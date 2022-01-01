Go
Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria

Artisinal Pizza and Hand Crafted Beer in a fun and engaging envrironment!

PIZZA

5606 119th Ave SE Suite A • $$

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO (Build-Your-Own)$12.00
choose your base sauce and add toppings
High Voltage$14.50
red sauce, sausage, crimini mushrooms, red onion, chili flakes, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano
Kale Salad
kale, arugula, cranberries, toasted almonds, feta, pickled shallot vinaigrette dressing
Triple Trouble$17.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, Zoe’s salami, crimini
mushrooms, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano
Brewer's Salad$14.50
mixed greens, arugula, cannellini beans, Zoe’s salami,
chicken, egg, tomato, kalamata olives, gorgonzola, creamy balsamic dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, house croutons, parm-reggiano,
caesar dressing
Pepperoni$13.50
red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano (on crust)
Cheese$12.00
red sauce, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano (on crust)
Kids Cheese$8.00
Atomic Punk - West Coast IPA, 6.9%
Our flagship IPA is hop-forward yet extremely balanced and drinkable. This aggressively hopped IPA immediately strikes a power chord of grapefruit, tangerine, and pine flavors with a hint of "dankness". The malt profile provides just enough backbone to support the massive hop profile.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5606 119th Ave SE Suite A

Bellevue WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
