Curry Pizza House
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
25666 104th Ave SE, Kent WA 98031
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Indian Bistro - 23223 pacific highway south,Kent,WA
No Reviews
23223 Pacific Highway South Kent, WA 98032
View restaurant