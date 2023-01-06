Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anjappar Indian Reataurant

14625 Northeast 24th Street

Bellevue, WA 98007

Popular Items

CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI (BONELESS)
NAAN
CHICKEN 65

BUFFET

Lunch Buffet Adult

$22.99

Lunch Buffet Kids

$11.99

Newyear Buffet - Adult

$26.99

Newyear Buffet - Kids

$12.99

SOUPS

VEGETABLE RASAM

$5.49

MUTTON BONE SOUP

$6.59

NAATUKOZHI SOUP (CHICKEN)

$6.59

VEGETARIAN STARTERS

IDLY (3 PCS)

$8.79

IDIYAPPAM & COCONUT MILK

$9.89

IDIYAPPAM & VEG SALNA

$9.89

SAMBAR IDLY 2 PCS

$9.89

GHEE PODI IDLY

$10.99

MEDHU VADAI (2 PCS)

$8.79

SAMBAR VADAI 2 PCS)

$9.89

IDLY & VADA COMBO

$9.89

VEG SAMOSA (2 PCS)

$6.59

SAMOSA CHAT

$8.79

MASALA PAPAD (2 PCS)

$6.59

CUT MIRCHI (MILAGA BAJJI)

$9.89

ONION PAKODA

$8.79

MIXED VEG PAKODA

$9.89

MYSORE BONDA

$9.89

PEANUT MASALA

$8.79

POOR BHAJI (2 PCS)

$14.29

CHOLE BHATURA

$15.39

GOBI 65 DRY

$13.19

MUSHROOM 65 DRY

$13.19

PANEER 65 DRY

$14.29

GOBI MANCHURIAN DRY

$13.19

MUSHROOM MANCHURIAN DRY

$13.19

BABYCORN MANCHURIAN DRY

$13.19

VEG MANCHURIAN DRY

$14.29

PANEER MANCHURIAN DRY

$14.29

CHILLI GOBI DRY

$13.19

CHILLI BABYCORN DRY

$13.19

CHILLI MUSHROOM DRY

$13.19

CHILLI PANEER I

$14.29

CHILLI PARATHA

$15.39

TANDOORI STARTERS

PANEER TIKKA

$17.59

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$18.69

CHICKEN TIKKA

$18.69

MURGH MALAI TIKKA

$18.69

AFGHANI CHICKEN KABAB

$18.69

CHICKEN LASOONI KABAB

$18.69

LAMB CHOPS

$20.89

LAMB BOTI KABAB

$20.89

TANDOORI POMFRET

$20.89

EXOTIC MEATS

KAADAI (QUAIL) CHETTINAD

$19.79

RABBIT CHETTINAD

$23.09

DEER CHETTINAD

$23.09

DEER TIKKA MASALA

$23.09

NON-VEG STARTERS

EGG OMELETTE

$9.99

EGG KALAKKI

$10.99

CURRY IDLY

$15.99

CHICKEN LOLLIPOP (6 PCS)

$14.99

SAUCY CHICKEN LOLLIPOP (6PCS)

$14.99

CHICKEN 65

$14.99

CHILLY CHICKEN DRY

$14.99

MANCHURIAN CHICKEN DRY

$14.99

SPL. ANJAPPAR CHICKEN DRY

$15.99

CHICKEN PEPPER FRY

$15.99

CHICKEN SUKKA VARUVAL

$16.99

MUTTON SUKKA VARUVAL (GOAT)

$19.79

MUTTON LIVER ROAST (GOAT)

$20.89

MUTTON BRAIN ROAST (GOAT)

$20.89

MUTTON KUDAL ROAST (GOAT)

