Flying Pie Pizzeria Historic Downtown Issaquah

364 Reviews

$$

30 Front St S

Issaquah, WA 98027

Order Again

Signature Pizzas

Combo # 1

Combo # 1

$23.00

Our 4 Cheese blend with Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Linguica, Seasoned Ground Beef & our signature Italian Sausage

Combo #2

Combo #2

$22.00

Our 4 Cheese blend with Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives & our famous Italian

Stromboli

Stromboli

$21.00

A tamer version of our Combo: Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives & our famous Italian

The Rockstar

The Rockstar

$22.00

Pepperoni, American Bacon, Linguica & Pineapple.

Miss Piggy

Miss Piggy

$22.00

Canadian Bacon, Smoked Ham & our signature Italian Sausage!

The CB er

The CB er

$21.00

Cannadian Bacon & Pineapple

Presto

Presto

$24.00

We smother the crust in Pesto and top it with Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers and finish it off with a generous dose of Feta Cheese

The McConnell

$21.00

Canadian style bacon, Pineapple, Green Peppers, Diced Bacon with extra Cheese

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Tangy BBQ sauce topped with BBQ Chicken, Red Onions and Cilantro

Chicken N Chivin

$22.00

In house made Creamy Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with Chicken, whole Roasted Garlic, American Bacon & Fresh Chives.

The Veggie

The Veggie

$21.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives topped with Fresh Tomato .

Fresh Tomato & Basil

$20.00

Fresh Tomato with Basil

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$24.00

Seasoned ground beef, onion, jalepenos,black olive and tomatoe topped with cilantro crema and a side of salsa

Grays Way

Grays Way

$22.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage & Pineapple! The masterful creation of our super hero friend Grayson Stumpf who lost his fight to a rare form of brain cancer. We donate 10% of proceeds for every Gray's Way pizza sold to https://defeatdipg.org/

Pizza Of The Day

$19.97

Build Your Own Pie

12' Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

We start with our blend of 100% whole milk Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmasea and Romano Cheeses . You choose the toppings!

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$18.00

We start with our blend of 100% whole milk Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmasea and Romano Cheeses . You choose the toppings!

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$22.00

18" Build Your Own Pizza

$25.00

Zappi

The Bomb

$15.00

Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Seasoned Ground Beef

Aunti T's

$15.00

Pastrami, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Supreme

$15.00

Your choice of meat, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms & Green Peppers

The Veggie

$14.00

A delicious blend of Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Our house seasoned & roasted Chicken, Red Onions, topped with Feta Cheese.

Primo Presto

$16.00

Pesto, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives & Feta

The Cheese Blend

$12.00

Our delicious blend of 100% whole milk Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta and Romano Cheeses

Build Your Own Zappi ( 4 topping max )

$12.00

Our delicious blend of 100% whole milk Mozzarella, Provolone and Romano Cheeses

Zotti

$15.00

Greens

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Packed with fresh vegies and a wonderful assortment of salad toppings. Includes breadstick! Make sure you try our famous house made ranch dressing!

Italian Chop

Italian Chop

$7.00

Fresh romaine tossed with chopped salami, chicken, provolone, fresh cut veggies and garbanzos and our house made Balsamic Vinegarette.

Caesar

Caesar

$6.00

Classic Caesar made with fresh romaine, red onions, parmesan and our house made garlic croutons

Spinach

Spinach

$6.00

Fresh spinach tossed with bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and sun flower seeds with our house made Balsamic Vinegrette

Extras

Garlic Knots

$6.00Out of stock

Our garlic pizza dough all tied up in a knot with creamy garlic sauce and parmasean

Wings

Wings

$11.00

We cook them in the pizza oven! They are not breaded or deep fried! Choose Spicy Garlic, BBQ,Chipotle Pesto or Mild Italian. Comes with our house made ranch or blue cheese dressing and veggies.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$7.00

Our house made, hand rolled, beef and pork Meatballs served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella!

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Garlic, olive oil and mozzarella baked and served with Marinara sauce

Singles Breadsticks

$1.00

1/2 Dozen Breadsticks

$5.00

Dozen Breadsticks

$8.00

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

scratch made Chocolate Chip Cookie

M & M Cookie

$3.00

Scratch made M & M Cookie

Fudge Brownie

$4.00

Fresh Baked in house made Brownie

Olympic Mountain Ice Cream Pints

$8.00Out of stock

Local handcrafted gourmet artisan Ice Cream

Lemon Cake

$4.00

Pasta

FP Mac N Cheese

$8.00+

Spiral Pasta with our housemade 4 cheese sauce

Meatball Mac

$8.00+

Spiral Pasta topped with marinara and our house made meatballs

BBQ Chicken Mac

$8.00+

Spiral pasta topped with our housemade bbq chicken and fresh cilantro

Alfredo Chicken Mac

$8.00+

Spiral Pasta topped with creamy chipotle sauce, freash cilantro and a oven baked chicken wing

Margherita Mac

$13.00+Out of stock

Spiral pasta topped with roasted tomato, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella and a nice balsamic drizzle

sides

FP housemade Ranch

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Breadstick

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Italian dressing

$1.00

Creamy Chipotle

$1.00Out of stock

Balsamic Vinegarette

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Hot Italian Sandos

Italian Sausage

$12.00

Our signature Italian Sausage with Onion, Green Peppers and marinara somthered in mozzarella and smoked provolone cheeses

Pizza Sub

$12.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Smoked Ham with onions,green peppers smothered in mozzarella and smoked provolone. Italian dressing served on the side with this one.

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Our housemade pork and beef meatballs with marinara smothered in our mozzarella-smoked provolone blend

Bake At Home Pizzas

16" Take N Bake

$20.00

This is a Pizza that we make and you bake at home !

The Classics

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$15.00

Our Yummy blend of Whole Milk Mozzarella. Smoked Provolone, Parmasean and Romano Cheese

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$18.00

Our Cheese Blend with with Extra Pepperoni

The Mini's

8" Mini

$8.50

Choose up to 4 topping

FP Marketplace

Large Ranch

$6.00

Large Marinara

$5.00

Doughball

$4.00

FP Sausage ( 5 Lbs )

$43.00

FP Sausage ( 1 lb )

$9.00

Chicken Eggs ( 1 Dozen )

$6.00

Duck Eggs ( 1/2 Dozen )

$6.00

FP Croutons

$5.00

FP Tye Dye Shirts

$40.00

Raging River Coffee Beans

$15.00

FP PINT GLASS

$9.00

WHITE SHIRTS

$30.00

MUG'S COFFEE

$18.99

WATER BOTTLE

$19.97

Lunch Menu

Cheese Slice

$6.00

Pep Slice

$6.50

CB/Pine Slice

$6.75

Chef's Slice

$7.00

Make it a Combo

$6.00

Comes with a soda and side salad

Make it a Beer Combo

$11.00

Comes with a draft beer and a side salad

Lunch Meatball

$6.95

Lunch Wings

$8.95

Lunch Mini 2 Topping

$7.00

Singles Breadsticks

$1.00

1/2 Dozen Breadsticks

$5.00

Dozen Breadsticks

$8.00

Ranch

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Pizza Sub Sandwiches

$9.95

Meatball sub

$9.95

Italian Sausage Sub

$9.95

Blue Cheese

$1.00

NA Beverage

Can Soda

$1.75

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Fountain soda

$2.50

2 Litter Soda

$4.95

Rouge CBD Cans/Bottlesa

$4.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Mexican Drink

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Unsweetened TEA

$3.00

SUNNY D

$1.50

Red-Bull

$3.50

Beer/Wine

Pint Craft Beer

$7.00

Pitcher Craft Beer

$23.00

Domestic Pint

$6.00

Domestic Pitcher

$19.00

Craft Can Beer

$4.00

Domestic Can Beer

$3.50

6 pack Craft beer

$14.00

6 pack domestic can beer

$12.00Out of stock

White Wine Can

$5.00Out of stock

Red Wine Can

$6.00Out of stock

Growler

$6.00

Growler Fill

$19.00

House White Glass

$8.00

House Red Glass

$9.00

1/2 Caraff Red

$18.00Out of stock

Full Caraff Red

$29.00Out of stock

1/2 Caraff White

$16.00Out of stock

Full Caraff White

$28.00Out of stock

Corona Extra

$5.00

Modelo Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Dos Equis XX

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

19 Crimes Red Wine

$6.00

Topo Chico Margarita

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Space Dust

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving Pizza, Salads, Subs, Wings, Meatballs and More! Our Pizza Dough is homemade and hand-rolled daily. Fresh vegetables are cut and prepared every day. We use only 100% whole milk Mozzarella, Provolone and Romano Cheese. Our meats are of the highest quality available

30 Front St S, Issaquah, WA 98027

Directions

