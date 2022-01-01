Woodinville cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Woodinville

Mercurys Coffee Co. image

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

15608 NE Woodinville-Duvall Rd, Woodinville

Avg 4.5 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
Sausage, Egg & Beecher's Flagship$8.75
Sausage, Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
White Chocolate Mocha$4.25
Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm image

 

The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm

8809 Maltby Road, Snohomish

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fruit Filled Swedish Pancakes$14.95
Benedict$17.95
Cinnamon Roll$8.50
Bobae Coffee & Tea image

SMOOTHIES

Bobae Coffee & Tea

14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville

Avg 4.7 (984 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Love Potion Milk Tea (COLD)
We decided to keep this popular seasonal drink on! Enjoy this wonderful creation of love potion! Tastes like blackberry ice cream! Caffeine-Free.
Red, White & Matcha
The best-selling drink entails hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha and it has the best strawberry bottom to make this drink tastes like a strawberry shortcake.
Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)$5.00
Iced. This hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha pairs perfect with the milk or alternative milk. Sweetened or not sweetened, all up to you.
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville

Avg 4.5 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg & Beecher's Flagship$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Vanilla Latte$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
White Chocolate Mocha$4.25
Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
Restaurant banner

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

13110 NE 177th PL #323, Woodinville

Avg 4.5 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Latte$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
Organic Tropical Tea$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
