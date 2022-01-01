Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brix Wine Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

13550 NE Village Square Drive

Woodinville, WA 98072

Popular Items

Brix Truffle Fries
Risotto
Steak Bites

Spreads

Hummus

$11.00

Served with Cucumber, Red Bell Peppers, Baby Carrots & Housemade Flatbread Roasted Jalapeno Hummus Chickpeas, Garlic, Roasted Jalapenos & Tahini

Baba Ghanoush

$12.00

Served with Cucumber, Red Bell Peppers, Baby Carrots & Housemade Flatbread Brix Baba Ghanoush Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Tahini, Cumin, Paprika, Lemon & Ginger

Smoked Salmon Spread

$13.50

Served with Cucumber, Red Bell Peppers, Baby Carrots & Housemade Flatbread Wild Salmon House Smoked Wild Salmon, Cream Cheese, Dill, Pickled Onions & Capers

Starters

Brix Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Beecher’s Flagship White Cheddar, Pecorino, Truffle Oil & Bacon

Brix Truffle Fries

$9.00

Pecorino, Parsley & Truffle Oil

Calamari

$12.00

Fried, Tubes & Tentacles, Crispy Basil, Smoked Paprika Salt, Chimichuri Aioli & Lemon

Fresh Baked Baguette

$5.50

Fresh Baked Macrina Artisan Bakery Baguette, Fresh Herb & Roasted Garlic Butter

Salmon Cakes

$16.00

Arugula, Lemon, Dill, Pink Peppercorn Vinaigrette & Fried Capers

Seared Sea Scallops

$19.00

Yukon Gold Mash, Orange Beurre Blanc & Chives

Steak Bites

$22.00

Portobello Mushroom, Sweet Onions, Demi Glace, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Fresh Baked Baguette

Three Cheese Plate & Crackers

Honey, Housemade Preserves, Sliced Apples & Croccatini Crackers

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Shallots, Red Chiles, Fresh Herbs, Parsley Horseradish Vinaigrette & Artisan Crackers

Salads & Soup

Brix Caesar Salad (Large)

$11.50

House Made Croutons, Pecorino & Creamy Anchovy Dressing

Brix Caesar Salad (Small)

$8.00

House Made Croutons, Pecorino & Creamy Anchovy Dressing

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Skagit Valley Farms Brussel Sprouts, Stone Ground Mustard & Pecorino 9

Chopped Salad (Large)

$15.00

Romaine, Salami, Prosciutto, Olives, Tomato, Red Bell Peppers, Garbanzo Beans, Mozzarella & A Basil Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad (Small)

$11.50

Romaine, Salami, Prosciutto, Olives, Tomato, Red Bell Peppers, Garbanzo Beans, Mozzarella & A Basil Vinaigrette

Kale & Quinoa Salad (Large)

$13.00

Feta Cheese, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Sliced Almonds & Champagne Vinaigrette

Kale & Quinoa Salad (Small)

$9.50

Feta Cheese, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Sliced Almonds & Champagne Vinaigrette

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad (Large)

$12.50

Baby Spinach, Crisp Pears, Candied Pecans & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad (Small)

$9.00

Baby Spinach, Crisp Pears, Candied Pecans & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad (Large)

$12.50

Arugula, Toasted Hazelnuts & Sherry Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad (Small)

$9.00

Arugula, Toasted Hazelnuts & Sherry Vinaigrette

Smoked Chicken Salad

$22.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Chicken, Strawberries, Grapes, Gruyere, Candied Pecans & Fresh Basil

Warm Broccoli Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Entrees

Ancho Sirloin Steak

$34.00

Grilled Medium Rare, Potato Gratin, Sautéed Spinach & Veal Demi Glace

Brix Café Burger

$20.00

All Natural Patty Prepared Medium, Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion, Thick Cut Bacon, Macrina Bakery Bun & Fries

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$19.50

Chicken & Vegetable Pot Pie

$22.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.50Out of stock

Pan Seared Chicken Breast, Crimini Mushrooms, Sautéed Spinach, Yukon Gold Mash, Shallots & Garlic Cream Sauce

Grilled Wild Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Medium, Stone Ground Mustard & Maple Glazed, Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, Yukon Gold Mash & Frizzled Onions

Pappardelle Pasta

$18.00

Ribbon Noodles, Red Wine Beef Ragout, Pecorino & Basil Oil

Paprika Prawns

$25.00

Prosciutto, Arugula, Spinach, Pecorino, Red Quinoa & Marcona Almond Herb Crumble

Risotto

$17.50

Crimini Mushrooms, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Sautéed Spinach, Garlic & Pecorino

Seafood Tomato Squid Pasta

$25.00

Rosemary Crusted Lamb Chops

$42.00Out of stock

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Kids Brownie

$5.00

Apple Bread Pudding

$8.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

Warm Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream & Chocolate Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Brix Wine Cafe!

Website

Location

13550 NE Village Square Drive, Woodinville, WA 98072

Directions

Gallery
Brix Wine Cafe image
Brix Wine Cafe image
Brix Wine Cafe image

