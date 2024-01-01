Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Apple fritters in
Woodinville
/
Woodinville
/
Apple Fritters
Woodinville restaurants that serve apple fritters
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville-Duvall
15608 NE Woodinville-Duvall Rd, Woodinville
Avg 4.5
(485 reviews)
Apple Fritter
$3.75
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville-Duvall
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville
12801 Northeast 175th Street, Woodinville
Avg 4.5
(485 reviews)
Apple Fritter
$3.75
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville
