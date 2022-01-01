Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve croissants

Pomegranate Bistro image

 

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Feta Croissant$5.00
Ham & Provolone Croissant$5.00
Plain Croissant$4.00
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Five Stones Coffee Co image

 

Five Stones Coffee Co

8102 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about Five Stones Coffee Co

