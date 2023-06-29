Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bake's Place Bar & Bistro

1,554 Reviews

$$

155 108th Ave NE St 110

Bellevue, WA 98004

Popular Items

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00

White chocolate ganache, brandied cherries

DINNER

Starters

Marcona Almonds

$6.00

Marinated Olives

$6.00
Hand Cut Fries

$9.00

ketchup, truffle aioli

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

apples, cipollini onions, dates, pomegranate, cashews, tamarind glaze

Gourmet Cheese & Charcuterie

$18.00

A rotating selection of fine cheeses & cured meats with traditional accompaniments and crackers.

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

sweet thai chile sauce

Kobe Beef Sliders

$12.00

2 sliders with white cheddar, lettuce, pickles & chipotle aioli.

Sweet Potato Hummus & Crudite

$15.00

seasonal vegetables, grilled pita

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$4.00

Sold by the each. Served on corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo & jalapeno-cabbage slaw.

Wild Mushroom Arancini

$15.00

crispy wild mushroom risotto balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella over arugula-pesto cream

Sake Braised Pork Belly

$16.00

Spicy black currant-soy bbq glaze, taro chips, apricot, radish & arugula salad

Salumi Meat Flatbread

$15.00

salami, coppa, arugula, kalamata olives, mam lil's peppers, roasted garlic sauce, white cheddar & parmigiana.

Vegetarian Flatbread

$15.00

Topped with asparagus, spinach, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes. Finished with basil pesto, mozzarella & goat cheese.

Goat Cheese Gnocchi

$17.00

Sauteed with leeks, garlic, summer squash, pomodoriccio tomatoes, parmigiana, basil oil

Kids' Chicken Fingers

$10.00+

served with fries & ranch

BBQ Ribs

$15.00

Burrata

$16.00

Berry Salad

$14.00

Summer Veg Salad

$14.00

Entrees

7oz American Wagyu Burger

$21.00

On brioche bun with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, balsamic onions, chipotle aioli. hand cut fries

Crisp Skinned Chicken Breast

$31.00

white cheddar risotto with mushrooms, roasted apples, leeks and a roast garlic pan jus

Vegetable Coconut Thai Curry

$26.00

cauliflower, carrots, snap peas, potatoes, onions, celery & spinach in a light coconut curry sauce over brown rice

Grilled Flat Iron Steak

$36.00

Sauteed spinach, blue cheese, hand cut fries, aioli

Pork Porterhouse Chop

$35.00

Mongolian BBQ sauce, marble potatoes, kale, broccolini, baby carrots

Five Cheese Ravioli

$28.00

butternut squash, leeks ,arugula, garlic, pistachio brown butter, butternut-sage puree

Chilean Sea Bass

$39.00

Roasted vegetable-brown rice pilaf, parsnip puree, baby kale, lemon-thyme vinaigrette

Sea Scallops

$37.00

DESSERT

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00

White chocolate ganache, brandied cherries

Molten Chocolate Toffee Cake

$10.00

Espresso creme anglaise, raspberries and vanilla ice cream

Raspberry Mousse Cake

$10.00

layered with chocolate decadence, hibiscus coulis, linzer cookie

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Bake's Place is a bar, bistro and live music venue that exudes atmosphere and elegance. We have the most dynamic outdoor patio space in the region and are perfect for any size event

155 108th Ave NE St 110, Bellevue, WA 98004

