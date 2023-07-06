Restaurant header imageView gallery

DRIP TEA - Bellevue

No reviews yet

500 Bellevue Way Northeast

Bellevue, WA 98004

"DESIGNER DRINKS"

Nigo

Nigo

$6.50

mango & peach green tea + mango bits

Abloh

Abloh

$6.50

passion fruit & mango green tea + mango bits

Takahashi

Takahashi

$6.50

strawberry & peach black tea + strawberry bits

Heart Eyes

Heart Eyes

$6.50

matcha + strawberry milk + strawberry bits

Yellow Heart

Yellow Heart

$6.50

matcha + mango milk + mango bits

Monogram

Monogram

$6.50

premium brown sugar tiger milk + boba

N.E.R.D

N.E.R.D

$6.50

butterfly pea tea + guava lemonade + stawberry bits

No.5 Exilir

No.5 Exilir

$6.50

activated charcoal + mango lemonade + mango bits

Flower Boy

Flower Boy

$6.50

layered lavender lemonade + lychee jelly

Certified Lover Boy

Certified Lover Boy

$6.50

layered rose lemonade + lychee jelly

"DESIGNER BLENDS"

B.F.F

B.F.F

$7.00

strawberry & lychee slush + strawberry bits

Fear Of Pog

Fear Of Pog

$7.00

passion fruit + orange guava slush + mango bits

Babycat

Babycat

$7.00

taro smoothie + oreo + choco swirl

Snake Eyes

Snake Eyes

$7.00

matcha smoothie + oreo + choco swirl

Triple S

Triple S

$7.00

strawberry shortcake smoothie + strawberry bits + graham

Post Melona

Post Melona

$7.00

honeydew smoothie + vanilla ice-cream

K.R.E.A.M

K.R.E.A.M

$7.00

orange creamsicle smoothie + vanilla ice-cream

One-Twelve

One-Twelve

$7.00

peaches & cream smoothie + vanilla ice-cream

MILK TEAS

Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$6.00
Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.00
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00
Hojicha Milk Tea

Hojicha Milk Tea

$6.00
Honey Milk Tea

Honey Milk Tea

$6.00
Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$6.00
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$6.00
Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$6.00
Lavender Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$6.00
Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$6.00
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$6.00
Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$6.00
Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.00

CLASSIC/FRUIT TEAS

Classic Brewed Tea

Classic Brewed Tea

$6.00
Honey Brewed Tea

Honey Brewed Tea

$6.00
Wintermelon Brewed Tea

Wintermelon Brewed Tea

$6.00
Strawberry Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$6.00
Peach Fruit Tea

Peach Fruit Tea

$6.00
Mango Fruit Tea

Mango Fruit Tea

$6.00
Guava Fruit Tea

Guava Fruit Tea

$6.00
Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$6.00
Lychee Fruit Tea

Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.00

SLUSH/BLENDS

Strawberry Slush

Strawberry Slush

$6.50
Peach Slush

Peach Slush

$6.50
Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$6.50
Guava Slush

Guava Slush

$6.50
Passion Fruit Slush

Passion Fruit Slush

$6.50
Lychee Slush

Lychee Slush

$6.50
Yogurt Slush

Yogurt Slush

$6.50Out of stock
Matcha Blend

Matcha Blend

$6.50
Taro Blend

Taro Blend

$6.50
Milk & Cereal Blend

Milk & Cereal Blend

$6.50
Cookies & Cream Blend

Cookies & Cream Blend

$6.50

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

Vietnamese Classic Coffee

Vietnamese Classic Coffee

$6.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee + Milk Cream + Condensed Milk Swirl

Vietnamese Choco Coffee

Vietnamese Choco Coffee

$6.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee + Milk Cream + Choco Swirl

Vietnamese Caramel Coffee

Vietnamese Caramel Coffee

$6.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee + Milk Cream + Caramel Swirl

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Concept Store with drinks, bearyaki, and pop up space!

500 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004

