Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria

1,245 Reviews

$$

5606 119th Ave SE Suite A

Bellevue, WA 98006

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Triple Trouble
High Voltage

HOPPY

Atomic Punk - West Coast IPA, 6.9%

Atomic Punk - West Coast IPA, 6.9%

Our flagship IPA is hop-forward yet extremely balanced and drinkable. This aggressively hopped IPA immediately strikes a power chord of grapefruit, tangerine, and pine flavors with a hint of "dankness". The malt profile provides just enough backbone to support the massive hop profile.

Young & Hazy - Juicy/Hazy IPA, 6.3%

Young & Hazy - Juicy/Hazy IPA, 6.3%

Soft mouthfeel with massive fruit flavors including peach, mango, citrus, papaya, and apricot. Bitterness plays a very small supportive role in this beer as the focus is on the juicy characteristics of this enticing beer.

Revolver #13 - American Pale Ale, 5.7%

Revolver #13 - American Pale Ale, 5.7%

The most recent version our rotating pale ale series features the Citra hop. This hope variety is packed with big tropical flavors including pineapple and passion fruit. This is an easy-drinking, refreshing hoppy beer that has just enough bitterness to keep things balanced. The nice dry finish will keep you coming back for more.

Comfortably Numb - Double IPA, 8.5%

Comfortably Numb - Double IPA, 8.5%

Our double IPA is deceptively easy to drink. At 9% and a bitterness of over 100 IBU, you will be pleasantly surprised how well the malt profile, mouthfeel, and hop flavors create a dangerously delicious DIPA. Has a gorgeous orange hue with notes of tropical fruit, grapefruit, and tangerine.

Haywire - Juicy/Hazy Pale Ale, 5.5%

Haywire - Juicy/Hazy Pale Ale, 5.5%

Out of stock

Crisp and refreshing hazy pale ale with layers of citrus and tropical fruit.

Patience - New World Pale Ale, 5.7%

Patience - New World Pale Ale, 5.7%

Taking the juicy, tropical flavors typical of Hazy IPAs and putting them into focus with this clear and lower abv highly quaffable approach.

LIGHT / CRISP

Polka Face - Oktoberfest, 5.4%

Polka Face - Oktoberfest, 5.4%

Out of stock

Deep golden color with a smooth, somewhat creamy mouthfeel. This Oktoberfest beer brings a slightly toasty bread dough malt character balanced by a a light spicy hop flavor. Comes with a finish that encourages drinking another.

Gold Digger - Kolsch, 5.5%

Gold Digger - Kolsch, 5.5%

Clean, crisp, and delicately balanced with subtle pear fruit flavor and subdued maltiness. Pleasantly refreshing, easy-drinking and flavorful.

Bicycle Race - Grapefruit Radler, 4.3%

Bicycle Race - Grapefruit Radler, 4.3%

The Cyclists' Beery Thirst Quencher (Radler means cyclist in German). It is a popular summer drink. Flavorful, crisp, refreshing, and low alcohol.

Mexican Radio - Mexican-style Lager 5.1%

Mexican Radio - Mexican-style Lager 5.1%

Out of stock

Light and refreshing with the unmistakable creamy hint of sweetness that only the magic ingredient of corn can provide. This addictively drinkable beer will leave you wanting another, and another, and …

Jagged Little Pilz - West Coast Pilsner, 5.4%

Jagged Little Pilz - West Coast Pilsner, 5.4%

Light-bodied West Coast Pilsner with notes of bright lemon zest. Very light, crisp and refreshing.

The Sustain - English/PNW Summer Ale, 4.6%

The Sustain - English/PNW Summer Ale, 4.6%

Out of stock

The flavors on this go up to 11 while still being an easy drinking summer ale. Notes of biscuit, toffee, and bread crust stand out in this malt forward beer while the citrus and tropical hops bring a wave of brightness to this traditionally English style.

MALT / ROAST

Lithium - German Amber/Altbier, 5.4%

Lithium - German Amber/Altbier, 5.4%

Out of stock

Medium bodied with crisp, clean yet complex malt character balanced by solid bitterness and hop flavors. This bittersweet amber colored beer is light enough to be sessionable and full of flavors.

The Sustain - English/PNW Summer Ale, 4.6%

The Sustain - English/PNW Summer Ale, 4.6%

Out of stock

The flavors on this go up to 11 while still being an easy drinking summer ale. Notes of biscuit, toffee, and bread crust stand out in this malt forward beer while the citrus and tropical hops bring a wave of brightness to this traditionally English style.

Spirit In The Dark - Robust Porter, 6.5%

Spirit In The Dark - Robust Porter, 6.5%

Deep, dark brown in color with ruby highlights. This malt-forward dark ale brings features flavors of chocolate, caramel, biscuit, and hints of coffee notes with a firm but balanced bitterness.

FRUIT / FUNK / BELGIAN

Fru Fighters - Fruited Brett Sour, 5.3%

Fru Fighters - Fruited Brett Sour, 5.3%

We aged our Kiwi + Strawberry ale on Grapefruit and Brettanomyces. Tart, Fruity & Complex!

Thorny Gose - Blackberry Gose, 4.8%

Thorny Gose - Blackberry Gose, 4.8%

This distinctive beer is bright, crisp and clean with a tart citrus flovor and just enough bitterness to support but not distract. Incorporates blackberries, sea salt, and coriander into a crushably tart wheat beer. It pours a beautifully vibrant purple and welcomes you with aromas of fresh berry, citrus, and salinity.

