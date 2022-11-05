A map showing the location of Montalcino 15 Northwest Alder PlaceView gallery

Montalcino 15 Northwest Alder Place

No reviews yet

15 Northwest Alder Place

Issaquah, WA 98027

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$11.00

Insalata di Cesare

$11.00

Insalata di Montalcino

$11.00

Mozzarella di Bufala

$24.00

Salumi e Formaggi

$22.00

Seared Prawns and Scallops

$26.00

Steamed Clams

$22.00

Primi Piatti

Gnocchi Trio

$32.00

Homemade Pasta Lobster Saffron

$42.00

Linguine con Vongole

$32.00

Lobster Ravioli

$45.00

Lobster Ravioli w/ Prawns

$39.00

Pasta ai Frutti di Mare

$41.00

Pasta al Pesto con Funghi

$29.00

Pasta alla Champion

$29.00

Pasta and Handmade Meatballs alla Marsala

$38.00

Pasta Gorgonzola

$29.00

Penne Primavera con Salsicce

$33.00

Ravioli alla Juventus

$32.00

Risotto Trio

$32.00

Sacchetti al Cinghiale

$38.00

Tortellini alla Panna e Pancetta

$32.00

Truffle and Caviar Pasta

$41.00

Wild Boar Pappardelle di Giovanni

$32.00

Secondi Piatti

Pollo al Limone con Carciofi

$34.00

Misto Mare

$41.00

Pollo di Montalcino

$34.00

Veal Ossobuco

$41.00

Pollo Gorgonzola

$34.00

Filet Mignon al Cognac

$50.00

Chicken Pizzaiola

$34.00

Per Terminare – Dolci

Affogato

$10.00

Americano

$5.00

Birthday Tiramisu

Bomba Chocolato

$12.00

Decaf American

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Espresso Italiano

$5.00

Grappa & Espresso

$15.00

Homemade Cannoli

$12.00

Homemade Tiramisu

$12.00

Italian Sundae

$12.00

Limoncello Gelato Flute

$12.00

Pistachio Gelato

$12.00

Features

Anti Sampler

$30.00+

Burrata

$24.00Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$19.00

Fresh Fish

$45.00

Lamb

$45.00

Seafood Pasta

$45.00

Shortrib Ravioli

$45.00

Flights

Made in Italy

$25.00

Vo Fa L’Americano

$25.00

By The Glass

Prosecco

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$14.00+

Chardonnay

$14.00+

Chianti

$14.00+

Sangiovese

$14.00+

Merlot

$14.00+

Cabernet

$14.00+

BrunelloDi Montalcino

$23.00

By The Bottle

Pinot Grigio Attems

$49.00

Chardonnay Antinori

$52.00

Vermentino Banfi

$49.00

Chianti Rsv

$49.00

Chianti Classico Antinori

$49.00

Barolo Franco Molino

$59.00

Montepulciano D’Abruzzo Umani Ronchi

$45.00

Valpolicella Superiore Masi

$45.00

Barbaresco Besio

$49.00

Barbera D’Alba Coppo

$45.00

Dolcetto Bruno Giacosa

$49.00

Great Wines

Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Chardonnay

$35.00

Chianti

$35.00

Sangiovese

$35.00

Rick's List

Pighin Sauvignon Blanc Friuli-Venezia Giulia

$50.00

Sette Ponti Crognolo Super Tuscan

$70.00

Tommasi Ripasso

$56.00

Mark Ryan Dissident

$79.00

Lista Del Capitano

Barbaresco Gaja

$390.00

Amarone Tommasi

$165.00

Brunello Di Montalcino Mocali SV

$120.00

Tignanello Antinori

$190.00

Amarone Bertani V.A.

$95.00

Barbaresco F.lli Cigliuti

$78.00

Amarone Bertani

$185.00

Bolgheri Superiore Ornellaia

$350.00

Barolo Bergadano

$90.00

Amarone Santi

$89.00

Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo

$70.00

Over 90 Points

Brunello Di Montalcino Mocali

$89.00

Barolo Michele Chiarlo

$96.00

Nebbiolo Bruno Giacosa

$69.00

Sparkling

Brut Ferrari

$55.00

Prosecco Malibran

$49.00

Prosecco Antinori

$50.00

Champagne Dom Perignon

$300.00

Champagne Cristal

$350.00

Moscato D’Asti Placido

$42.00

Brachetto Rosa Regale

$45.00

Scotch

Scotch Premium

$20.00

Scotch House

$13.00

Extra Shot Premium

$13.00

Extra Shot House

$8.00

Bourbon

Bourbon House

$10.00

Bourbon Premium

$20.00

Extra Shot Premium

$10.00

Extra Shot House

$6.00

Vodka

Vodka House

$10.00

Vodka Premium

$15.00

Gin

Gin House

$10.00

Gin Premium

$20.00

Rum

Rum House

$10.00

Rum Premium

$15.00

Tequila

Tequila House

$12.00

Tequila Premium

$25.00

Liquer

Baileys

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$12.00

Sambuca White

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grappa

$15.00

Port

$15.00

Limoncello

$13.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Small Sparkling Water

$3.00

Lg Sparkling Water

$5.00

San Pelegrino

$4.50

Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 Northwest Alder Place, Issaquah, WA 98027

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

