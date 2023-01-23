Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vrindaavan

14339 20th ST STE I

Bellevue, WA 98007

Chatpata

Dahi Bhalla

$9.99

lentil dumplings ( bhallas) doused in yogurt ( dahi) and topped with sweet and spicy chutneys.

Paani Puri

$8.99

Roud hollow puri, filled with spicy potato mash with spicy tamrind water

Samosa Chaat

$10.99

A chaat variant with samosa as base with chickpeas with sweet and spicy chutneys and other spices

Appetizer

Wada Pav

$9.99

Deep fried Potato dumplings placed inside bread bun with in-house spices

Pav Bhaji

$10.99

Lip smacking spiced vegetable churry with bread roll

Samosa

$5.99

Indo Chinese

Chowmin

Chowmin

$11.99

Stir fried noodles in desi street style

Schezwan Chowmin

Schezwan Chowmin

$11.99
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.99

Schezwan Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried rice in spicy schezwan sauce

Baby Corn Chili

Baby Corn Chili

$12.99

Babycorns batter-fried and tossed in indo chinese chilli sauce

Paneer Chili

$13.99

Strips of paneer batter-fried and tossed in indo chinese chilli sauce

Chicken Chili

Chicken Chili

$14.99

Thin strips of chicken batter-fried and tossed in indo chinese chilli sauce

Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Gobi or Cauliflower florets batter-fried and tossed in various indo chinese sauce mix

Veg Manchurian

Veg Manchurian

$14.99

Mix veg balls batter-fried and tossed in various indo chinese sauce mix

Chicken Manchurian

$14.99

Chicken cubes batter-fried and tossed in various indo chinese sauce mix

Platter

Veg Entrée Plate

$14.99

Choice of a veg entrée with Dal Makhani, Butter Naan, Rice, Raita & Pickled Onion

Chicken Entrée Plate

$15.99

Choice of a Chicken entrée with Daal Makhani, Butter Naan, Rice, Raita & Pickled Onion

Mixed Entrée Plate

$16.99

Choice of a veg entrée and a chicken entrée with Butter Naan, Rice, Raita & Pickled Onion

Mutton Entrée Plate

$18.99

Choice of a veg/non-veg entrée with Punjabi Mutton Masala, Butter Naan, Rice, Raita & Pickled Onion

Tandoor

Paneer Pahadi Tikka

Paneer Pahadi Tikka

$14.99

Thread of Paneer, Onion, capsicum in green marinade and roasted in tandoor

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$14.99

Paneer marinated in delectable blend of spice and yogurt and roasted in tandoor

Chicken Reshmi Kebab

Chicken Reshmi Kebab

$16.99

Utterly silky boneless chicken pieces in green marinade and roasted in tondoor

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$16.99
Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$17.99

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Mango flavored yogurt drink

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.99

Smooth creamy milkshare with real chocolate

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99

Smooth creamy vanilla milkshake

Soda

$2.99

Choice of soda

Masala Chai

$2.49

Veg Curries

Dal Makhani (16 oz)

$11.99
Paneer Butter Masala (16 oz)

Paneer Butter Masala (16 oz)

$12.99

Veg Diwani Handi (16 oz)

$13.49

Shahi Paneer (16 oz)

$13.99

Paneer do Pyaza (16 oz)

$12.99

Paneer Bhuna Handi (16 oz)

$13.99

Paneer Lababdar (16 oz)

$13.99

Paneer Tikka Masala (16 oz)

$14.99

Methi Malai Mushroom (16 oz)

$12.99

Veg Kolhapuri (16 oz)

$13.49

Dal Tadka

$9.99

Non-Veg Curries

Butter Chicken (16 oz)

$14.99
Punjabi Chicken Curry (16 oz)

Punjabi Chicken Curry (16 oz)

$13.99

Punjabi Mutton Masala (16 oz)

$16.99

Chicken do Pyaza (16 oz)

$14.99

Chicken Bhuna (16 oz)

$15.99

Chicken Changezi (16 oz)

$14.99

Kadai Chicken (16 oz)

$14.99

Laal Maas (16 oz)

$17.99

Champaran Mutton (16 oz)

$17.99

Kolhapuri Mutton (16 oz)

$17.99

Kadai Mutton (16 oz)

$17.99

Chicken Tikka Masala (16 oz)

$15.99

Breads

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Naan

$3.49

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Sides

Rice (16 oz)

$3.99

Yogurt (8 oz)

$3.49

Chocolate Cakes

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Everybody's favorite Chocolate is a combination of chocolate sponge layered with chocolate mousse inside and outside. This Cake also comes with fillings of choice. Strawberry preserve with fresh strawberries Raspberry preserve with fresh raspberries.

Fruit Cakes

Fresh Berry Cake

$7.49

Berry Cream Cheese Cake

Vanilla sponge layered with little tangy cream cheese frosting and filled with berries

Mango Cake

Very flavorful and fresh mango cake which is made with sponge layered with mango mousse and mango chunks

Vanilla Cake with Strawberry Filling

$49.99+

Vanilla Cake With Raspberry Filling

$49.99+

Classic Cakes

Red Velvet Cake

$7.99+

Red, Red-brown chocolate Cake with cream cheese frosting inside and vanilla frosting outside.

Vanilla Cake

$39.99+

Classic Vanilla sponge layered with vanilla fresh cream frosting

Vanilla w/chocolate cake

$7.49

Classic Vanilla sponge layered with chocolate fresh cream frosting

Butterscotch w/Praline Cake

$7.99+

Butter scotch Cake is made with butterscotch flavored sponge in brown sugar and layered with butterscotch flavored fresh cream and filled & decorated with in-house praline and butterscotch sauce

Tres Leches Cake

$7.49

A special sponge dunked in decadent three milk mix and layered with vanilla fresh cream frosting and decorated with strawberries.

Vanilla Cake with Strawberry Filling

$49.99+

Vanilla Cake With Raspberry Filling

$49.99+

Cupcakes

Chocolate w/Chocolate Cupcake

$3.99+

Chocolate w/Vanilla Cupcake

$3.99+

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.99+

Chocolate Ferrero Rocher Cupcake

$4.79+

Chocolate Oreo Cupcake

$4.39+

Butterscotch Cupcake

$4.79+

Cake Shooters

Chocolate Shooter

$3.49+

Mango Shooter

$3.99+

Rose Milk Shooter

$3.99+

Gulab Jamun Shooter

$3.99+

Cake Pops

Cake Pop

$2.99+
All hours
Indian street style food

14339 20th ST STE I, Bellevue, WA 98007

