Prawns in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve prawns
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Monsoon - Bellevue
10245 Main St, Bellevue
|Grilled Prawn Vermicelli
|$18.00
Grilled prawn vermicelli with a crispy vegetable roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm
|Prawn Curry
|$27.00
Wild caught prawn curry lemongrass, peanuts, ngò om
PASTA • SOUPS
Pasta & Co
10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue
|Simply Grilled Prawns
|$39.95
Prawns grilled with paprika, olive oil and pepper.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Square
575 Bellevue Way NE Space 252, Bellevue
|Prawn Cutlet
|$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100, Bellevue
|SPICY BARBECUED PRAWNS
|$22.00
sautèed New Orleans-style, green onions
|JUMBO GULF PRAWN COCKTAIL
|$28.00
avocado, spicy cocktails sauce
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main
14845 Main St, Bellevue
|Prawn Cutlet
|$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
|Crispy Garlic Prawns
|$17.00
Prawns battered and deep-fried, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, top with crispy basil.
|Fresh Rolls Prawns
|$9.00
Two fresh rolls made with prawns, mint, bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce and shredded carrots and wrapped
in rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce for dipping.
|Angel Prawns
|$12.00
Prawns wrapped in egg noodles and deep-fried to golden brown. Served with sriracha sauce.
Cactus Restaurant
535 BELLEVUE SQUARE, BELLEVUE
|Prawn Fajitas
|$20.00
Marinated grilled prawns with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and vegetable escabeche. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
|Side Prawn Skewer
|$7.00
|Prawn & Kale Salad
|$18.50
Chipotle–glazed prawns, kale, cinnamon toasted quinoa,
orange, avocado, toasted almonds, red onion escabeche,
orange–citrus vinaigrette.