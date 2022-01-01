Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Woodinville

Go
Woodinville restaurants
Toast

Woodinville restaurants that serve muffins

The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm image

 

The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm

8809 Maltby Road, Snohomish

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Marionberry Bran Muffin$6.95
Bran Muffin$5.45
More about The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Bobae Coffee & Tea

14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville

Avg 4.7 (984 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Nut Muffin Top$4.99
Double Chocolate Muffin Top$4.99
Blueberry Cobbler Muffin$3.99
Soft and moist blueberry cobbler muffin are the best to have at any time!
Allergens and warning
Contains: Egg, Milk Wheats
Free from: fish, peanuts, Soy, Tree Nuts
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea

