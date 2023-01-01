The Coalman - Newcastle
Open today 7:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
6977 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle WA 98059
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DIY Tea Lab - Newcastle
No Reviews
6973 Coal Creek Parkway Southeast Newcastle, WA 98056
View restaurant
Blazing Onion Burger Co. - Newcastle
No Reviews
13195 Newcastle Commons Dr Newcastle, WA 98059
View restaurant
The Frosty Barrel - Newcastle, WA
No Reviews
13197 Newcastle Commons Dr Newcastle, WA 98059
View restaurant