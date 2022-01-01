Redmond American restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ Mahoney's
8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond
Popular items
|Chicken Breast Strips
|$16.00
With Fries and side of Honey Mustard
|Mac N Cheese Poppers
|$10.00
With Ranch dipping sauce
|Club Sandwich
|$17.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss,
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato,
House Aioli on Toasted Sourdough
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
Popular items
|The Bistro Burger
|$20.00
double R ranch grass-fed beef, house onion bun, bacon mayo, white cheddar cheese, russet fries, slaw & fixin’s
|Juan's Wild Alaskan Rockfish Tacos
|$18.00
dos corn tortillas, molcajete salsa, creamy chipotle salsa, cabbage, queso fresco, guacamole, new mexico chile-spiced tortilla chips, & lime crema
|Lisa's Southern Fried Chicken
|$26.00
(3) pieces served with yukon gold mashed potatoes & celery seed slaw
Fire Creek Grill
10402 Willows Road Northeast, Redmond
Popular items
|Hickory Cheeseburger
|$13.00
8oz Nicky Farms Wagyu patty, Tillamook Cheddar, Housemade Hickory sauce, crunchy iceberg, mayo, pickles on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun.
|Roadside Cheeseburger
|$13.00
8oz. Wagyu patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and Thousand Island on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun
|Black & Blue Burger
|$14.00
Black Pepper-crusted 8oz. Wagyu patty, Blue cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Prime Steakhouse
16330 Cleveland St, Redmond
Popular items
|Prime Burger
|$17.00
1/2 lb. house ground beef patty, house bacon jam, tillamook white cheddar, tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, roasted garlic aioli served on a Macrina potato bun
|Prime Ribeye(16 oz)
|$54.00
Prime ribeye topped with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries
|Full Wedge Salad
|$15.00
Iceburg wedge dressed with blue cheese dressing, grape tomato, hempler's bacon lardons, egg crumbles, toasted hazelnut, pickled red onion and blue cheese crumbles