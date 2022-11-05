Thai Ginger Redmond
7430 164th Ave NE
Suite B225
Redmond, WA 98052
Popular Items
Appetizers
Spring Rolls
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with plum dipping sauce.
Fresh Rolls Prawns
Two fresh rolls made with prawns, mint, bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce and shredded carrots and wrapped in rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce for dipping.
Fresh Rolls Tofu
Two fresh rolls made with tofu, mint, bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce and shredded carrots and wrapped in rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce for dipping.
Giew Tod
Red Rock Crab meat and cream cheese in a wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with sweet sriracha sauce.
Satay Chicken
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Satay Prawns
Barbecued Prawns marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Calamari Rings
Deep-fried battered calamari rings and served with sweet sriracha sauce.
Angel Prawns
Prawns wrapped in egg noodles and deep-fried to golden brown. Served with sriracha sauce.
Crispy Garlic Wings
Four jumbo sized chicken wings marinated with fresh garlic and spices. Deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Stir fried ground chicken breast, Shiitake mushrooms and fresh ground ginger. Served with lettuce for wrapping.
Golden Vegetable
Lightly battered onions, carrots, eggplant, green beans, broccoli, mushrooms and sweet potatoes. Deep-fried and served with sweet sriracha sauce.
Fried Tofu
Firm tofu deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce
Soup
Salad
Larb Gai
The traditional Thai salad with finely chopped chicken breast cooked in lime dressing, red onion, green onion, cilantro and mint. Served with fresh cabbage wedges as an edible spoon.
Beef Salad
Charbroiled beef with cucumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro in a spicy lime sauce. Tastes great with a Singha Beer.
Som Tum
Shredded green papaya and carrot with dried baby shrimp, Thai chili, cherry tomatoes, green beans and fresh house roasted peanuts in zingy lime sauce.
Yum Woon Sen Seafood
Bean thread noodles, chopped chicken breast, calamari, prawns, scallop, mussel, onion, tomato, cilantro and fresh house roasted peanuts in spicy lime sauce.
Trout Salad
Boneless deep-fried trout, topped with fresh shredded cabbage, carrots, red onion, fresh ginger, lime sauce, green mango, cilantro and house fresh roasted peanuts.
Thai Ginger Green Salad
Seasonal mixed green vegetables including cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with ginger dressing.
Shrimp Salad
Squid Salad
Noodles - Soup & Salad
Ba Mee Hang
Steamed egg noodles with garlic sauce, ground peanuts, bean sprouts, spinach, green onions and cilantro.
Ba Mee Naam
Steamed egg noodles in a clear broth with bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro.
Guay Tiew Naam
Steamed fresh wide rice noodles in clear broth with bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro.
Tofu Soup
Bean thread noodle, Napa cabbage, spinach, celery, onion and soft tofu in a clear broth. (Available with tofu only)
Wonton Soup
Stir-Fried Noodles
Phad Thai
The most famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, onion and fresh roasted ground peanuts in tamarind sauce. Served with fresh-cut lime.
Phad See Iew
Fresh wide rice noodles stir-fried in black soy sauce with egg, broccoli and Chinese broccoli.
Phad Kee Mao
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles in our house made roasted chili sauce, egg, sweet basil, tomato, broccoli, bell pepper and onion.
Phad Woon Sen
Stir-fried bean thread noodles with egg, Napa cabbage, celery, mushrooms, onion, baby corn, carrots, spinach, bell peppers, tomato and garlic sauce.
Radh Nah
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles, broccoli and Chinese broccoli in a brown soy bean gravy. The most commonly ordered dish in Thailand.
Specialties
Phad Prik Khing
Stir-fried fresh green beans, shitake mushrooms, white mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, sweet basil, carrot, onion in house made roasted chili sauce.
Green Beans
Green beans flash fried then stir-fried in our house roasted chili sauce with red bell peppers and Thai basil.
Swimming Rama
Wok-seared fresh spinach topped with our house made creamy peanut sauce.
Cashew Nuts
Chicken, fresh house roasted cashew nuts, bell pepper, onion, celery and carrots stir-fried in house made roasted chili sauce.
Sweet & Sour
Stir-fried onion, cucumber, tomato, pineapple and bell pepper in tangy sweet & sour sauce.
Phad Bai Kaplau
Stir-fried bell pepper, mushrooms, onion and sweet basil in garlic sauce.
Mixed Vegetables
Snow peas, carrot, white mushroom, shiitake mushroom, celery, napa cabbage and baby corn stir fried in oyster sauce.
Thai Ginger Special
Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, shiitake mushrooms, white mushrooms, celery and bell pepper in oyster sauce.
Rama Jay
Steamed mixed vegetables topped with our house made creamy peanut sauce.
Spicy Eggplant
Chinese eggplant stir fried in our house made roasted chili sauce, with bell peppers and sweet basil.
Fried Rice
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with broccoli, onion, tomatoes and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with yellow curry, pineapple, carrots, cabbage, onion, celery and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
Broccoli with Garlic Sauce
Stir-fried fresh broccoli with your choice of protein in garlic sauce.
Basil Fried Rice
Signature Dishes
Crab Fried Rice
Our famous stir-fried steamed Thai jasmine white rice with fresh Red Rock Crab leg and claw meats, snow peas, onions, tomatoes and egg. Perfect with a squeeze of lime!
Salmon Curry
Wild caught Alaskan Coho salmon in Panang curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet basil.
Halibut Cheeks
Steamed halibut cheeks in a spicy Panang curry sauce with green beans, sweet basil and bell peppers.
Wok-Fried Seafood
Stir-fried Red Rock leg and claw crabmeat, scallops, calamari, prawns and mussels cooked with egg, onions, celery and bell peppers in yellow curry sauce.
Pumpkin Curry With Prawns
Prawns and kabocha squash in spicy Panang curry with sweet basil and bell peppers.
Ginger Prawns
Battered prawns and seasonal vegetables deep fried to perfection then topped with our chef’s special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with fried ginger and basil.
Ginger Scallops
Battered prawns and seasonal vegetables deep fried to perfection then topped with our chef’s special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with fried ginger and basil.
Phad Talay
Stir-fried combination of prawns, mussels, scallops, calamari, green beans, bell peppers, baby corn, shiitake mushroom, white mushroom, onion and sweet basil in a house made roasted chili sauce.
Prawns with Garlic Sauce
Sautéed prawns with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli.
Pla Lard Prik
Whole boneless trout deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with our spicy tamarind sauce, mushroom, bell peppers and sweet basil.
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Chicken breast battered and deep-fried, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, top with crispy basil.
Crispy Garlic Tofu
Tofu battered and deep-fried, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, top with crispy basil.
Crispy Garlic Prawns
Prawns battered and deep-fried, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, top with crispy basil.
Pacific Cod
Steamed fresh Pacific Cod topped with fresh shredded ginger, snow pea, bell peppers, onion and scallions. Served with steamed Jasmine rice or brown rice.
Kao Soi
Coconut milk-based stew, specialty in Northern Thailand. Your choice of meat is simmered in a creamy, spicy-sweet broth, then served over boiled egg noodles and garnished with crunchy fried noodles, onion, cilantro and a fresh cut lime.
Orange Chicken
Crispy fried boneless chicken breast covered in a sweet and savory homemade sauce. Served with your choice of steamed Jasmine rice or brown rice.
Mee Grob Rahd Nah Seafood
Rahd Nah with Crispy Noodle is a crispy spin on our traditional Rahd Nah dish. We use crispy egg noodles covered in a thick savory gravy like sauce, this dish is served with a seafood medley.
Bok Choy with Prawn
Curries
Red Curry
Red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, sweet basil and bell pepper.
Green Curry
Green curry cooked with coconut milk, eggplant, bell peppers and sweet basil.
Panang Curry
Panang curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet basil.
Mussamun Curry
Mussamun curry cooked with coconut milk, onion, potatoes and fresh house roasted peanuts.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, tomato, onions, carrots and potatoes.
Barbecue
Tiger Tearless
Grilled New York Steak marinated Thai-style. Served with fresh house made chili-lime dipping sauce and sticky rice.
Grilled Wild Salmon
Barbecued filet of wild caught Alaskan Coho salmon served with fresh grilled broccoli, asparagus, cauliflower and carrots. Served with ginger sauce and choice of white or brown jasmine rice
Moo Yahng
Grilled pork tenderloin marinated Thai-style. Served with fresh house made spicy chili-lime dipping sauce and sticky rice.
Gai Yahng
Barbecue half-chicken marinated with turmeric seasoning and fresh garlic. Served with homemade sweet chili dipping sauce and sticky rice.
Talay Paow
Combination of grilled seafood: jumbo prawns, scallops, calamari and mussels. Served with fresh house made Thai chili-lime sauce.
Phak Yahng
Barbecue vegetables, asparagus (in season), green beans, eggplant, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, tomatoes and carrots. Served with sweet sriracha chili sauce.
Thai Short Ribs
Comes with sticky rice