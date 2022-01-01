Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Naan in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Naan
Kent restaurants that serve naan
Indian Bistro
23223 Pacific Highway South, Kent
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$3.99
Leavened bread topped with garlic & cilantro.
Cheese Naan
$5.15
Leavened bread with cheese
Butter Naan
$3.00
Leavened bread topped with butter.
More about Indian Bistro
Punjab Sweets
23617 104th Ave SE, Kent
Avg 3.6
(766 reviews)
Naan
$3.99
More about Punjab Sweets
Browse other tasty dishes in Kent
Edamame
Chicken Tenders
Squid Salad
Chicken Fried Steaks
Miso Soup
Aloo Tikkis
Pies
Pork Chops
More near Kent to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.2
(52 restaurants)
Issaquah
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1311 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston