Fried zucchini in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Japonessa Sushi Cocina - Bellevue

500 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zucchini Fries$8.00
panko breaded, shiso honey
More about Japonessa Sushi Cocina - Bellevue
The Goose Pub & Eatery

12001 Northeast 12th Street stu 90, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zucchini, Fried$11.95
More about The Goose Pub & Eatery

