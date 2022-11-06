Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lunchbox Redmond

7325 166th Ave F142

Redmond, WA 98052

Popular Items

Reg Classic Merican
Reg Tear Jerker
6 Pc Kids Chicken Nuggets

Regular Burgers

Reg Classic Merican

$8.95
Reg Cluck Norris

$8.95
Reg The Smoker

$8.95
Reg Homage To Dick's Deluxe

$8.95
Reg Tear Jerker

$8.95
Reg Faux Real All Vegan

$8.95
Reg Alibaba

$8.95
Reg James West

$8.95
Reg Burger of the Gods

$8.95
Reg Shroom Burger

$8.95

Reg Spicy Bean Burger

$8.95

Reg The Codfather

$8.95

Reg BYOB

$8.95
Reg Lill' Fried Chicken Burger

$8.95

Special October

Out of stock

Full Burgers

Full Classic Merican

$15.95

Classic AmericN BURGER WITH 6OZ KOBE Beef patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full Cluck Norris

$15.95

Cluck Norris BURGER WITH 6-7oz Grilled chicken patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full The Smoker

$15.95

The Smoker BURGER WITH 6OZ KOBE Beef patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full Homage To Dick's Deluxe

$15.95

Homage to Dicks Deluxe BURGER WITH 6OZ KOBE Beef patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full Tear Jerker

$15.95

Tear Jerker BURGER WITH 6OZ KOBE Beef patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full Faux Real All Vegan

$15.95

Faux Real BURGER WITH Impossible or Beyond plant based Vegan patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full Alibaba

$15.95

Alibaba Beef BURGER WITH 6OZ Halal Beef patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full James West

$15.95

James West BURGER WITH 6OZ KOBE Beef patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full Burger of the Gods

$15.95

Burger of the GODS BURGER WITH 6OZ KOBE Beef patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full Shroom Burger

$15.95

Shroom N Truffle BURGER WITH 6OZ KOBE Beef patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full Spicy Bean Burger

$15.95

Home made black Bean BURGER WITH fresh home made black pean patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full The Codfather

$14.95

Full BYOB

$14.95

Full Forbidden Bison Burger

$15.95

Forbidden Bison BURGER WITH 6OZ KOBE Bison patty, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Full Lill' Fried Chicken Burger

$15.95

Fried Chicken BURGER WITH 6-7 oz Fresh home Battered chicken, choice of a side a choice of fountain drink

Lab Faves

Gavacho's Totchos

$9.95
Rinds of Life

$6.95
Full Chicken Caesar

$13.95

Spring Salad

$9.95
Mac & Green

$10.95

3 Piece Fish & Fries

$14.95

Chicken Strips & Fries

$11.95
Wings

$13.95
Godzilla Taco Fries

$9.95
Buffalo Chicken Roll Ups

$11.95
Crispy Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.95
Full Size Mac & Cheese

$13.95
Dog Sticks

$8.95
Fried Brussels

$8.95
Spicy Fried Chicken Wings

$13.95

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Chicken Burger

$7.50
Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

6 Pc Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

Kids 1 Piece Fish

$5.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Shakes

$7.50

Adult Charge

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Reg Crispy Fries*

$2.99

Lg Crispy Fries*

$3.99
Reg Golden Tots*

$2.99

Lg Golden Tots*

$3.99
Onion Rings*

$4.49
Sweet Fries*

$3.99Out of stock
Side Of Caesar Salad*

$4.95

Side of House Salad*

$4.95

Cheddar American Mac*

$6.95
Mac Du Jour*

$7.95

Cheese Curds*

$8.95

Loaded Fries*

$5.50

Loaded Tots*

$5.50

Combo*

$5.50

Sauces

On the Side Ranch

$0.75

On the Side Top Secret Burger Sauce

$0.75

One the Side Billion Island Sauce

$0.75

On the Side Tapatio Dipping Sauce

$0.75

On the Side Smoker Sauce

$0.75

On the Side Vegan Burger Sauce

$0.75

On the Side Plain Mayo

$0.75

On the Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

On the Side Habanero Mayo

$0.75

On the Side Papa's BBQ

$0.75

On the Side Truffle Mayo

$0.75

On the Side Bread & Butter Pickle Tarter

$0.75

On the Side Satan's Tears Ketchup

$0.75

On the Side Ketchup

$0.75

On the Side Mustard

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

On The Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ketchup*

$0.75

Yellow mustard*

$0.75

Raspberry vinerarett*

$0.75

Shakes

Vanilla Shake*

$7.50

Strawberry Shake*

$7.50

Nutella Shake*

$7.50

Oreo Shake*

$7.50

Mango Shake*

$7.50

Nesquick Chocolate Shake

$7.50

Boston Creme Donut Shake*

$7.50

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake*

$7.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Shake*

$7.50

Orange Creamsicle Shake

$7.50

Dairy Free/Vegan - Chocolate Shake

$7.50

Dairy Free/Vegan - Vanilla Shake

$7.50

Pistachio Shake

$7.50

Banana cream pie

$7.50

Wine

House Red Wine

$6.00

House White Wine

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Draft Beer

16oz Mac And Jacks

$5.00

24oz Mac And Jacks

$9.00

16oz Kona

$5.00

24oz Kona

$9.00

16oz Mannys

$5.00

24oz Mannys

$9.00

16oz Bodhizafa

$5.00

24oz Bodhizafa

$9.00

16oz Space Dust

$5.00

24oz Space Dust

$8.00

16oz Stella

$5.00

24oz Stella

$8.00

16oz Bud Light IPA

$5.00

24oz Bud Light IPA

$8.00

Pitcher Budlight

$18.00

Pitcher of Draft beer

$18.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

Berry Truly*

$6.00

Coca Cola Freestyle

Reg Coca Cola Freestyle

$2.25

Lg Coca Cola Freestyle

$3.75

NA Beverages

Mexi Coke

$3.75Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Float

$3.99

NA Beverages