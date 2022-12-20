Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar Issaquah

review star

No reviews yet

720 NW Gilman Blvd

Issaquah, WA 98027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers*

Tipsy Burger

$15.50

7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Tipsy Sauce and CHOICE OF Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar OR Blue Cheese Crumbles OR Tillamook Yellow Cheddar

Arsonist

$17.50

7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Jalapenos, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Harissa Pepper Aioli, Roasted Habaneros

Beast Mode

$16.00

7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Blue Cheese, Bacon Jalapeno Relish, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce

Big Eye

$17.00

Wasabi Pea Crusted Ahi Tuna, Seared Rare, Micro Basil, Purple Cabbage Slaw, Sriracha Lime Aioli, Pickled Ginger

Black Magic

$15.00

House Made Black Bean + Corn Patty, Red Onion, Alfalfa Sprouts, Harissa Pepper Aioli Contains Gluten

Brewmaster

$17.50

7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Beecher's Just Jack Cheese, Brew Battered Thick Cut Onion Ring, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Sweet n' Tangy BBQ Sauce

Chicken Scratch

$16.00

Draper Valley Chicken Breast, Sweet n' Tangy BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce

El Bandito

$15.50

House Made Farro + Black Bean Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Bibb Lettuce, Red Onion, Harissa Pepper Aioli Contains Gluten

Experience

$17.00

7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Portobello Mushroom, Herbed Laura Chenel Chevre, Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce

Mother Clucker

$17.00

Crisp Fried Chicken Breast, House Made Pickles, Red Onion, Shredded Romaine, Moo Sauce

Notorious PIG

$15.00

House Made Pulled Pork, Green and Purple Cabbage Slaw, Deep Fried House Made Pickles, Boar's Nest Sweet n' Tangy BBQ Sauce

Rockstar

$17.50

7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Brew Battered + Fried Bacon, Maple Syrup, Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar, Fried Egg, Caramelized Onion, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce

Seatown

$18.50

Tipsy Spiced Wild Caught Salmon Filet, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Alfalfa Sprouts, Avocado, House Made Tartar Sauce

Winemaker

$18.00

7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Triple Cream Brie, Alfalfa Sprouts, Caramelized Onion, White Truffle Aioli

Zeus

$19.00

7oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Feta Cheese, Olive Tapenade, Red Onion, English Cucumber, Tzatziki

Salads

Caesar Salad*

$11.50

Romaine, Parmesan, House Made Macrina Croutons, Garlic Anchovy Dressing

Field of Greens

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomatoes, CHOICE OF Creamy Balsamic OR House Made Ranch Dressing

Greek Kale Salad

$13.00

Baby Kale, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Chickpeas, Olives, Citrus Vinaigrette

Northwest Mixed Greens

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Granny Smith Apples, Laura Chenel Chevre, House Made Creamy Balsamic Dressing

The Wedgie

$12.50

Bibb Lettuce Wedge, Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, House Made Macrina Croutons, Blue Cheese Dressing

Snacks

Cow Pou-Tine

$12.50

All Natural Tipsy Gold Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, House Made Veal Gravy, Fried Egg

Dill With It

$9.50

Battered + Lightly Fried House Made Dill Pickles, Harissa Aioli

Just Winging It (half & half)

$15.00

3/4 Pound of Lightly Fried Wings with choice of TWO SAUCES

Just Winging It (single sauce)

$13.00

3/4 Pound of Lightly Fried Wings with choice of ONE SAUCE

Maple Bacon

$8.00

Brew Battered + Fried All Natural Bacon, Maple Syrup

Onion Rings

$7.00

Thick Cut Yellow Onion, Brew Battered + Fried, Sweet n' Tangy BBQ Sauce

Side of Chili WORKS

$5.00

Fries

Tipsy Gold Fries

$6.50

Challenger Gold Potato Fries, Ketchup

Gluten Free Gold Fries

$6.50

Jacked Up Fries

$9.50

All Natural Tipsy Gold Potato Fries, Beecher's Just Jack + Roasted Jalapeno Sauce

Jacked Up Sweet Potato Fries

$10.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

All Natural Sweet Potato Fries, Ketchup

Truffle Fries

$10.50

All Natural Tipsy Gold Potato Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Parsley

Truffle Sweet Potato Fries

$11.50

All Natural Sweet Potato Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan

12th Man Fries

$12.00

Tipsy Gold Fries, House Made Beef + Black Bean Chili, Tillamook Yellow Cheddar, Sour Cream, Green Onions

Dipping Sauces

BBQ Habanero

$0.50

BBQ Sweet

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Creamy Balsamic

$0.50

Dijon

$0.50

Harissa Aioli

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Moo Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Siracha Lime Aioli

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Tipsy Sauce

$0.50

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Kids Food

KIDS Burger

$12.00

4 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Tillamook Yellow Cheddar, Macrina Artisan Bun Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion available upon request

KIDS Chicken Sammy

$9.00

Crisp Fried Chicken, Toasted Bun, Orange Slices, and Fries

KIDS Chicken Strips

$9.50

Crisp Fried Strips, House Made Ranch Dip

KIDS Dog Bites

$7.00

Sliced All Natural Hot Dog, Macrina Artisan Bun, Yellow Mustard

KIDS Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, House Made Macrina Croutons, Parmesan, Garlic Anchovy Dressing

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Macrina Artisan Bun, Tillamook Yellow Cheddar

ADULT Grilled Cheese (2 sandwiches, fries)

$10.00

ADULT Chicken Strips (5 strips, fries)

$14.00

Shakes

Bananas Foster

$7.50

Caffe Mocha

$7.50

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Cookies and Cream

$7.50

Northwest Berry

$7.50

Punkin Pie

$7.00

Salted Caramel

$7.50

Strawberry

$7.00

Vanilla

$7.00

No Alcohol Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jones Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Merch

Black Tipsy Tee Shirt

$15.00

Mini Stuffed Tipsy Cow

$6.00

Blue Tipsy Tee Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

720 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah, WA 98027

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Orenji Sushi & Noodles
orange star4.5 • 558
5625 221st Pl SE #120 Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Flying Pie Pizzeria - Historic Downtown Issaquah
orange star3.8 • 364
30 Front St S Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
JaK's Grill Issaquah
orange star4.7 • 1,140
14 Front St N Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
orange star4.1 • 1,081
20 Front St S Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)
orange star4.0 • 216
38 Front St N Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
55 Sunset - 55 Sunset
orange starNo Reviews
55 West Sunset Way Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Issaquah

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Issaquah
orange star4.5 • 2,983
715 NW Gilman Blvd Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Issaquah
orange star4.6 • 1,371
6150 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurantnext
JaK's Grill Issaquah
orange star4.7 • 1,140
14 Front St N Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
orange star4.1 • 1,081
20 Front St S Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
orange star4.5 • 558
5625 221st Pl SE #120 Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Bar & Grill - Gaslamp
orange star4.2 • 373
1315 NW Mall St Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Issaquah
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston