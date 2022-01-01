Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Redmond
/
Redmond
/
Croissants
Redmond restaurants that serve croissants
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
No reviews yet
Spinach & Feta Croissant
$5.00
Ham & Provolone Croissant
$5.00
Plain Croissant
$4.00
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Five Stones Coffee Co
8102 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.25
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond
Curry
Bread Pudding
Mac And Cheese
Key Lime Pies
Green Beans
Wonton Soup
Chai Lattes
Chicken Soup
More near Redmond to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.2
(52 restaurants)
Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Issaquah
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston