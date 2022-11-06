Indian Bistro 23223 pacific highway south,Kent,WA
23223 Pacific Highway South
Kent, WA 98032
Popular Items
Vegetarian
Aloo Tikki
Golden fried mashed potatoes ,topped with chutney and sprinkled with mild herbs.
Vegetables Samosa
Seasoned potato and peas in crispy pastry shell.
Vegetable Pakoras
Seasoned mixed vegetable fritters coated with chickpeas batter, fried to perfection.
Paneer Pakora
Homemade cheese cubes coated with chickpea batter fried to perfection .
Paneer Chilli
Homemade cheese sautéed with onions, green peppers, chiili and spring onions.
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower stirfried with Indo-Chinese spices, green chilli and spring onions .
Papad
Crispy spicy lentil wafers.
Veg. Spring Roll
Fries
Non-Vegetarian
Chicken Pakora
Cubes of chicken coated in chickpea batterfried to perfection .
Chicken 65
Boneless chicken cooked with spices & curry
Chilli Chicken
Chicken pieces sauted with onions ,green peppers, chilli and spring onions.
Fish Chilli
Fish pieces sauted with onions, green peppers, chilli and spring onions .
Shrimp Chilli
Shrimp sauted with onions, green peppers, chili and spring onions .
Chaats
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Golden fried mashed potatoes, topped with garbanzo beans, yogurt, onions, chutney sprinkled with mild herbs and cilantro .
Samosa Chaat
Samosa mixed garbanzo beans, yogurt, onions, chutney, sprinkled with light herbs and cilantro .
Papdi Chaat
Papdi shells topped with garbanzo beans, potatoes, yogurt ,onions chutney, sprinkled with mild herbs.
Golgappa (Paani Poori)
Crispy wheat shell stuffed with chickpeas and mashed potatoes, onions with sweet and tangy mint & tamrind chutney with some secret spices.
Dahi Bhalla
Golden fried lentil batter, dipped in homemade yogurt, sweet and tangy tamarind& cilantro. Topped with herbs.
Bhel Poori
Crispy puffed rice mix with roasted peanuts onions, chilli, tomatoes, cilantro, lemon juice with sweet & sour chutney topped with sev
Dahi Poori
Crispy wheat shells stuffed with yogurt, chopped onions, mashed potatoes, sweet & sour chutney topped with some herbs & cilantro
Mango Chutney
Sweet tangy mango relish
Mint Chutney, Tamarind
Sweet tangy mango relish
Raita
Yogurt dressing with shredded cucumber &carrots.
Mix Pickle
Tandoor
Tandoori Chicken
Savory yogurt-marinated chicken, roasted to perfection in our clay oven.
Chicken Tikka Tandoori
Boneless cubes of chicken marinated & roasted in clay oven tandoor.
Seekh Kabab
Ground Lamb blended with special Indian herbs& cooked in clay oven tandoor.
Tandoori Fish Tikka
Subtly seasoned chunks offish cooked in tandoor.
Chicken Malai Tikka
Tender piece of boneless chicken are marinated in a unique blend of yogurt, cream cheese & spices & cooked in clay oven.
Paneer Tikka Tandoori
Homemade Panner cooked with spices & vegetables in clay oven tandoor
Mint Malai Kabab
Tender pieces of boneless chicken are marinated in a unique blend of yogurt, cream cheese ,mint sauce & spices cooked in clay oven.
Indian Bistro Specialties
Salads
Chickpea Salad
Chickpeas, cucumber, red onions, tomato, bell pepper, cilantro & paneer. Tossed with lemon juice, black pepper & chaat masala.
Kachumber Salad
Red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, green bell pepper ,lemon juice & Chaat Masala
Green Salad
Lettuce & tomatoes salad with house dressing
Punjabi Salad
Red Onion, cucumber, tomato, carrots & green Chili
Seafood
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp prepared in a heavenly curry sauce made according to authentic tradition
Shrimp Makhni
Tandoori Shrimp cooked in a tomato & herb sauce.
Shrimp Masala
Shrimp cooked with tomato, medium spicy herbs sauce & a touch of coconut.
Shrimp Karahi
Shrimp prepared with a heavenly curry made according to authentic tradition
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp cooked in creamed spinach
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp cooked in cream & mild Indian spices.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp cooked with potatoes, tomatoes, vinegar & hot Spices.
Shrimp Jalfrezi
Shrimp cooked with green vegetables & onions
Shrimp Mango
Shrimp cooked in onions, garlic, ginger & mango sauce.
Shrimp Bhuna
Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes & green pepper.
Goan Fish Curry
Boneless fish cooked with coconut milk & chef secret spices.
Fish Vindaloo
Cubes of fish coated in chickpea batter fried to perfection.
Fish Curry
Fish prepared in a heavenly curry sauce made according to authentic tradition.
Fish Masala
Fish cooked with tomato, medium spicy herbs sauce & a touch of coconut.
Lamb
Rogan Josh
Lamb cubes cooked in a blend of curry sauce.
Lamb Curry
Lamb cooked in tomatoes & onions in Punjabi style.
Lamb Achari
Tender Piece of lamb cooked with unique blend of pickle spices.
Lamb Karahi
Boneless lamb prepared with a heavenly curry made according to authentic tradition.
Lamb Shahi Korma
Lamb cooked in a mild cream & almond sauce
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked with potatoes, tomatoes, vinegar & hot Spices.
Lamb Jalfrezi
Lamb curry cooked with green vegetables & onions.
Lamb Mango
Boneless Lamb cooked in onions, garlic, ginger & mango sauce.
Lamb Bhuna
Tender pieces of lamb simmered in onions & peppers . A hot & spicy dish.
Lamb Mardas
Boneless roasted lamb cooked with coconut milk & curry leaves.
Lamb Coconut
Lamb cooked with coconut milk & spices.
Goat
Goat Rogan Josh
Goat cooked in a blend of curry sauce.
Goat Jalfrezi
Goat curry cooked with green vegetables & onions.
Goat Curry
Goat with bones cooked in tomatoes & onions in Punjabi style.
Goat Karahi
Goat prepared with a heavenly curry made according to authentic tradition
Goat Masala
Goat with bone cooked in masala sauce.
Goat Vindaloo
Goat cooked with potatoes, tomatoes, vinegar & hot Spices.
Saag Ghost
Lamb cooked in a homemade creamy spinach & a touch of curry sauce.
Goat Coconut
Goat cooked with coconut milk & spices.
Goat Achari
Piece of Goat cooked with unique blend of pickle spices.
Goat Mango
Goat cooked in onions, garlic, ginger & mango sauce.
Chicken
Butter Chicken
Sliced boneless tandoori chicken marinated in fresh herbs & spiced in creamy curry of tomatoes.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Diced tandoori chicken cooked with tomatoes & herb sauce.
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken prepared with a heavenly curry made according to authentic tradition.
Karahi Chicken
Roasted boneless chicken sautéed with garlic, ginger, onions & bell peppers .
Chicken Saagwala
Chicken cooked in homemade cream spinach seasoned with fresh Indian Spices.
Chicken Shahi Korma
Boneless chicken cooked in cream & mild Indian spices.
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked with potatoes, tomatoes, vinegar & hot Spices.
Chicken Jalfrezi
Chicken pieces marinated with fresh ground spices & sautéed with tomatoes.
Chicken Mango
Boneless chicken cooked in onions, garlic, ginger & mango sauce.
Chicken Rogan Josh
Chicken cooked in a yogurt based sauce & Kashmiri spices.
Chicken Patiala
Punjabi style bone-in chicken curry.
Chicken Achari
Chicken cooked with pickle spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.
Chicken Coconut
Chicken cooked with coconut milk & spices.
Vegetable
Daal Makhni
Creamed black lentils & kidney beans cooked with butter.
Daal Tadka
Moong & masoor lentils cooked with spices & then pan fried with onions, ginger, garlic & tomato.
Veg. Mango
Vegetable cooked with light curry & mango
Sarson Da Saag
Mustar green,spinach,collard & more greens cooked with ginger, garlic & onions. Served with white butter on the top.
