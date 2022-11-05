Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Ginger Redmond

1,832 Reviews

$$

7430 164th Ave NE

Suite B225

Redmond, WA 98052

Phad Thai
Spring Rolls
Phad Kee Mao

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$12.00

A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with plum dipping sauce.

Fresh Rolls Prawns

Fresh Rolls Prawns

$11.00

Two fresh rolls made with prawns, mint, bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce and shredded carrots and wrapped in rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce for dipping.

Fresh Rolls Tofu

$11.00

Two fresh rolls made with tofu, mint, bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce and shredded carrots and wrapped in rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce for dipping.

Giew Tod

Giew Tod

$12.00

Red Rock Crab meat and cream cheese in a wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with sweet sriracha sauce.

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$13.00

Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Satay Prawns

Satay Prawns

$16.00

Barbecued Prawns marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Calamari Rings

Calamari Rings

$12.00

Deep-fried battered calamari rings and served with sweet sriracha sauce.

Angel Prawns

Angel Prawns

$14.00

Prawns wrapped in egg noodles and deep-fried to golden brown. Served with sriracha sauce.

Crispy Garlic Wings

Crispy Garlic Wings

$14.00

Four jumbo sized chicken wings marinated with fresh garlic and spices. Deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Stir fried ground chicken breast, Shiitake mushrooms and fresh ground ginger. Served with lettuce for wrapping.

Golden Vegetable

Golden Vegetable

$13.00

Lightly battered onions, carrots, eggplant, green beans, broccoli, mushrooms and sweet potatoes. Deep-fried and served with sweet sriracha sauce.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$10.00

Firm tofu deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce

Soup

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

A traditional hot & sour Thai style clear soup simmered with mushrooms, lemongrass, lime leaves and cilantro.

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

A traditional hot & sour soup simmered with coconut milk, galangar, mushroom, lemongrass, lime leaves and cilantro.

Salad

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$15.00

The traditional Thai salad with finely chopped chicken breast cooked in lime dressing, red onion, green onion, cilantro and mint. Served with fresh cabbage wedges as an edible spoon.

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$17.00

Charbroiled beef with cucumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro in a spicy lime sauce. Tastes great with a Singha Beer.

Som Tum

Som Tum

$15.00

Shredded green papaya and carrot with dried baby shrimp, Thai chili, cherry tomatoes, green beans and fresh house roasted peanuts in zingy lime sauce.

Yum Woon Sen Seafood

Yum Woon Sen Seafood

$22.00

Bean thread noodles, chopped chicken breast, calamari, prawns, scallop, mussel, onion, tomato, cilantro and fresh house roasted peanuts in spicy lime sauce.

Trout Salad

Trout Salad

$19.00

Boneless deep-fried trout, topped with fresh shredded cabbage, carrots, red onion, fresh ginger, lime sauce, green mango, cilantro and house fresh roasted peanuts.

Thai Ginger Green Salad

Thai Ginger Green Salad

$12.00

Seasonal mixed green vegetables including cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with ginger dressing.

Shrimp Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Squid Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Noodles - Soup & Salad

Ba Mee Hang

Ba Mee Hang

Steamed egg noodles with garlic sauce, ground peanuts, bean sprouts, spinach, green onions and cilantro.

Ba Mee Naam

Ba Mee Naam

Steamed egg noodles in a clear broth with bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro.

Guay Tiew Naam

Guay Tiew Naam

Steamed fresh wide rice noodles in clear broth with bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro.

Tofu Soup

Tofu Soup

Bean thread noodle, Napa cabbage, spinach, celery, onion and soft tofu in a clear broth. (Available with tofu only)

Wonton Soup

$15.00

Stir-Fried Noodles

Phad Thai

Phad Thai

The most famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, onion and fresh roasted ground peanuts in tamarind sauce. Served with fresh-cut lime.

Phad See Iew

Phad See Iew

Fresh wide rice noodles stir-fried in black soy sauce with egg, broccoli and Chinese broccoli.

Phad Kee Mao

Phad Kee Mao

Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles in our house made roasted chili sauce, egg, sweet basil, tomato, broccoli, bell pepper and onion.

Phad Woon Sen

Phad Woon Sen

Stir-fried bean thread noodles with egg, Napa cabbage, celery, mushrooms, onion, baby corn, carrots, spinach, bell peppers, tomato and garlic sauce.

Radh Nah

Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles, broccoli and Chinese broccoli in a brown soy bean gravy. The most commonly ordered dish in Thailand.

Specialties

Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, shiitake mushrooms, white mushrooms, celery and bell pepper in oyster sauce.
Phad Prik Khing

Phad Prik Khing

Stir-fried fresh green beans, shitake mushrooms, white mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, sweet basil, carrot, onion in house made roasted chili sauce.

Green Beans

Green Beans

Green beans flash fried then stir-fried in our house roasted chili sauce with red bell peppers and Thai basil.

Swimming Rama

Swimming Rama

Wok-seared fresh spinach topped with our house made creamy peanut sauce.

Cashew Nuts

Cashew Nuts

Chicken, fresh house roasted cashew nuts, bell pepper, onion, celery and carrots stir-fried in house made roasted chili sauce.

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

Stir-fried onion, cucumber, tomato, pineapple and bell pepper in tangy sweet & sour sauce.

Phad Bai Kaplau

Phad Bai Kaplau

Stir-fried bell pepper, mushrooms, onion and sweet basil in garlic sauce.

