Restaurant header imageView gallery

Commuter Comforts

113 Reviews

$$

270 Olympic Dr SE

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Americano
Deb's Sausage Sandwich

Hot Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$2.40+

Fresh brewed Bainbridge Blend from Mukilteo Coffee Roasters.

Latte

Latte

$3.05+

Espresso with velvety steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.05+

Espresso with equal parts steamed whole milk and velvety foam.

Americano

Americano

$2.45+

Espresso poured over hot water to make an American style coffee with perfect crema.

Mocha

Mocha

$3.55+

House made chocolate syrup, espresso and steamed milk topped with whip and chocolate drizzle.

Espresso - served in 8 oz cup

Espresso - served in 8 oz cup

$2.40+

Our signature Monorail Espresso blend - dark, chocolatey and spicy with perfect crema.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.10+

Equal parts brewed coffee and steamed milk.

Macchiato - served in 8 oz cup

Macchiato - served in 8 oz cup

$2.50+

Espresso with a dollop or two of velvety micro foam.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$3.65+

Espresso with vanilla and caramel sauce, steamed milk, whip and caramel drizzle.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.55+

Rich espresso, velvety steamed milk, pumpkin pie syrup topped with cinnamon & nutmeg. Add whip if you like!

Superfood Lattes

Golden Orange Turmeric Latte

Golden Orange Turmeric Latte

$5.50

Power of turmeric, coconut milk, orange peel, cardamom & orange oil. Slightly sweetened with organic brown sugar. Specify for unsweetened.

Vanilla Maple Jade Matcha

Vanilla Maple Jade Matcha

$5.50

Nutrient dense matcha, vanilla maple syrup & coconut milk. Mildly caffeinated and slightly sweetened with organic brown sugar. Specify for unsweetened.

Ruby Cocoa Beetroot Latte

Ruby Cocoa Beetroot Latte

$5.50

Velvety latte blend with beetroot, cacoa, cardamom & cinnamon. Slightly sweetened with organic brown sugar. Specify for unsweetened.

Hot Chocolate & Steamers

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

House made chocolate syrup with steamed milk and topped with whip and chocolate drizzle.

Steamer

Steamer

$2.75+

Steamed milk - add a flavor to sweeten things up!

Cider

$2.75+

Steamed apple cider

Iced Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.85+

Cold proccessed brewed coffee very smooth and low in acidity.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.15+

Our fresh brewed Bainbridge Blend over ice.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.10+

Our rich espresso with milk served over ice.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.60+

Espresso with our house made chocolate syrup and milk, topped with whip and chocolate drizzle.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.70+

Espresso and milk with vanilla and caramel sauce over ice topped with whip and caramel drizzle.

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$2.50+

Our signature Monorail Espresso blend - dark, chocolatey and spicy - over ice.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.45+

Our signature Monorail Espresso blend - dark, chocolatey and spicy - with cold water poured over ice.

Teas & Chai

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.55+

Oregan Chai - blend of black tea, honey and spices with equal parts chai and steamed milk.

London Fog

London Fog

$3.85+

Earl Grey Tea, vanilla or almond syrup and steamed milk.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.65+

Choose from a variety of black, green and herbal flavors.

House-Brewed Iced Tea

House-Brewed Iced Tea

$3.25+

House brewed Paradise Tea - unsweetened black tea with hints of tropical fruit.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.55+

Oregan Chai - blend of black tea, honey and spices with equal parts chai and cold milk over ice.

Misc Cold Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.25
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.75+

A refreshing fizzy flavored drink, topped with cream and/or whip.

Lemonade

$3.50+

Refreshing Meyer Lemon Lemonade.

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Refreshing Meyer Lemon Lemonade mixed with our house-made iced tea.

Red Bull Spritzer

Red Bull Spritzer

$5.95

Red bull with a shot of flavor served over ice.

Red Bull 12oz Can

Red Bull 12oz Can

$4.75

Energy Drink

Izze

$2.30

All natural carbonated fruit drink - choose Blackberry or Clementine.

Juice

Juice

$2.30

100% juice - Apple or Orange

Coke

Coke

$2.30
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.30
Sprite

Sprite

$2.30

Breakfast

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.75

Ham with cheese in a buttery croissant - choose swiss or cheddar.

Deb's Sausage Sandwich

Deb's Sausage Sandwich

$5.85

Old school sausage, egg and cheddar on an english muffin.

Bacon Brioche Sandwich

Bacon Brioche Sandwich

$6.50

Crispy bacon, egg, cheddar with light sriracha sauce.

