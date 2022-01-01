  • Home
  • The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm
The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm

8809 Maltby Road

Snohomish, WA 98072

Cinnamon Roll
Benedict
California Scramble

Maltby Specials

Benedict

$18.95

Cal Benedict

$19.95

Salmon Benedict

$21.95

Northwest Potatoes & Eggs

$16.95

Montana Potatoes & Eggs

$17.95

Roughneck Potatoes & Eggs

$18.95

New York Chicken Fried Steak

$21.95

Breakfast Breads

Fruit Filled Swedish Pancakes

$16.95

Fruit French Toast

$16.95

Pancake Breakfast

$14.95

Plain French Toast

$10.95

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$14.95

Tall Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.95

Short Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.95

One Buttermilk Pancake

$4.95

Tall Swedish Pancakes

$9.95

Short Swedish Pancakes

$8.95

One Swedish Pancake

$4.95

Tall Granola Pancakes

$11.95

Short Granola Pancakes

$9.95

One Granola Pancake

$5.95

Tall Blueberry Pancakes

$11.95

Short Blueberry Pancakes

$9.95

One Blueberry Pancake

$5.95

Tall Choc Chip Pancakes

$11.95

Short Choc Chip Pancakes

$9.95

One Choc Chip Pancake

$5.95

Country Breakfasts

Two Extra Large Eggs

$11.95

Two Extra Large Eggs with Bacon

$15.95

Two Extra Large Eggs with Sausage Patty

$15.95

Two Extra Large Eggs with Sausage Link

$15.95

Two Extra Large Eggs with Ham

$15.95

Two Extra Large Eggs with Angus Beef Burger

$19.95

Corned Beef Potato Skillet

$19.95

3 Egg Protein

$17.95

Biscuit, Gravy, Eggs & Meat

$17.95

Biscuit, Gravy, Potato & Eggs

$15.95

Biscuit, Gravy, Potato & Meat

$17.95

Scrambles

Country Scramble

$17.95

Veggie Scramble

$16.95

Monterey Scramble

$16.95

Minced Ham Scramble

$17.95

Bacon Scramble

$17.95

California Scramble

$18.95

Mediterranean Scramble

$16.95

Greek Scramble

$16.95

Tuscany Scramble

$18.95

Bella Scramble

$14.35

Omelettes

New York Steak Omelette

$21.95

Baja Omelette

$16.95

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$17.95

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$17.95

House Omelette

$16.95

Manhattan Mushroom Omelette

$16.95

Belltown Omelette

$18.95

Hog Omelette

$17.95

Russian Omelette

$16.95

Godfather Omelette

$18.95

Zorba Omelette

$16.95

Popeye Omelette

$17.95

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Fried Egg Sandwich

$16.95

Lite Breakfast

One Extra Large Egg

$6.95

Poached Eggs on Toast

$7.95

Homemade Granola

$8.95

Oatmeal

$9.95

Oats With Fruit

$13.95

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$9.95

Breakfast Sides

Maltby Blueberry Scone

$6.95

Thick Sliced Maltby Bread

$3.75

Raisin Toast

$4.75

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.75

English Muffin

$3.25

One Extra Large Egg

$2.00

Cup of Country Sausage Gravy

$5.50

Small side Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Cup of Homemade Hollandaise Sauce