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

Snow peas, carrot, white mushroom, shiitake mushroom, celery, napa cabbage and baby corn stir fried in oyster sauce.

Thai Ginger Special

Thai Ginger Special

Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, shiitake mushrooms, white mushrooms, celery and bell pepper in oyster sauce.

Rama Jay

Rama Jay

Steamed mixed vegetables topped with our house made creamy peanut sauce.

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

Chinese eggplant stir fried in our house made roasted chili sauce, with bell peppers and sweet basil.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with broccoli, onion, tomatoes and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with yellow curry, pineapple, carrots, cabbage, onion, celery and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

Stir-fried fresh broccoli with your choice of protein in garlic sauce.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$2.00

Signature Dishes

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

Our famous stir-fried steamed Thai jasmine white rice with fresh Red Rock Crab leg and claw meats, snow peas, onions, tomatoes and egg. Perfect with a squeeze of lime!

Salmon Curry

Salmon Curry

$24.00

Wild caught Alaskan Coho salmon in Panang curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet basil.

Halibut Cheeks

Halibut Cheeks

$27.00

Steamed halibut cheeks in a spicy Panang curry sauce with green beans, sweet basil and bell peppers.

Wok-Fried Seafood

Wok-Fried Seafood

$26.00

Stir-fried Red Rock leg and claw crabmeat, scallops, calamari, prawns and mussels cooked with egg, onions, celery and bell peppers in yellow curry sauce.

Pumpkin Curry With Prawns

Pumpkin Curry With Prawns

$24.00

Prawns and kabocha squash in spicy Panang curry with sweet basil and bell peppers.

Ginger Prawns

Ginger Prawns

$22.00

Battered prawns and seasonal vegetables deep fried to perfection then topped with our chef’s special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with fried ginger and basil.

Ginger Scallops

Ginger Scallops

$26.00

Battered prawns and seasonal vegetables deep fried to perfection then topped with our chef’s special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with fried ginger and basil.

Phad Talay

Phad Talay

$24.00

Stir-fried combination of prawns, mussels, scallops, calamari, green beans, bell peppers, baby corn, shiitake mushroom, white mushroom, onion and sweet basil in a house made roasted chili sauce.

Prawns with Garlic Sauce

Prawns with Garlic Sauce

$22.00

Sautéed prawns with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli.

Pla Lard Prik

$20.00

Whole boneless trout deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with our spicy tamarind sauce, mushroom, bell peppers and sweet basil.

Crispy Garlic Chicken

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast battered and deep-fried, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, top with crispy basil.

Crispy Garlic Tofu

$17.00

Tofu battered and deep-fried, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, top with crispy basil.

Crispy Garlic Prawns

$22.00

Prawns battered and deep-fried, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, top with crispy basil.

Pacific Cod

Pacific Cod

$17.00

Steamed fresh Pacific Cod topped with fresh shredded ginger, snow pea, bell peppers, onion and scallions. Served with steamed Jasmine rice or brown rice.

Kao Soi

Kao Soi

Coconut milk-based stew, specialty in Northern Thailand. Your choice of meat is simmered in a creamy, spicy-sweet broth, then served over boiled egg noodles and garnished with crunchy fried noodles, onion, cilantro and a fresh cut lime.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$17.00

Crispy fried boneless chicken breast covered in a sweet and savory homemade sauce. Served with your choice of steamed Jasmine rice or brown rice.

Mee Grob Rahd Nah Seafood

Mee Grob Rahd Nah Seafood

$24.00

Rahd Nah with Crispy Noodle is a crispy spin on our traditional Rahd Nah dish. We use crispy egg noodles covered in a thick savory gravy like sauce, this dish is served with a seafood medley.

Bok Choy with Prawn

$22.00

Curries

Red Curry

Red Curry

Red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, sweet basil and bell pepper.

Green Curry

Green Curry

Green curry cooked with coconut milk, eggplant, bell peppers and sweet basil.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

Panang curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet basil.

Mussamun Curry

Mussamun Curry

Mussamun curry cooked with coconut milk, onion, potatoes and fresh house roasted peanuts.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, tomato, onions, carrots and potatoes.

Barbecue

Tiger Tearless

Tiger Tearless

$24.00

Grilled New York Steak marinated Thai-style. Served with fresh house made chili-lime dipping sauce and sticky rice.

Grilled Wild Salmon

Grilled Wild Salmon

$24.00

Barbecued filet of wild caught Alaskan Coho salmon served with fresh grilled broccoli, asparagus, cauliflower and carrots. Served with ginger sauce and choice of white or brown jasmine rice

Moo Yahng

Moo Yahng

$20.00

Grilled pork tenderloin marinated Thai-style. Served with fresh house made spicy chili-lime dipping sauce and sticky rice.

Gai Yahng

Gai Yahng

$20.00

Barbecue half-chicken marinated with turmeric seasoning and fresh garlic. Served with homemade sweet chili dipping sauce and sticky rice.

Talay Paow

Talay Paow

$24.00

Combination of grilled seafood: jumbo prawns, scallops, calamari and mussels. Served with fresh house made Thai chili-lime sauce.

Phak Yahng

Phak Yahng

$17.00

Barbecue vegetables, asparagus (in season), green beans, eggplant, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, tomatoes and carrots. Served with sweet sriracha chili sauce.

Thai Short Ribs

Thai Short Ribs

$25.00

Comes with sticky rice

Rice and Side Dishes

White Rice

$2.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.00