Woodinville cafés you'll love

More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Mercurys Coffee Co.
15608 NE Woodinville-Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
|Sausage, Egg & Beecher's Flagship
|$8.75
Sausage, Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
|White Chocolate Mocha
|$4.25
Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
More about The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm
The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm
8809 Maltby Road, Snohomish
|Popular items
|Fruit Filled Swedish Pancakes
|$14.95
|Benedict
|$17.95
|Cinnamon Roll
|$8.50
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea
SMOOTHIES
Bobae Coffee & Tea
14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Love Potion Milk Tea (COLD)
We decided to keep this popular seasonal drink on! Enjoy this wonderful creation of love potion! Tastes like blackberry ice cream! Caffeine-Free.
|Red, White & Matcha
The best-selling drink entails hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha and it has the best strawberry bottom to make this drink tastes like a strawberry shortcake.
|Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
|$5.00
Iced. This hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha pairs perfect with the milk or alternative milk. Sweetened or not sweetened, all up to you.
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Mercurys Coffee Co.
17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Egg & Beecher's Flagship
|$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
|Vanilla Latte
|$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
|White Chocolate Mocha
|$4.25
Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Mercurys Coffee Co.
13110 NE 177th PL #323, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte
|$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
|Organic Tropical Tea
|$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
|Latte
|$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk