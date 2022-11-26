Chinese
Pau's Asian Kitchen
102 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
321 High School Rd, Suite D6, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
4.5 • 3
5458 Shilshole Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bainbridge Island
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
4.5 • 887
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurant
More near Bainbridge Island