$21.99

NETHILI FISH FRY

$15.39

FISH 65

$16.49

SHRIMP 65

$17.59

CHILLI FISH

$16.49

CHILLI SHRIMP

$17.59

SHRIMP ROAST

$17.59

SHRIMP PEPPER FRY

$17.59

VANJARAM FISH VARUVAL

$21.99

WHOLE POMFRET TAWA FRY

$21.99

KAADAL (QUAIL) 65

$18.69

KAADAI (QUAIL) PEPPER FRY

$19.79

RABBIT SUKKA VARUVAL

$20.89

DEER SUKKA VARUVAL

$24.19

GOAT & LAMB CURRY

GOAT CHETTINAD CURRY

$18.99

KARAIKUDI GOAT CURRY

$18.99

CONGURA GOAT CURRY

$18.99

ANDHRA GOAT CURRY

$18.99

MALABAR GOAT KORMA

$18.99

MUTTON KUDAL CURRY

$18.99

KARAIKUDI LAMB (BONELESS)

$19.99

LAMB TIKKA MASALA( BONELESS)

$19.99

LAMB VINDALOO BONELESS)

$19.99

LAMB SAAG (SPINACH) (BONELESS)

$19.99

LAMB CURRY (BONELESS)

$19.99

LAMB KORMA BONELESS)

$19.99

LAMB ROGANJOSH (BONELESS)

$19.99

LAMB KOTHU CURRY

$19.99

SEAFOOD CURRY

VANJARAM MEEN KOLAMBU

$19.99

FISH MASALA (TILAPIA)

$18.99

MANGO FISH CURRY (TILAPIA)

$18.99

CRAB CHETTINAD MASALA

$23.99

SHRIMP MASALA

$18.99

MANGO SHRIMP CURRY

$18.99

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$18.99

kadal SHRIMP

$18.99

SHRIMP CHETTINAD

$18.99

VEGETARIAN CURRY

SAMBAR

$14.29

DHAL DHADKA

$14.29

ALOO GOBI

$15.39

CHANNA MASALA

$15.39

VEGETABLE KURUMA

$15.39

BHINDI MASALA

$15.39

POONDU KOLAMBU

$15.39

VADA CURRY

$15.39

VEGETABLE CHETTINAD

$15.39

VEGETABLE JALFRAZI

$15.39

ENNAI KATHIRIKKAI KULAMBU

$15.39

GUTTI VANKAYA KURA

$15.39

DHAL MAKHNI

$16.49

MUSHROOM MUTTER MAKHNI

$16.49

NAVARATHAN KURUMA

$16.49

MALAI KOFTA

$16.49

PANEER BURJI MASALA

$16.49

PANEER PEPPER FRY

$16.49

KADAI PANEER

$16.49

MUTTER PANEER

$16.49

PANEER MAKHNI

$16.49

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$16.49

PALAK PANEER

$16.49

PANEER JALFRAZI

$16.49

SHAHI PANEER

$16.49

MANCHURIAN GRAVY - PANEER

$16.49

CHILLI GRAVY - PANEER

$16.49

CHICKEN CURRY

BUTTER CHICKEN

$16.99

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$16.99

CHICKEN SHAHI KORMA

$16.99

KADAAI CHICKEN

$16.99

SAAG CHICKEN (SPINACH)

$16.99

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$16.99

SPLANJ CHICKEN MASALA

$16.99

KARAIKUDI CHICKEN WITH BONE

$16.99

CHETTINAD CHICKEN MASALA

$16.99

CHICKEN KURUMA

$16.99

CHICKEN CURRY

$16.99

GONGURA CHICKEN

$16.99

ANDHRA CHICKEN GRAVY

$16.99

MALABAR CHICKEN KORMA

$16.99

NAATUKOZHI CHICKEN MASALA

$16.99

EGG CURRY

$15.99

BIRYANI'S - SEERAGA SAMBA RICE

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$15.39

EGG BIRYANI VEG

$16.49

EGG BIRYANI CHICKEN

$17.59

CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

$17.59

CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI (BONELESS)

$19.79

NATTUKOZHI BIRYANI

$19.79

GOAT DUM BIRYANI (BONE-IN)

$19.79

LAMB DUM BIRYANI (BONELESS)

$20.89

KEEMA BIRYANI (MINCED MEAT)

$20.89

FISH 65 BIRYANI

$19.79

PRAWN BIRYANI

$19.79

SOUTH INDIAN TAWA BREAD

MALABAR PAROTTA (2 PCS)

$10.99

VEECHU PAROTTA

$13.19

VEECHU PAROTTA - EGG

$17.59

VEECHU PAROTTA - CHICKEN

$18.69

VEECHU PAROTTA - MUTTON

$20.89

KOTHU PAROTTA VEG

$14.29

KOTHU PAROTTA EGG

$17.59

KOTHU PAROTTA CHICKEN

$18.69

KOTHU PAROTTA MUTTON

$20.89

POORI BHAJI

$14.29

CHOLE BHATURA

$15.39

INDO CHINESE

VEG FRIED RICE

$14.29

EGG FRIED RICE

$15.39

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$17.59

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$18.69

STREET VEG FRIED RICE

$15.39

STREET EGG FRIED RICE

$16.49

STREET CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$18.69

STREET PRAWN FRIED RICE

$19.79

VEG FRIED NOODLES

$14.29

EGG FRIED NOODLES

$15.39

CHICKEN FRIED NOODLES

$17.59

PRAWN FRIED NOODLES

$18.69

STREET VEG NOODLES

$15.39

STREET EGG NOODLES

$16.49

STREET CHICKEN NOODLES

$18.69

STREET PRAWN NOODLES

$19.79

DOSA

PLAIN DOSA

$10.99

ONION DOSA

$12.09

MASALA DOSA

$13.19

KAL DOSA (2 PCS)

$10.99

KAL DOSA - EGG (2 PCS)

$13.19

CHEESE DOSA (ADULT)

$14.29

GHEE ROAST

$16.49

ANdHRA KARA MASALA DOSA

$15.39

GUNPOWDER MASALA DOSA

$15.39

MYSORE MASALA DOSA

$15.39

PANEER DOSA

$16.49

SPRING DOSA

$16.49

EGG DOSA

$14.29

CHICKEN KARI DOSA

$17.59

MUTTON KARI DOSA

$19.79

ONION RAVA DOSA

$15.39

ONION RAVA MASALA DOSA

$17.59

PLAIN UTHAPPAM

$12.09

ONION UTHAPPAM

$13.19

CHILLI ONION UTHAPPAM

$13.19

MIXED VEG UTHAPPAM

$15.39

TANDOOR BREADS

NAAN

$3.99

BUTTER NAAN

$4.49

GARLIC NAAN

$4.99

CHILLI GARLIC NAAN

$4.99

BULLET NAAN

$4.99

CHEESE NAAN

$4.99

PANEER KULCHA

$4.99

SESAME SEED NAAN

$4.99

ONION KULCHA

$4.99

ALOO KULCHA

$4.99

TANDOORI ROTI- PLAIN

$3.99

TANDOORI ROTI - BUTTER

$4.49

PESHAWARI NAAN

$5.99

KIDS

(KIDS) DOSA

$8.99

(KIDS) CHEESE DOSA

$8.99

(KIDS) CHOCOLATE DOSA

$8.99

(KIDS) NOODLES - VEGETARIAN

$8.99

(KIDS) NOODLES - CHICKEN

$9.99

(KIDS) NUGGETS & FRIES

$8.99

(KIDS) FISH FINGERS & FRIES

$8.99

(KIDS) FRIED SHRIMP & FRIES

$8.99

DESSERTS

CARROT HALWA

$6.99

RAVA PINEAPPLE KESARI

$6.99

STRAWBERRY FALOODA

$8.99

GULAB JAMOON

$5.99

GULAB JAMOON WITH

$6.99

ICE CREAM

$4.99

RASAMALAI (2 PCS)

$6.99

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

MADRAS FILTER COFFEE

$3.99

MASALA CHAI

$3.99

LIME JUICE

$3.99

SODA

$3.99

MANGO LASSI

$3.99

ROSE MILK

$2.99

NANNARI LIME SODA

$4.99

NANNARI MOJITO - VIRGIN

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our Authentic Chettinad Cuisine...

14625 Northeast 24th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007

