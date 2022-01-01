Go
Toast

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Renton

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

505 Rainier Ave N • $$

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Ramen
ベジタブルラーメン All-vegetarian shiitake mushroom and kelp stock flavored with miso, sesame, and soy sauce.
Chicken Karaage$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Tonkotsu Shoyu
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
Shoyu
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan
Garlic Tonkotsu
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
Spicy Ramen
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Miso
味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.
Chicken Rich
鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken chashu
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

505 Rainier Ave N

Renton WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dough Zone - Renton

No reviews yet

Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.

Red House (Renton)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Seafood Bar in Renton, WA.

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston