

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Sweet tangy mango relish

Mint Chutney, Tamarind

$2.60

Sweet tangy mango relish

Raita

$6.20

Yogurt dressing with shredded cucumber &carrots.

Mix Pickle

$3.65

Tandoor

Tandoori Chicken

$16.99

Savory yogurt-marinated chicken, roasted to perfection in our clay oven.

Chicken Tikka Tandoori

$16.99

Boneless cubes of chicken marinated & roasted in clay oven tandoor.

Seekh Kabab

$17.99

Ground Lamb blended with special Indian herbs& cooked in clay oven tandoor.

Tandoori Fish Tikka

$17.99

Subtly seasoned chunks offish cooked in tandoor.

Chicken Malai Tikka

$16.99

Tender piece of boneless chicken are marinated in a unique blend of yogurt, cream cheese & spices & cooked in clay oven.

Paneer Tikka Tandoori

$15.99

Homemade Panner cooked with spices & vegetables in clay oven tandoor

Mint Malai Kabab

$16.99

Tender pieces of boneless chicken are marinated in a unique blend of yogurt, cream cheese ,mint sauce & spices cooked in clay oven.

Indian Bistro Specialties

Rosemary Rack Of Lamb

$29.99

Rack of lamb marinated in garlic-ginger & a touch of mustard oil, flame in the clay oven.

Soups

Veggie Daal Soup

$6.99

Lentil soup with veggies & mild herb.

Tomato Soup

$6.99

Creamy Tomato Soup

Salads

Chickpea Salad

$9.99

Chickpeas, cucumber, red onions, tomato, bell pepper, cilantro & paneer. Tossed with lemon juice, black pepper & chaat masala.

Kachumber Salad

$9.99

Red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, green bell pepper ,lemon juice & Chaat Masala

Green Salad

$7.99

Lettuce & tomatoes salad with house dressing

Punjabi Salad

$8.99

Red Onion, cucumber, tomato, carrots & green Chili

Seafood

Shrimp Curry

$17.99

Shrimp prepared in a heavenly curry sauce made according to authentic tradition

Shrimp Makhni

$17.99

Tandoori Shrimp cooked in a tomato & herb sauce.

Shrimp Masala

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with tomato, medium spicy herbs sauce & a touch of coconut.

Shrimp Karahi

$17.99

Shrimp prepared with a heavenly curry made according to authentic tradition

Shrimp Saag

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in creamed spinach

Shrimp Korma

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in cream & mild Indian spices.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with potatoes, tomatoes, vinegar & hot Spices.

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with green vegetables & onions

Shrimp Mango

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in onions, garlic, ginger & mango sauce.

Shrimp Bhuna

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes & green pepper.

Goan Fish Curry

$17.99

Boneless fish cooked with coconut milk & chef secret spices.

Fish Vindaloo

$17.99

Cubes of fish coated in chickpea batter fried to perfection.

Fish Curry

$17.99

Fish prepared in a heavenly curry sauce made according to authentic tradition.

Fish Masala

$17.99

Fish cooked with tomato, medium spicy herbs sauce & a touch of coconut.

Lamb

Rogan Josh

$17.99

Lamb cubes cooked in a blend of curry sauce.

Lamb Curry

$17.99

Lamb cooked in tomatoes & onions in Punjabi style.

Lamb Achari

$17.99

Tender Piece of lamb cooked with unique blend of pickle spices.

Lamb Karahi

$17.99

Boneless lamb prepared with a heavenly curry made according to authentic tradition.

Lamb Shahi Korma

$17.99

Lamb cooked in a mild cream & almond sauce

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.99

Lamb cooked with potatoes, tomatoes, vinegar & hot Spices.

Lamb Jalfrezi

$17.99

Lamb curry cooked with green vegetables & onions.

Lamb Mango

$17.99

Boneless Lamb cooked in onions, garlic, ginger & mango sauce.

Lamb Bhuna

$17.99

Tender pieces of lamb simmered in onions & peppers . A hot & spicy dish.

Lamb Mardas

$17.99

Boneless roasted lamb cooked with coconut milk & curry leaves.

Lamb Coconut

$17.99

Lamb cooked with coconut milk & spices.

Goat

Goat Rogan Josh

$17.99

Goat cooked in a blend of curry sauce.

Goat Jalfrezi

$17.99

Goat curry cooked with green vegetables & onions.

Goat Curry

$17.99

Goat with bones cooked in tomatoes & onions in Punjabi style.

Goat Karahi

$17.99

Goat prepared with a heavenly curry made according to authentic tradition

Goat Masala

$17.99

Goat with bone cooked in masala sauce.

Goat Vindaloo

$17.99

Goat cooked with potatoes, tomatoes, vinegar & hot Spices.

Saag Ghost

$17.99

Lamb cooked in a homemade creamy spinach & a touch of curry sauce.

Goat Coconut

$17.99

Goat cooked with coconut milk & spices.

Goat Achari

$17.99

Piece of Goat cooked with unique blend of pickle spices.

Goat Mango

$17.99

Goat cooked in onions, garlic, ginger & mango sauce.

Goat Rogan Josh (Copy)

$17.99

Goat cooked in a blend of curry sauce.

Chicken

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Sliced boneless tandoori chicken marinated in fresh herbs & spiced in creamy curry of tomatoes.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Diced tandoori chicken cooked with tomatoes & herb sauce.

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Boneless chicken prepared with a heavenly curry made according to authentic tradition.

Karahi Chicken

$15.99

Roasted boneless chicken sautéed with garlic, ginger, onions & bell peppers .

Chicken Saagwala

$15.99

Chicken cooked in homemade cream spinach seasoned with fresh Indian Spices.

Chicken Shahi Korma

$15.99

Boneless chicken cooked in cream & mild Indian spices.

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Chicken cooked with potatoes, tomatoes, vinegar & hot Spices.

Chicken Jalfrezi

$15.99

Chicken pieces marinated with fresh ground spices & sautéed with tomatoes.

Chicken Mango

$15.99

Boneless chicken cooked in onions, garlic, ginger & mango sauce.

Chicken Rogan Josh

$15.99

Chicken cooked in a yogurt based sauce & Kashmiri spices.

Chicken Patiala

$15.99

Punjabi style bone-in chicken curry.

Chicken Achari

$15.99

Chicken cooked with pickle spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.

Chicken Coconut

$15.99

Chicken cooked with coconut milk & spices.

Vegetable

Daal Makhni

$12.99

Creamed black lentils & kidney beans cooked with butter.

Daal Tadka

$12.99

Moong & masoor lentils cooked with spices & then pan fried with onions, ginger, garlic & tomato.

Veg. Mango

$14.99

Vegetable cooked with light curry & mango

Sarson Da Saag

$14.99

Mustar green,spinach,collard & more greens cooked with ginger, garlic & onions. Served with white butter on the top.

Palak Kofta

$14.99

Spinach cooked with dumpling of fresh vegetables.

Saag Paneer

$14.99

Tender chunks of homemade cheese in homemade creamed spinach which has been lightly seasoned.

Veg. Korma

$14.99

Vegetables cooked in onion gravy with light cream with a touch of cardamom.

Saag Channa

$14.99

Spinach with tomatoes, garbanzo beans & ground spices.

Saag Aloo

$14.99

Spinach with potatoes & ground spices.

Cheese Tomato

$14.99

Homemade Paneer cubes cooked in tomato sauce with roasted fennel seeds in pure ghee & a light touch of cream.

Paneer Makhni

$14.99

Homemade cheese cooked in fresh tomato sauce, butter & mild Indian spices.

Karahi Mushroom

$14.99

Roasted mushroom sautéed with garlic, ginger, onions & bell pepper.

Mushroom Matar

$14.99

Mushrooms & green peas sautéed with brown onions & tomatoes.

