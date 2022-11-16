Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Hammy's Burgers

416 Reviews

$

4688 LYNWOOD CENTER RD NE

#119

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Popular Items

Hammy's Burger
Fries
Hammy's Double

Burgers

Hammy's Burger

Hammy's Burger

$8.99

One 1/4 lb. patty with all the fixin's

Hammy's Double

Hammy's Double

$12.99

Two 1/4 lb. patties, American cheese and all the fixin's

Big Fancy

Big Fancy

$12.99

One 1/4 lb. patty, peppered bacon, fried egg, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Hammy's sauce

Rockin’ Bleu

Rockin’ Bleu

$12.99

One 1/4 lb. patty, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, peppered bacon and bleu cheese spread

John Wayne

John Wayne

$12.99

One 1/4 lb. patty, peppered bacon, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce and a crispy onion ring

Hammy's Impossible Burger

Hammy's Impossible Burger

$13.99

Our Hammy's burger but made with Impossible Meat. Come's with standard Hammy's toppings. Disclaimer: Hammy's only has one cook surface and we do our best to keep the different proteins distanced from each other.

Hammy's Smash

Hammy's Smash

$13.99

6oz smash patty, caramelized onions, potato bun, American cheese, Hammy’s sauce, sweet pickle, lettuce

Joe's Smash

Joe's Smash

$13.99

Two 1/4lb fried onion patties, potato roll, Jalapeno cheese sauce, dill pickle

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.99

6oz smash Patty, sourdough bread, caramelized onions, Tillamook Cheddar, dijon mustard and mayo

Specialties Burgers

Swiss Burger

$13.99

Single patty, lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo and Swiss cheese

Hawaii Burger

Hawaii Burger

$13.99

Single patty, teriyaki mayo, lettuce, glazed pineapple, grilled onions, jack cheese

Poblano Burger

Poblano Burger

$13.99

Single patty, grilled onions, poblano mayo, lettuce, avocado, and jack cheese

Sriracha Burger

Sriracha Burger

$13.99

Single patty, siracha ranch, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, crispy onion straws

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$13.99

Single patty, ranch, mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, and jalapeño pepper with cream cheese and cheddar

Cali Burger

Cali Burger

$13.99

Single patty, pico de Gallo, guacamole, Jack cheese, lettuce, and mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and sweet chili sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, ranch, bacon and cheddar

Chicke Pesto

$15.00

Chipotle Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$11.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Sourdough bread topped with American and cheddar cheese

Kid's Cheese Burger

$11.00
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$11.00

One corn dog served with fries.

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Wedge of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, onions & blue cheese crumbles

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & olives

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.00+
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00+
Crispy Onion Rings

Crispy Onion Rings

$5.00+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00+

Baskets

The Big basket

$12.00

We mean BIG! Basket filled with fries, tarter tots and onion rings

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Fries loaded with cheese sauce, bacon, Pico de gallo and side sour cream

Cheese Curd Fried

$10.00

Sauces

Ranch

$2.00

BBQ

$2.00

Tartar

$2.00

Blue cheese

$2.00

Hammys

$2.00

Sirracha mayo

$2.00

Buffalo sauce

$2.00

Honey mustard

$2.00

Pesto Aioli

$2.00

Chipotle Mayo

$2.00Out of stock

Hammys Special Promos

Special Burger Of Week

$16.00

Every week it will be different burger Combo ¼ lb. burger with + fries or tots + med. drink

Beverages

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Strawberry Milk

$4.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Cranberry Juice Cocktail

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soda Can

$4.00

Fountain Medium

$3.50

Large Drink

$4.50

Milk Shakes

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00
Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.00
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00
Blackberry Milkshake

Blackberry Milkshake

$8.00
Oreo Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$8.00
Maple Milkshake

Maple Milkshake

$8.00
Peanut Butter Milkshake

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$8.00
Dulce de Leche Milkshake

Dulce de Leche Milkshake

$8.00

Banana Milkshake

$7.00

Carmel Milkshake

$8.00
Mint Milkshake

Mint Milkshake

$7.00

Coffee Milkshake

$6.50

Mini Shake

$4.00

Rasperry

$7.00

Blueberrie

$7.00

Nutella

$7.50

Pumpkin Spice

$8.00

Gingerbread

$8.00

Cinnamon

$8.00

Specialty Milk Shakes

Mud Pie Milkshake

$9.00

Pb & J Milkshake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake

$9.00

Neapolitan Milkshake

$9.00

Oreomint

$9.00

Sunday Brekfat

$9.00

Twoberries

$9.00

Chocomint

$9.00

Root Beer

$9.00

Beer

IPA

$6.00

Bottle Beer Stella Artois

$6.00

Bottle Beer Corona Extra

$6.00

Bottle Beer Bud Light

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy or order online for pickup! Open daily 11 am - 8 pm

