Chinese

Pau's Asian Kitchen

102 Reviews

$$

321 High School Rd

Suite D6

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot and sour soup
Potstickers (6)
Wonton soup

A Paper Carry Bag

A Paper Carry Bag

$0.10

Would you like a bag to carry your food?

A Fork

A Spoon

Pair of Chopstick

Appetizers

Egg Roll Chicken (2)

$4.75

Steam Dumplings (8)

$12.00

Potstickers (6)

$8.45
Crab Wontons (6)

Crab Wontons (6)

$8.45

Hot and sour soup

$5.25

Wonton soup

$6.75

Rice (sm)

$3.00

Rice (Lrg)

$5.00

Chicken wings (6)

$9.99
Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

$9.99

Egg Rolls Mini Veg (4)

$4.00

Pork Egg Roll

$3.25
Chinese Donuts (10)

Chinese Donuts (10)

$6.95
Red Bean Sesame Ball (8)

Red Bean Sesame Ball (8)

$6.95

Egg Fried Rice

$6.75

Veggie Soup

$5.25

Wonton soup without Wonton, just veggies.

Entrees

Pepper Beef (Dinner)

$16.95

Beef, bell peppers and onions in a garlic sauce

Mongolian beef (Dinner)

Mongolian beef (Dinner)

$16.95

Savory beef and onions in 5 spice blend

Kung Pau Beef (Dinner)

$16.95

Beef, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, chili and peanuts in a spicy sauce

Beef Broccoli (Dinner)

$16.95

Sichuan Beef (Dinner)

$16.95

Beef and tofu tossed with chili, cumin and other spices

Beef Chop Suey (Dinner)

$16.95
Mapo Tofu with Minced Beef

Mapo Tofu with Minced Beef

$17.95

Beef Snow Pea (Dinner)

$17.95

Kung Pau Chicken (Dinner)

$15.95

Chicken, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, chili and peanuts in a spicy sauce

Orange Chicken (Dinner)

$15.95

Breaded chicken in a sweet and tangy orange flavored sauce

Chicken with Broccoli (Dinner)

$15.95

Chicken and broccoli in a brown sauce

Sweet and Sour Chicken (Dinner)

$15.95

Breaded chicken, pineapples in a sweet and sour sauce

Chicken with String Beans (Dinner)

$15.95

Chicken and string beans in special sauce

General Chicken (Dinner)

General Chicken (Dinner)

$15.95

Breaded chicken in a sweet and spicy General Tso's sauce

Sesame Chicken (Dinner)

$15.95

Honey Walnut Chicken (Dinner)

$16.95

Chicken Chop Suey (Dinner)

$15.95

Mongolian Chicken (Dinner)

$15.95

Chicken snow pea (Dinner)

$16.95

Chicken Fried Rice (Dinner)

$13.95

Stir fried rice with egg, green onion, and chicken.

Shrimp Fried Rice (Dinner)

Shrimp Fried Rice (Dinner)

$14.95

Stir fried rice with egg, green onion and shrimp.

House Fried Rice (Dinner)

House Fried Rice (Dinner)

$15.95

Stir fried rice with egg, green onion, chicken, shrimp, and beef.

Beef Fried Rice (Dinner)

$14.95

Stir fried rice with egg, green onions, and beef.

Vegetable Fried Rice (Dinner)

$13.95

Stir fried rice with egg, and a medley of vegetables.

Tofu Fried Rice (Dinner)

$13.95

Stir fried rice with egg, vegetables and fried tofu.

Pork Fried Rice (Dinner)

$13.95

Stir fried rice with egg, peas, carrots, and our house made bbq pork (aka. char siu)

Beef Chow Fun (Dinner)

$16.95

Cantonese flat rice noodles stir fried with sprouts, onions and beef

Chicken Chow Fun (Dinner)

$15.95

Cantonese flat rice noodles stir fried with sprouts, onions and chicken

House Chow Fun (Dinner)

$17.95

Cantonese flat rice noodles stir fried with sprouts, onions and chicken, beef, and shrimp.

Shrimp Chow Fun (Dinner)

$16.95

Cantonese flat rice noodles stir fried with sprouts, onions and shrimp.

Tofu Chow Fun (Dinner)

$14.95

Cantonese flat rice noodles stir fried with sprouts, onions and fried tofu.

Vegetable Chow Fun (Dinner)

$14.95

Cantonese flat rice noodles stir fried with sprouts, onions and a medley of vegetables.

Pork Chow Fun (Dinner)

$15.95

Beef Chow Mein (Dinner)

$16.95

Chicken Chow Mein (Dinner)

$15.95

House Chow Mein (Dinner)

$17.95

Pork Chow Mein (Dinner)

$15.95

Shrimp Chow Mein (Dinner)

$16.95

Tofu Chow Mein (Dinner)

$14.95

Vegetable Chow Mein (Dinner)

$14.95

Beef Udon (Dinner)

$16.95

Chicken Udon (Dinner)

$15.95

House Udon (Dnner)

$17.95

Pork Udon (Dinner)

$15.95

Shrimp Udon (Dinner)

$16.95

Tofu Udon (Dinner)

$14.95

Vegetable Udon (Dinner)

$14.95
Singapore Mee Fun (Dinner)

Singapore Mee Fun (Dinner)

$17.95

Thin rice noodles stir fried with eggs, shrimp, bbq pork.

Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Dinner)

$16.95

Shrimp and broccoli in a savory sauce

Kung Pau Shrimp (Dinner)

$16.95

Shrimp, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, chili and peanuts in a spicy sauce

Shrimp with Snow Peas

Shrimp with Snow Peas

$16.95

Shrimp and snow peas in a delicate sauce

Shrimp Chop Suey (Dinner)

$16.95

Mongolian Shrimp (Dinner)

$16.95

Sweet and Sour Prawn

$18.95
Honey Walnut Prawn

Honey Walnut Prawn

$19.95

Kung Pau Combo

$19.95

Chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, chili and peanuts in a spicy sauce

Salt Pepper Prawn

$23.99Out of stock

Shrimp String Bean

$16.95

Buddha's Delight (Dinner)

$14.95

Vegetable medley with tofu in a delicate sauce

Kung Pau Vegetables (Dinner)

$14.95

Bell peppers, zucchini, onions, celery, chili and peanuts in a spicy kung pao sauce

Garlic String Beans (Dinner)

$15.95

Wok tossed string beans with onions

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce （鱼香茄子）

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce （鱼香茄子）

$16.95
Home Style Tofu

Home Style Tofu

$16.95

Kung Pau Tofu (Dinner)

$14.95
Traditional Sichuan Twice-Cooked Pork Belly

Traditional Sichuan Twice-Cooked Pork Belly

$18.95

Boiled pork belly stir fry with onion, ginger, garlic, and Douchi in a tradition Sichuan flavor.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

321 High School Rd, Suite D6, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

Pau's Asian Kitchen image
Pau's Asian Kitchen image
Pau's Asian Kitchen image

