Naan in Kent

Kent restaurants
Kent restaurants that serve naan

Indian Bistro

23223 Pacific Highway South, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.99
Leavened bread topped with garlic & cilantro.
Cheese Naan$5.15
Leavened bread with cheese
Butter Naan$3.00
Leavened bread topped with butter.
More about Indian Bistro
Punjab Sweets

23617 104th Ave SE, Kent

Avg 3.6 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Naan$3.99
More about Punjab Sweets