Palak Kofta
Spinach cooked with dumpling of fresh vegetables.
Saag Paneer
Tender chunks of homemade cheese in homemade creamed spinach which has been lightly seasoned.
Veg. Korma
Vegetables cooked in onion gravy with light cream with a touch of cardamom.
Saag Channa
Spinach with tomatoes, garbanzo beans & ground spices.
Saag Aloo
Spinach with potatoes & ground spices.
Cheese Tomato
Homemade Paneer cubes cooked in tomato sauce with roasted fennel seeds in pure ghee & a light touch of cream.
Paneer Makhni
Homemade cheese cooked in fresh tomato sauce, butter & mild Indian spices.
Karahi Mushroom
Roasted mushroom sautéed with garlic, ginger, onions & bell pepper.
Mushroom Matar
Mushrooms & green peas sautéed with brown onions & tomatoes.
Matar Paneer
Fresh garden peas cooked with our homemade cheese & curry sauce.
Malai Kofta Kashmiri
Dumplings of fresh vegetables & cheese cooked in a mild almond & cream sauce.
Mix Veg. Curry
Fresh garden vegetables cooked with a curry sauce.
Channa Masala Punjabi
Chickpeas cooked in an exotic flavor of north Indian spices.
Bengan Bhurta
Puree of baked eggplant sautéed with onions, peas & tomatoes.
Masala Mushroom
Baby eggplant cooked with sesame seeds, peanuts & garam masala.
Karahi Paneer
Cooked in onion & tomato gravy with onions, bell pepper & a light touch of cream.
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower & cubes of potatoes cooked with mildly spiced garlic & ginger sauce.
Aloo Matar
Potatoes & green peas in spiced gravy sauce.
Aloo Vindaloo
Potatoes cooked with very hot spices.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cubed farmer's cheese simmered in our signature tomato-butter cream sauce.
Veg. Jalfrezi
Vegetables cooked in a special sauce.
Bhindi Masala
Okra with fresh tomatoes, onions & tender spices.
Shahi Paneer
Homemade cheese scraped, cooked with cream, light flavor of cardamom & secret blend of spices.
Kadi Pakora
Ground flour of chickpeas, yogurt & vegetable flitters.
Biryani
Mughal Biryani
Finest basmati rice, your choice of juicy Lamb or Goat combined in a masterful blend of spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon
Chicken Biryani
Finest basmati rice combined with tender pieces of chicken & a touch of curry sauce. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon
Shrimp Biryani
Finest basmati rice cooked with succulent pieces of Shrimps & secret spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon.
Vegetable Biryani
Finest basmati rice cooked with garden fresh vegetables & blend of spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon
Egg Biryani
Finest basmati rice cooked with boiled egg & secret spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon
Punnjabi Style Chicken Biryani
Finest basmati rice combined with Bone-in pieces of chicken with some special spices. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon
Indian Breads
Butter Naan
Leavened bread topped with butter.
Garlic Naan
Leavened bread topped with garlic & cilantro.
Bullet Naan
Leavened bread topped with green chil’s & spices.
Spinach Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with spinach & spices.
Cheese Naan
Leavened bread with cheese
Tandoori Roti
Leavened whole wheat bread baked in the tandoor.
Lacha Pratha
Buttered & layered whole wheat bread.
Desserts
Khoya Kulfi
Indian ice cream made with fresh homemade khoya (form of milk) & cardamoms. Garnished with sliced almonds.
Pistachio Kulfi
Indian ice cream made with milk, Pistachio & cardamoms. Garnished with pistachio.
Rasmalai
Patties of fresh homemade cheese in sweetened milk served chilled with pistachios.
Kheer Badami
Traditional Indian rice pudding made with milk, raisins & nuts.
Gulab Jamun
Non-fat dry milk & cottage cheese fried balls soaked in sugar syrup.
Gajar Halwa
Fine shredded carrots with almonds, raisins, milk & sugar.
Mango Ice Cream
Ice Cream made with milk & mango
Non Alcoholic
Beer