APPYS

Baked Polenta with Savory Toppings

Baked Polenta with Savory Toppings

$8.75

choose from: sausage + tomato, bacon + egg, spinach + mushroom

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.75

baked fresh with parmigiano-reggiano served with red sauce

Meatballs + Pomodoro

Meatballs + Pomodoro

$9.50

three large, hand-made meatballs with red sauce and parm-reggiano

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$10.25

finished with peco-romano + served with house-made pita bread

SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, mushrooms, house-made croutons, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

romaine, house croutons, parm-reggiano, caesar dressing

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

kale, arugula, cranberries, toasted almonds, feta, pickled shallot vinaigrette dressing

Brewer's Salad

Brewer's Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, arugula, cannellini beans, Zoe’s salami, chicken, egg, tomato, kalamata olives, gorgonzola, creamy balsamic dressing

Dressings & Sauces (SIDE OF)

red sauce

$0.50

olive oil

$0.50

pesto sauce (*contains cheese)

$0.50

habanero honey

$0.50

ranch dressing

$0.50

creamy-balsamic dressing (*contains raw egg)

$0.50

caesar dressing (*contains raw egg)

$0.50

pickeled-shallot vinaigrette dressing

$0.50

PIZZA

SPECIAL : Bat Out Of Hell

SPECIAL : Bat Out Of Hell

$20.50

red sauce, our beloved hand-made meatballs, mozzarella, feta, roasted red peppers, peco-romano, parm-reggiano, and chili flakes

BYO (Build-Your-Own)

BYO (Build-Your-Own)

$13.00

choose your base sauce and add toppings

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.50

red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano (on crust)

Cheese

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano (on crust)

Margherita

Margherita

$14.50

red sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella

Velvet Green

Velvet Green

$15.00

pesto*, crimini mushrooms, red onion, thin-sliced tomatoes, arugula, fresh mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano\n /n <br> *made with cheese

High Voltage

High Voltage

$15.50

red sauce, sausage, crimini mushrooms, red onion, chili flakes, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano

Space Cowboy

Space Cowboy

$18.50

space cowboy house-made beer bbq sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon, cilantro, mozzarella, bbq drizzle, cilantro, parm-reggiano, peco-romano

Proscuitto

Proscuitto

$16.50

red sauce, proscuito, fresh mozzarella, basil

Medusa

Medusa

$17.50

red sauce, thin-sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, kalamata olives, basil, Mama Lil’s peppers, peco-romano

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$18.00

olive oil, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, eggs (sunny-side), arugula, parm-reggiano, peco-romano

P.N.P. (pig + pineapple)

P.N.P. (pig + pineapple)

$17.00

red sauce, Zoe’s capicola, pineapple, red onion, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano

Sweet Hot

Sweet Hot

$17.50

chili oil, fresh mozzarella, capicola, roasted red peppers, basil, fried garlic, habanero-infused honey, peco-romano

Triple Trouble

Triple Trouble

$18.00

red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, Zoe’s salami, crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, parm-reggiano, peco-romano

KID'S PIZZA

Kids Cheese

Kids Cheese

$9.00
Kids Pepperoni

Kids Pepperoni

$9.50

COMBOS

Stromboli + Salad

Stromboli + Salad

$13.50

Stromboli ... the original italian baked sub! Zoe's pepperoni, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella. topped with pecorino romano, garlic oil and shredded basil

Primo + Salad

Primo + Salad

$13.50

The ultimate meatball sandwich! meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan in house-made ciapita bread.

Carni Calzone + Salad

Carni Calzone + Salad

$13.50

red sauce, capicola, pepperoni, mushrooms, basil, mozzarella.

Verdura Calzone + Salad

Verdura Calzone + Salad

$13.50

olive oil, mushrooms, red peppers, artichokes, kalamata olives, feta, mozzarella, basil.

Lasagna + Salad

$14.50

layers of noodles + cheese in rich meat sauce. served with toasted house-baked crostini bread

BEVERAGES

Craft Soda

Craft Soda

$4.75

Small-batch, cane sugar soda. 12oz bottles.

San Pellegrino Soda

San Pellegrino Soda

$4.75

Italian sparkling fruit soda. 12oz cans.

Shirts/Hoodies

Green T-shirt

Green T-shirt

$21.00
Thermal long sleeve

Thermal long sleeve

$30.00
Grey Hoodie

Grey Hoodie

$35.00
Brewer's Work Shirt

Brewer's Work Shirt

$38.00
Atomic Punk Tank (womens)

Atomic Punk Tank (womens)

$25.00
Guitars T-shirt

Guitars T-shirt

$25.00
Soundwaves T-shirt

Soundwaves T-shirt

$25.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$15.00
Beanie

Beanie

$18.00

Glassware

Resonate 20oz Beecher Glass

Resonate 20oz Beecher Glass

$4.50
Resoante 13oz Belgian Beer Glass

Resoante 13oz Belgian Beer Glass

$4.50

Howlers, Growlers + Accessories

Resonate Howler (1 Liter Stainless Steel)

Resonate Howler (1 Liter Stainless Steel)

$13.00
Resonate Growler (2 Liter Stainless Steel)

Resonate Growler (2 Liter Stainless Steel)

$22.00

Growler Cleaning Tablets

$6.50

WA Glass Growler with Cap

$10.00

Other

Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$8.00

Sticker

$1.00
Patch

Patch

$5.50
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Artisinal Pizza and Hand Crafted Beer in a fun and engaging envrironment!

Website

Location

5606 119th Ave SE Suite A, Bellevue, WA 98006

Directions

