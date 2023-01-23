Vrindaavan
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Indian street style food
Location
14339 20th ST STE I, Bellevue, WA 98007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Supreme Dumplings - 14603 Northeast 20th Street #4B
No Reviews
14603 Northeast 20th Street #Unit 4B Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurant