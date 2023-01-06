Anjappar Indian Reataurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our Authentic Chettinad Cuisine...
Location
14625 Northeast 24th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Supreme Dumplings - 14603 Northeast 20th Street #4B
No Reviews
14603 Northeast 20th Street #Unit 4B Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurant