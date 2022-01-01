Go
The Frosty Barrel

Unique dairy, plant-based, and booze-infused ice creams and delicious wine and beer pairings! Order online and pickup anytime between 1pm and 8pm!

13197 Newcastle Commons Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mint Chocolate Chip (Pint)
Don’t let the vanilla-white fool you - this mint infused creamy base is filled with crunchy deep chocolate chips that give this a chunky texture.
Recommended Wine Pairings: Zinfandel or California Cabernet.
Recommended Beer Pairings: Coffee Porter or Stout
Butter Pecan (Pint)
Our take on a classic - with smooth butter taste with chunks of delicious pecans!
Skagit Valley Strawberry (Pint)
This is a super creamy strawberry ice cream with a fresh strawberry flavor.. A perfect summer dessert!
Waffle Cones (1 count)$1.50
NEW! Ube Ice Cream (Pint)
A Filipino sensation, this gorgeous purple yam is common in many pastries and deserts, and has flavor profiles of macadamia nuts and vanilla. That color is for real!
Danish Vanilla Bean (Pint)
Our go-to creamy vanilla is infused with Madagascar Vanilla Beans.
Recommended Wine Pairings: Prosecco, Spanish Albariño.
Recommended Beer Pairings: Raspberry Sour Ale, IPA, Peach Lambic, Barrel Aged Stout, Scotch Ale.
NEW! Strawberry Cheesecake (Pint)
Our cheesecake ice cream with swirls and chunks of strawberry. Simple, but devine.
Mulkiteo Mudd Chocolate (Pint)
A blend of sweet chocolate and bitter-sweet chocolate with hints of vanilla with a very smooth texture.
Recommended Wine Pairings: Pinot Noir, Petite Syrah, Late harvest Syrah, Tawny port, or Muscat.
Recommended Beer Pairings: Raspberry Sour Beer, Coffee Stout, Porter, or Belgian Quad.
NEW! White Chocolate Raspberry Swirl (Pint)
Our vanilla ice cream infused with melted white chocolate and rippled with raspberry reduction. Tangy, creamy perfection.
Salted Caramel (Pint)
Sweet and creamy meets salty deliciousness. Recommended Wine Pairing: Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. Recommended Beer Pairing: Amber Lager.
Location

13197 Newcastle Commons Dr

Newcastle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