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.95

Fresh bagel with cream cheese served piping hot. (V)

Jimmy Dean Sandwich

Jimmy Dean Sandwich

$3.95

Always a favorite - sausage, egg, and american cheese on a croissant.

Mediterranean Sandwich

Mediterranean Sandwich

$6.35

Mediterranean style eggs with red peppers, onions and mushrooms, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pistachio pesto on an english muffin. (V)

El Chorizo Sausage Burrito

El Chorizo Sausage Burrito

$7.30

Chorizo and Italian Sausage, cheesy scambled eggs, sauteed potatoes and veggies.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$7.30

Chessy scrambled eggs loaded with sauteed potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms. (V)

Bacon Frittata

Bacon Frittata

$6.95

Fluffy eggs with bacon, cheddar. spinach and peppers. (GF)

Veggie Frittata

Veggie Frittata

$6.95

Fluffy eggs with cheddar, spinach and peppers. (GF)

Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.65

Two eggs for high protein on the go. (GF)

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.00

Straw Propeller natural, gluten-free oatmeal. (GF)

Zoi Yogurt

Zoi Yogurt

$3.05

Zoi Greek Yogurt - Peach Cream, Strawberry Cream or Vanilla.

Lunch

Ham & Brie Baguette

Ham & Brie Baguette

$7.95

Country ham with creamy brie and butter.

Caprese Baguette

Caprese Baguette

$7.95

Fresh mozzarella, seasoned roasted tomatoes with a balsamic dressing. (V)

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.00

Miss Vickie's kettle cooked chips - choose Plain or BBQ.

Pastries

Bread Slices - Farm Kitchen

Bread Slices - Farm Kitchen

$3.85

Farm Kitchen sweet bread slice - Banana Walnut, Lemon Poundcake or Pumpkin Spice. Individually wrapped.

8 Grain Pullapart - Farm Kitchen

8 Grain Pullapart - Farm Kitchen

$4.00

Hollis's original 8 grain roll with golden raisins, hints of cinnamon and nutmeg and brown rice syrup. Individually wrapped.

Cookies

Lemon Drop Cookie - Cups Espresso

Lemon Drop Cookie - Cups Espresso

$4.20

Citrusy, buttery delightful shortbread cookie with lemon icing.

Chubbie Cookie

$3.50

Tastes like your sneaking a spoonful of chocolate chip cookie dough.

Gluten Free Treats

Ancient Grains Gluten Free Treats - choose your flavor!

Ancient Grains Gluten Free Treats - choose your flavor!

$4.20

Amazing Gluten Free treats including... (GF)

Energy Bite - Cups Espresso

Energy Bite - Cups Espresso

$4.00

Gluten-free oats, coconut, dark chocolate and honey. (GF)

Granola Bar - Cups Espresso

Granola Bar - Cups Espresso

$4.20

Gluten-free oats, almonds, raisins and honey. (GF)

Blueberry Crumble Muffin - Flying Apron GF

Blueberry Crumble Muffin - Flying Apron GF

$5.10Out of stock

Grab & Go

Partners Crackers

Partners Crackers

$1.00Out of stock
String Cheese

String Cheese

$1.00
Tillamook Cheese

Tillamook Cheese

$1.00
Hummus & Pretzels

Hummus & Pretzels

$4.45
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$1.60
Boar's Head Cheese & Salame Pack

Boar's Head Cheese & Salame Pack

$6.75

Savory Genoa Salame & Picante Provolone Cheese pack. Gluten Free

Blue Diamond Smokehouse Almonds

Blue Diamond Smokehouse Almonds

$2.70

Altoids

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday4:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday4:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Exceptional coffee & great food served since 1992. Just outside the Bainbridge ferry terminal.

Location

270 Olympic Dr SE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

Gallery
Commuter Comforts image
Commuter Comforts image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ba Sa Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 415
101 Winslow Ave E Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Doc's Marina Grill
orange star3.9 • 931
403 Madison Ave S Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Cafe Hitchcock Bainbridge Island
orange starNo Reviews
129 Winslow Way East Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Hitchcock Burgerhaus
orange starNo Reviews
133 Winslow Way East Suite #100 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 887
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Bruciato
orange starNo Reviews
236 Winslow Way East Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bainbridge Island

Proper Fish
orange star4.7 • 935
112 Madison Ave N Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 887
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Hammy's Burgers
orange star4.0 • 416
4688 LYNWOOD CENTER RD NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Ba Sa Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 415
101 Winslow Ave E Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
The Marketplace
orange star4.3 • 123
4738 Lynwood Center Rd Ne Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Pau's Asian Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 102
321 High School Rd Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bainbridge Island
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Silverdale
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston