West Coast Tacos 500 Bellevue Way NE, Space 249

No reviews yet

500 Bellevue Way NE, Space 249

Bellevue, WA 98004

Food

Tacos

Birria Tacos

$18.00

Taco Flight

$15.00

Bag Fee

$0.08

Quesadillas

Quesadilla - Steak

$12.00

Quesadilla - Chicken

$12.00

Quesadilla - Shrimp

$13.00

Quesadilla - Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Guac & Chips

$8.00

Salsa & Chips

$6.00

Chips

$3.50

Guacamole (large)

$5.00

Salsa (large)

$3.00

Consome

$4.00

Guacamole (side)

$1.50

Shrimp Ceviche & Chips

$12.00

Chipotle Sauce (side)

$0.50

Drinks

Jarritos

Jarritos - Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos - Tamarind

$4.00

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarritos - Pineapple

$4.00

Specialty

Mangonada

$8.00

Tamarind Straw

$1.50

Sodas

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
West Coast Tacos is your go-to destination for flavor bursting street tacos. We are a quick service restaurant that specializes in simple yet irresistibly flavorful tacos that will take your taste buds on a delicious journey. We take pride in using the freshest, highest quality ingredients to create a culinary experience that will leave you craving for more.

Directions

