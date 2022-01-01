Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Renton
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
505 Rainier Ave N • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
505 Rainier Ave N
Renton WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dough Zone - Renton
Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.
Red House (Renton)
Come in and enjoy!
Ivar's
Ivar's Seafood Bar in Renton, WA.
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse
Come on in and enjoy!