Jack Sprat

review star

No reviews yet

2808 Calder Ave NE

Redmond, WA 98052

Popular Items

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

with house mojo sauce { peanut oil }

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

lightly dusted with herbs - {peanut oil} **gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan

Chaat Chicken

Chaat Chicken

$14.50

Tandoori style chicken on garlic naan with Indian cabbage salad, yogurt sauce, fresh cilantro & mint, & a half-sour pickle

FOOD

Pastry

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00
Ham & Gruyère Croissant

Ham & Gruyère Croissant

$6.00
3 Butter Raisin Rolls

3 Butter Raisin Rolls

$4.00
Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

Snacks

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

lightly dusted with herbs - {peanut oil} **gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

with house mojo sauce { peanut oil }

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$9.50

with a greek lemon sauce - one in ten may be hot !

Bite-sized Fried Chicken

Bite-sized Fried Chicken

$13.00

Seasoned with east-asian spices, served with ginger slices and dipping sauce

Just Bacon!

Just Bacon!

$9.50

applewood smoked bacon, brown sugar, pepper, thick cut & ultra premium **gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free

Salads

Baby Kale Green Tahini Salad

Baby Kale Green Tahini Salad

$13.00

baby kale leaves & creamy sumac hummus w/ toasted seed mix; house green tahini dressing, (we toss or on the side); honey roasted butternut squash, fresh grapefruit, & pistachios (add bread if preferred)

Burgers

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$14.50

premium Oregon natural beef, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mojo sauce, half-sour pickle & our housemade organic American cheese ** natural beef patty: gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free **house cheese: nut-free, peanut-free, vegetarian

Burger (no cheese)

Burger (no cheese)

$13.50

premium Oregon natural beef, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mojo sauce, & half-sour pickle ** natural beef patty: gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$17.50

premium plant-based "impossible-it's-not-beef" patty, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mojo sauce, half-sour pickle, & housemade organic American cheese **impossible patty: gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free, vegan

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.50

our light but hearty black bean & corn patty, with organic house American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mojo sauce, & half-sour pickle **veggie patty: dairy-free nut-free peanut-free, vegetarian

Sandwiches

Tandoori style chicken on garlic naan with Indian cabbage salad, yogurt sauce, fresh cilantro & mint
Amalfi Saltimbocca

Amalfi Saltimbocca

$13.50

our spicy traditional Amalfi coast charcuterie sandwich with provolone, soppressata, capicola, mortadella, wild baby arugula, tomato, fresh white onions & giardiniera on a Neapolitan pizza crust loaf

Veggie "market gardener" Saltimbocca

Veggie "market gardener" Saltimbocca

$13.50

"green grocer" in Italian, stuffed with grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, wild baby arugula, tomatoes, white onions, & giardiniera

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$18.00

our premium house-smoked pastrami served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, secret sauce & half-sour pickle

Mushreuben (vegetarian)

Mushreuben (vegetarian)

$16.00

swap lightly breaded & deep fried oyster mushrooms for the beef - served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, secret sauce & pickle (Pls be aware we use peanut oil in case of allergies, thank you)

Chaat Chicken

Chaat Chicken

$14.50

Tandoori style chicken on garlic naan with Indian cabbage salad, yogurt sauce, fresh cilantro & mint, & a half-sour pickle

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

$15.00

Our house seasoned brown sugar pepper bacon served on locally baked and toasted ultra light sourdough bread with all natural mayo, sliced white onions, green leaf lettuce, and vine ripe tomatoes

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Albacore Tuna salad made with fresh apples, celery, onions, fresh basil, seasoning, and all natural mayonnaise, served on grilled locally baked ultralight sourdough w/swiss cheese & green leaf lettuce - comes w/pickle

Egg + Cheese (Freggie)

Egg + Cheese (Freggie)

$8.50

Two cage free fried eggs served on grilled brioche bun with house made organic american cheese (we have gluten free buns)

Vegan Shrimp Tortilla Wrap

Vegan Shrimp Tortilla Wrap

$16.00

spinach tortilla wraps crunchy bahn mi veggies, spicy plant-based "shrimp" lightly breaded, housemade garlicky toum, & lettuce: note: this is completely vegan for our vegan friends !

Sweets

Chocolate Hazelnut Panna Cotta

Chocolate Hazelnut Panna Cotta

$4.75

light, creamy, & silky, the perfect pudding topped with crunchy chocolate & hazelnuts

Earl Grey Panna Cotta

Earl Grey Panna Cotta

$4.75

creamy treat made with aromatic Bergamot orange & vanilla pods

Jack's Cookie

Jack's Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal, ginger, & chocolate chunks

DRINKS

SMOOTHIES & BOWLS

QI OF LIFE

QI OF LIFE

$9.50

oat milk, kale, cinnamon, banana, mint, date, honey

BERRY LAGOON

BERRY LAGOON

$11.00

coconut milk, straw-blue-rasp-berries, banana, açaí, almond butter, coconut 

CHOC BANANA

CHOC BANANA

$9.00

oat milk, cacao powder, cacao nibs, banana, almond butter 

AÇAÍ BOWL

AÇAÍ BOWL

$14.00

açaí, coconut milk, strawberries, goji berry, cacao nibs, chia, almond butter, banana, coconut flakes

COFFEE & TEA

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

2 shots espresso and steamed milk

Americano

Americano

$4.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00+

2 shots of espresso and foamed milk

Cortado (short 4oz)

Cortado (short 4oz)

$5.00

2 shots of espresso with equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Macchiato (very short 2oz)

Macchiato (very short 2oz)

$4.00

2 shots of espresso with a dab of foamed milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and chocolate syrup

Breve

Breve

$5.50+

2 shots of espresso with steamed half & half

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+
Espresso - 1 shot

Espresso - 1 shot

$4.00
Pour over Decaf Coffee

Pour over Decaf Coffee

$4.00
Tea

Tea

$4.00

Featuring RISHI tea and botanicals

Matcha Super Green Latte

Matcha Super Green Latte

$5.50+
Matcha Super Green Iced Latte

Matcha Super Green Iced Latte

$5.50+

Cold Brew

$4.50+
Bulk Coffee

Bulk Coffee

$14.99

Featuring Forecast Organic Coffee Company

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$6.00
Best Day's Brewing Kölsch Style Beer

Best Day's Brewing Kölsch Style Beer

$6.75

"A light, crisp, and easy drinking NA beer with a nice toasty malt character and lighter hopping. We use a combination of Cologne and Pilsner Malts and Hallertau Traditional hops to create a refreshingly complex Kölsch-style ale. The crisp and clean finish leaves you wanting another sip." Less than .5%ABV

DRAFT Ginger Kombucha

$9.00
DRAFT Hibiscus Sage Kombucha

DRAFT Hibiscus Sage Kombucha

$9.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.50
Rishi Sparkling Botanical

Rishi Sparkling Botanical

$6.00

Choice of Dandelion Ginger, Grapefruit Quince, Bergamot Oolong, Schisandra Berry, Green Tea Tonic, Elderberry Maqui, or Black Lemon

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All day café serving coffee, tea, sandwiches, smoothies, draft beer & wine. Stop by and get refueled!

Website

Location

2808 Calder Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