Matar Paneer

$14.99

Fresh garden peas cooked with our homemade cheese & curry sauce.

Malai Kofta Kashmiri

$14.99

Dumplings of fresh vegetables & cheese cooked in a mild almond & cream sauce.

Mix Veg. Curry

$14.99

Fresh garden vegetables cooked with a curry sauce.

Channa Masala Punjabi

$14.99

Chickpeas cooked in an exotic flavor of north Indian spices.

Bengan Bhurta

$14.99

Puree of baked eggplant sautéed with onions, peas & tomatoes.

Masala Mushroom

$14.99

Baby eggplant cooked with sesame seeds, peanuts & garam masala.

Karahi Paneer

$14.99

Cooked in onion & tomato gravy with onions, bell pepper & a light touch of cream.

Aloo Gobi

$14.99

Cauliflower & cubes of potatoes cooked with mildly spiced garlic & ginger sauce.

Aloo Matar

$14.99

Potatoes & green peas in spiced gravy sauce.

Aloo Vindaloo

$14.99

Potatoes cooked with very hot spices.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Cubed farmer's cheese simmered in our signature tomato-butter cream sauce.

Veg. Jalfrezi

$14.99

Vegetables cooked in a special sauce.

Bhindi Masala

$14.99

Okra with fresh tomatoes, onions & tender spices.

Shahi Paneer

$14.99

Homemade cheese scraped, cooked with cream, light flavor of cardamom & secret blend of spices.

Kadi Pakora

$14.99

Ground flour of chickpeas, yogurt & vegetable flitters.

Biryani

Mughal Biryani

$17.99

Finest basmati rice, your choice of juicy Lamb or Goat combined in a masterful blend of spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon

Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Finest basmati rice combined with tender pieces of chicken & a touch of curry sauce. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Finest basmati rice cooked with succulent pieces of Shrimps & secret spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon.

Vegetable Biryani

$15.99

Finest basmati rice cooked with garden fresh vegetables & blend of spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon

Egg Biryani

$15.99

Finest basmati rice cooked with boiled egg & secret spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon

Punnjabi Style Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Finest basmati rice combined with Bone-in pieces of chicken with some special spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon

Rice

Basmati Rice

$2.99

Indian Breads

Butter Naan

$3.00

Leavened bread topped with butter.

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Leavened bread topped with garlic & cilantro.

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Leavened bread topped with green chil’s & spices.

Spinach Naan

$4.99

Leavened bread stuffed with spinach & spices.

Cheese Naan

$5.15

Leavened bread with cheese

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Leavened whole wheat bread baked in the tandoor.

Lacha Pratha

$3.50

Buttered & layered whole wheat bread.

Desserts

Khoya Kulfi

$6.99

Indian ice cream made with fresh homemade khoya (form of milk) & cardamoms. Garnished with sliced almonds.

Pistachio Kulfi

$6.99

Indian ice cream made with milk, Pistachio & cardamoms. Garnished with pistachio.

Rasmalai

$7.99

Patties of fresh homemade cheese in sweetened milk served chilled with pistachios.

Kheer Badami

$6.99

Traditional Indian rice pudding made with milk, raisins & nuts.

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Non-fat dry milk & cottage cheese fried balls soaked in sugar syrup.

Gajar Halwa

$7.99

Fine shredded carrots with almonds, raisins, milk & sugar.

Mango Ice Cream

$6.99

Ice Cream made with milk & mango

Non Alcoholic

Milk

$3.99

Water

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sweet Lassi

$5.50

Salty Lassi

$5.50

Mango Lassi

$5.50

Punjabi Soda

$6.99Out of stock

Mexican bottle

$4.99

Indian Masala Tea

$2.99

Black Coffee

$2.99

Juice

$5.50

Black Tea

$2.99

NonAlcoholic Beer

$4.99

Strawberry Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Soft Drinks

$3.99

Soda Cans

$1.99

Beer

Taj

$7.99+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

23223 Pacific Highway South, Kent, WA 98032

Directions

