Sandwiches

Beecher's Handmade Cheese - Bellevue Square

review star

No reviews yet

126 Bellevue Square

Bellevue, WA 98004

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey
Tomato Flagship Soup 8oz
"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small

Hot

Drip Coffee-

Drip Coffee-

$3.00+

Café Luna Blend

Americano-

Americano-

$3.80+

Café Del Sol double shot, hot water

Latte-

Latte-

$4.55+

Steamed whole milk, Café Del Sol double shot

Mocha-

Mocha-

$5.05+

House made chocolate sauce, steamed whole milk, Café Del Sol double shot

Chai Latte-

Chai Latte-

$4.60+

Rishi Masala Chai, steamed whole milk

Espresso-

Espresso-

$3.60+

Café Del Sol double shot

Cafe au Lait 12oz

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait 16oz

$4.50

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.55

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.75

White Pumpkin 8oz

$5.75

White Pumpkin 12oz

$6.25

White Pumpkin 16oz

$6.75

Iced

Iced Americano-

Iced Americano-

$3.90+

Café Del Sol double shot, served over ice

Iced Latte-

Iced Latte-

$5.15+

Café Del Sol double shot, whole milk served over ice

Iced Mocha-

Iced Mocha-

$5.05+

House made chocolate sauce, whole milk, Café Del Sol double shot, served over ice

Iced Chai Latte-

Iced Chai Latte-

$4.95+

Rishi Masala Chai, whole milk, served over ice

Cold Brew - Nitro

$4.95

Cold Brew 12oz

$4.65

Cold Brew 16oz

$5.25

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection

Flagship, Basil & Tomato

Flagship, Basil & Tomato

$10.59

Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and Beecher's spread, grilled to perfection

Kimchi Melt

Kimchi Melt

$10.59

Firefly Kitchen's Kimchi, Flagship cheese and Just Jack cheese melted to perfection

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Flagship, Just Jack, fresh curds, Kurt’s tuna salad.

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$11.59

Nitrite-free smoked turkey, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, fresh sliced tomatoes, Beecher's spread

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$12.19
Grilled Egg & Cheese

Grilled Egg & Cheese

$10.59

Turkey & Chutney - Cold

$12.69

Caprese Sandwich - Cold

$9.49
3-Cheese Snack Pack

3-Cheese Snack Pack

$10.59

Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.

Mac & Soup

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small

$8.49

Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 8 ounces.

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large

$12.69

Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 16 ounces.

Mariachi Mac & Cheese Small

$8.49

Roasted Anaheim chilies, a blend of fresh veggies, and Flagship cheese all come together with a spicy, south-of-the-border kick.

Mariachi Mac & Cheese Large

$12.69

Roasted Anaheim chilies, a blend of fresh veggies, and Flagship cheese all come together with a spicy, south-of-the-border kick.

Tomato Flagship Soup 8oz

Tomato Flagship Soup 8oz

$5.99

Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese

Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz

Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz

$7.50

Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese

Mac with Sausage Small

$11.99

Mac with Sausage large

$16.99

Sausage

$4.99

Veggie Chili 8oz

$5.99

Veggie Chili 16oz

$8.99

Grab & Go

Chicken Florentine

$9.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Purity Coconut Water

$5.25

Cold Brew - Nitro

$4.95
Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.49

Our mixed greens salad with cranberries, pistachios, Flagship cheese, basic vinaigrette. Gluten Free

Chips BBQ

$3.50

Chips Salt

$2.75

Genoa Snack Pack

$4.50

Calabrese Snack Pack

$4.50

Virgil's Root Beer

$3.00

Cracker Flagship

$4.75

Cracker Original

$4.75

Cracker Honey Oat

$4.75

Pastry Spinach & Feta

$4.25

Pastry Leek & Parm

$4.25

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Horizon Milk

$3.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
If our online ordering is unavailable we apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to serving you in store.

Location

126 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004

Beecher's Handmade Cheese image
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image