$5.95

Small side Homemade Hollandaise Sauce

$2.35

Marionberry Bran Muffin

$6.95

One Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy

$7.95

Creme Fraiche 8 oz

$5.95

Small Creme Fraiche

$4.50

Potatoes & Gravy

$8.95

Side Potatoes

$6.25

Side Bacon

$6.95

Side Ham

$6.95

Side Patty

$6.95

Side Link

$6.95

Corned Beef Potato Skillet

$12.95

Northwest

$10.95

Montana

$11.95

Roughneck

$11.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.35

Side Country Fried Steak

$12.95

1/2 Bacon

$3.40

1 Bacon

$1.70

1 Link

$3.40

Grilled Sandwiches

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$14.95

Reuben

$16.95

Vegetarian Grill

$12.95

Cali New York Steak Grill

$20.95

Turkey Melt

$16.95

Maltby Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Cold Sandwiches

Maltby Club

$17.95

Corned Beef

$15.95

Cranberry Turkey

$15.95

Ham & Cheese

$13.95

Veggie Sandwich

$13.95

Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

MontereyTurkey Club

$17.95

BLT

$14.95

Salad/Soup

Spinach Salad

$15.95

Tossed Cobb Salad

$16.95

Chef Salad

$17.95

Country Salad

$15.95

Mediterranean Salad

$14.95

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

1/2 Spinach Salad

$13.95

1/2 Cobb Salad

$14.95

1/2 Chef Salad

$15.95

1/2 Country Salad

$13.45

1/2 Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

Burgers

Regular Burger

$13.95

Cheeseburger

$14.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.95

Teriyaki Burger

$16.95

Chicken Burger

$14.95

Hawaiian Chicken Burger

$17.95

Santa Fe Burger

$16.95

Western Burger

$16.95

Blues Burger

$15.95

Lunch Entrees

Chicken Fried Beef Steak

$21.95

Chicken Stir Fry

$17.95

Thai Chicken Stir Fry

$17.95

Chicken & Mushroom Pasta

$17.95

Salmon Pasta

$19.95

Beef Burger Platter

$19.95

Chicken Saute

$17.95

Italian Sausage & Pasta

$18.95

Curry Chicken Stir Fry

$17.95

Curry Vegetarian Stir Fry

$13.95

High Protein Plate

$19.95

Sandwich Dips

Deluxe Dip

$18.95

New York Steak French Dip

$20.95

Maltby Dip

$16.95

Desserts/Bakery

Slice Apple Pie

$5.95

Slice Apple Pie w/ Cheese

$7.90

Bread Pudding

$7.50

Maltby Bar

$4.45

Fruit Shortcake

$10.95

Cookie

$3.95

Maltby Bread Loaf

$8.95

Raisin Bread Loaf

$8.95

Bran Muffin

$5.45

Scone

$5.45

Espresso

Eggnog Latte

$4.95

Chai Tea Latte

$3.95

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.95

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Cafe Mocha

$4.55

Cafe Almond Mocha

$5.15

Cafe Americana

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.25

Iced Mocha

$4.55

Italian Soda (no cream)

$3.75

Italian Soda with Cream (Creamosa)

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Stash Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.75

Fruit Lemonade

$4.00

Large Milk

$3.95

Small Milk

$3.25

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Soda Pop

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Flavored Ice Tea

$4.35

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Lunch Sauces

Ranch

$0.95

Blue Cheese

$0.95

Dijon

$0.95

1000

$0.95

Med

$0.95

BBQ

$1.25

Tarter

$1.50

High Protein Scramble

High Pro Country

$21.95

High Pro Veggie

$21.95

High Pro Monterey

$21.95

High Pro Minced Ham

$21.95

High Pro Bacon Scramble

$21.95

High Pro California

$21.95

High Pro Mediterranean

$21.95

High Pro Greek

$21.95

High Pro Tuscany

$21.95

High Pro BYO Scramble

$21.95

High Proetin Omlette

High Pro NY Steak Omelette

$23.95

High Pro Baja Omelette

$21.95

High Pro Ham & Cheese Omelette

$21.95

High Pro Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$21.95

High Pro House Omelette

$21.95

High Pro Manhattan Omelette

$21.95

High Pro Belltown Omelette

$21.95

High Pro Hog Omelette

$21.95

High Pro Russian Omelette

$21.95

High Pro Godfather Omelette

$21.95

High Pro Zorba Omelette

$21.95

High Pro BYO Omelette

$21.95

High Pro Cheese Omelette

$21.95
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Lunch Served From 11-3

8809 Maltby Road, Snohomish, WA 98072

The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm image
The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm image
The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm image

