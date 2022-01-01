Prawns in Bellevue

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve prawns

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Monsoon - Bellevue

10245 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (3162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Prawn Vermicelli$18.00
Grilled prawn vermicelli with a crispy vegetable roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm
Prawn Curry$27.00
Wild caught prawn curry lemongrass, peanuts, ngò om
More about Monsoon - Bellevue
PASTA • SOUPS

Pasta & Co

10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Simply Grilled Prawns$39.95
Prawns grilled with paprika, olive oil and pepper.
More about Pasta & Co
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Square

575 Bellevue Way NE Space 252, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Cutlet$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Square
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue

10500 NE 8th Suite 2100, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (7714 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY BARBECUED PRAWNS$22.00
sautèed New Orleans-style, green onions
JUMBO GULF PRAWN COCKTAIL$28.00
avocado, spicy cocktails sauce
More about Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main

14845 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (5074 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Cutlet$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Bellevue Main
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Prawns$17.00
Prawns battered and deep-fried, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, top with crispy basil.
Fresh Rolls Prawns$9.00
Two fresh rolls made with prawns, mint, bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce and shredded carrots and wrapped
in rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce for dipping.
Angel Prawns$12.00
Prawns wrapped in egg noodles and deep-fried to golden brown. Served with sriracha sauce.
More about Thai Ginger
Cactus Restaurant

535 BELLEVUE SQUARE, BELLEVUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prawn Fajitas$20.00
Marinated grilled prawns with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and vegetable escabeche. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Side Prawn Skewer$7.00
Prawn & Kale Salad$18.50
Chipotle–glazed prawns, kale, cinnamon toasted quinoa,
orange, avocado, toasted almonds, red onion escabeche,
orange–citrus vinaigrette.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Pasta & Co Test

10218 NE 8th St #2, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Simply Grilled Prawns$39.95
Prawns grilled with paprika, olive oil and pepper.
More about Pasta & Co Test

