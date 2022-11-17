Flying Pie Pizzeria Historic Downtown Issaquah
364 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving Pizza, Salads, Subs, Wings, Meatballs and More! Our Pizza Dough is homemade and hand-rolled daily. Fresh vegetables are cut and prepared every day. We use only 100% whole milk Mozzarella, Provolone and Romano Cheese. Our meats are of the highest quality available
30 Front St S, Issaquah, WA 98027
