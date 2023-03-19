Main picView gallery

Maharaja Issaquah

131 Front St

Issaquah, WA 98027

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Tika Masala
Butter

Food

Appitizer

Samosa

$7.50

Pakora

$7.95

Chicken Wings

$11.95

Papadum

$3.50

Chat

$11.95

Gobi Manchurian

$12.95

Chilli

$15.95

Pani Puri

$8.95

Garlic Shrimp

$15.95

Breads

Aloo Prantha

$5.95

Assorted Naans

$11.95

Butter Naan

$4.25

Garlic Naan

$4.95

Lacchedar Prantha

$5.95

Onion Kulch

$5.95

Paneer naan

$5.95

Peshwari Naan

$5.95

Plain Naan

$4.25

Spinach & Goat Cheese Naan

$5.95

Tandoori Roti

$4.25

Kashmeri Naan

$5.95

Curry

Aloo Ghobi

$17.95

Aloo Matar

$16.95

Bhartha

$17.95

Bhindi Masala

$16.95

Bhuna

$16.95

Butter

$16.95

Channa Masala

$16.95

Coconut

$16.95

Curry

$16.95

Dal

$15.95

Ghee Boti Masala

$17.95

Korma

$16.95

Krahi

$16.95

Malai Kofta

$17.95

Mango

$16.95

Mater Paneer

$17.95

Methi

$16.95

Methi Malai Mater

$17.95

Mix Veg

$16.95

Moilee

$16.95

Paneer Bhurji

$17.95

Rogan Josh

$16.95

Saag

$16.95

Shai Paneer

$17.95

Tika Masala

$16.95

Vindaloo

$16.95

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$5.25

Mango Ice Cream

$5.25

Pista Ice Cream

$5.25

Ras Malai

$5.25

Rice Pudding

$5.25

Gajar Halwa

$5.25

Drinks

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Fanta

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Herbal Tea

$3.95

Chai Tea

$3.95

Mango Lassi

$3.95

Sweet Lassi

$3.95

Salted Lassi

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Soda Water

$3.95

Rice

Biryani

$17.50

Jeera Rice

$7.95

Lemon Rice

$6.95

Pilawo Rice

$9.95

Plain Rice

$3.95

Salad

Greek Salad

$8.95

Indian Salad

$5.50

Onion's

$4.75

Sides

Raita

$3.50

Chutney's

$3.50

Mixed Pickle

$3.50

Soup

Chicken Soup

$8.50

Lentil Soup

$7.25

Tomato Fennel Soup

$7.25

Tandoori

Achari Paneer Tika

$17.95

Chicken Malai Kabab

$18.95

Chicken Sheekh Kabab

$18.95

Chicken Tika

$18.95

Lamb Boti Kabab

$20.50

Lamb Chops

$22.95

Mixed Grill

$24.95

Salmon Tandoori

$22.95

Shrimp Tandoori

$21.95

Tandoori Chicken

$18.95

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$19.95

Beer & Wine

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Dansberg 1600 22(oz)

$10.00

Guiness

$6.00

Haywards 5000 22(oz)

$10.00

Heineken

$6.00

Himalayan Blue 22(oz)

$10.00

Kingfisher

$6.00

Maharaja IPA

$6.00

Pasifico

$6.00

Rainier

$5.00

Taj Mahal

$6.00

Taj Mahal 22(oz)

$10.00

Wine

White Wine

$6.75

Red Wine

$9.75

Full Bottle Red Wine

$27.00

Full Bottle White Wine

$27.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 Front St, Issaquah, WA 98027

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

