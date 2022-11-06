Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Goose Pub & Eatery

12001 Northeast 12th Street stu 90

Bellevue, WA 98005

Order Again

Appetizers

Bread, Cheese

$7.95

Bread, Garlic

$6.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$11.25

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Corn Puppies

$11.25

Fries

$7.50

Waffle Fries

$8.50

Gizzards

$12.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.25

Mac n' Cheese Bites

$11.25

Mini Tacos

$11.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.25

Nachos, Beef

$14.95

Nachos, Chicken

$15.45

Onion Rings

$11.25

Quesadilla, Beef

$11.50

Quesadilla, Cheese

$9.00
Quesadilla, Chicken

$11.50

Mexi Skins

$12.25

Potato Skins

$12.25

Taquitos

$11.25

Totchos, Beef

$15.95

Totchos, Chicken

$15.95

Tots

$8.50
Wings

$13.95

Boneless Wing

$14.25

Zucchini, Fried

$11.25

1/2 Wing

$7.95

1/2 Boneless

$8.25

Soups& Salads

Cup Soup

$4.25

Bowl Soup

$5.75

Cup Chili

$5.50

Bowl Chili

$7.95
Side Salad

$4.50

Soup & Salad

$7.95

Chef Salad

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.25

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.25

Beef Taco Salad

$10.75

Sandwiches

Club

$13.75

Hoagie

$12.95

French Dip

$11.95

Ham Dip

$11.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.95
Tuna Melt

$11.95

Tuna Melt 1/2

$7.50

Roast Beef, Whole

$11.95

Roast Beef, 1/2

$7.50
Ham & Swiss, Whole

$11.95

Ham & Swiss, 1/2

$7.50

Turkey, Whole

$11.95

Turkey, 1/2

$7.50

Tuna, Whole

$11.95

Tuna, 1/2

$7.50
BLT, Whole

$11.95

BLT, 1/2

$7.50
Reuben, Whole

$11.95

Reuben, 1/2

$7.50

Pastrami, Whole

$11.95

Pastrami, 1/2

$7.50

Veggie, Whole

$9.75

Veggie, 1/2

$7.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese 1/2

$7.50

Grilled Cheese 1/2

$6.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.25

Cheeseburger

$12.25
Bacon Burger

$13.95
Mushroom Burger

$13.25

Teriyaki, Burger

$12.95

Sautee Onion Burger

$12.50

Fried Egg Burger

$12.95

Jalapeno Burger

$12.50

Chili Burger

$13.95

Burger Dip

$12.50

Chicken Burger

$12.95

Patty Melt

$12.50

Blue Cheese Burger

$13.25

Garden Burger

$12.95

Ex Bacon

$2.95

Favorites

Bacon 2pc

$2.95

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Chips

$1.75

Clam & Fries

$12.95

Shrimp & Fries

$12.95

Guacamole

$2.50
Halibut & Chips

$18.25

Hot Dog

$5.75
Hot Dog, Chili Cheese

$10.25

Sour Cream

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Soda Water

Diet Squirt

$3.00

GingerBeer

$3.00

RootBeer

$4.00

DrPepper

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$2.75

RedBull

$5.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

OJ

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Grape

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee Pods

$3.00

Tonic

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Water

Coupon

Entertainment Coupon

-$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12001 Northeast 12th Street stu 90, Bellevue, WA 98005

Directions

