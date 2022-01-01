Restaurant header imageView gallery

Proper Fish

935 Reviews

$$

112 Madison Ave N

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

British Fish & Chips
Fish Tacos
Chowder

First Course

Something To Get You Started
Prawn Cocktail

Prawn Cocktail

$17.00

Prawn & Crab Cocktail with Gulf Prawn. Prawns, crab and radicchio with baby gem lettuce tossed gently in our house seafood dressing, micro greens and a dusting of paprika.

Chowder

Chowder

$7.00+

Wild Bering Sea Cod Chowder Thick, creamy and delicious. We only use cream and butter as our liquid and is packed full of premium cod, finished with parsley oil, spring onions & oyster crackers

Main Course

There's a little bit of something for everybody.
British Fish & Chips

British Fish & Chips

$19.50

British Frish & Chips "Seattle's BEST Fish & Chips - Seattle Times & ZAGAT" Wild, sustainable, longline, organic Bering Sea Cod. Served with house minted mushy peas and tartar sauce , freshly hand cut FAT chips, cooked twice for the perfect bite- Voted Best OF Bainbridge 2019,

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$17.00

Lightly panko coated oysters, fried until "JUST COOKED" served with lovely chips & basil aioli

Lobster Poutine

Lobster Poutine

$20.00Out of stock

Wild Bering Sea Cod Chowder served over double cooked fresh hand cooked fries, with Beechers cheese curds, lobster gravy with Fine Herbs and butter poached lobster claws

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00+

Traditional South Pacific Nayarit Bering Sea Wild Cod Beer Battered Taco with glazed chipotle aioli, salted green cabbage, house Pico de Gallo cured pickled red onions, Cilantro Crema and house chips stick potatoes in a flour tortilla.

Cheese Sticks

$11.00Out of stock
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Wild, sustainable beer battered Bering sea cod loin, with slow roasted thyme and rosemary tomatoes & caramelized onions with an arugula salad on a Macrina butter toasted potato roll.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Proper Legit Lobster claw and knuckle, held together with a dab of house mayonnaise, old bay spice, on a square sided butter toasted Essential Brioche Bun, finished with chives- served with fries

Baby Gem Lettuce Caesar

Baby Gem Lettuce Caesar

$14.00

It's all about the dressing, whole baby gem leaves with house made croutons, well dressed in "Rick" caesar dressing and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

British Fish & Chips KIDS

British Fish & Chips KIDS

$12.50

Named as best Fish & Chips in Seattle by The Seattle Times & ZAGAT. Local beer battered whole fillet, wild, sustainable, organic, line caught Bering sea Alaskan cod, hand cut fat, twice cooked chips, and house tartar sauce- Voted Best Of Bainbridge 2019

Fish Bites

Fish Bites

$11.00

Wild Baring Sea Cod Loin, Sustainable, Hook & Line Fish Bites- Perfect for the kiddie winkies

Sides

A little extra perhaps
Mushy Peas

Mushy Peas

$4.00

Mushy Peas. You either love them or you hate them.

Hand Cut Chips

Hand Cut Chips

$6.50

Punched by hand daily and carefully selected. Soaked, blanched and then cooked to order- Nice and big 1/2", that taste like fluffy pillows of mashed potato with a crispy shell

British Frish ( No Chips )

British Frish ( No Chips )

$14.50

British Frish ( No Chips ) "Seattle's BEST Fish & Chips - Seattle Times & ZAGAT" Wild, sustainable, longline, organic Bering Sea Cod. Served with house minted mushy peas and tartar sauce , Voted Best OF Bainbridge 2019 to 2022.

MERCHANDISE

Mugs

Mugs

$17.00

Its a Proper Mug for Tea or Coffee

Caps

Caps

$20.00

Get A Proper Hat

S T-Shirt

S T-Shirt

$18.00

Small T-Shirt

M T-Shirt

M T-Shirt

$18.00

Medium T-Shirt

L T-Shirt

L T-Shirt

$18.00

Large T-Shirt

XL T-Shirt

XL T-Shirt

$18.00

XL T-Shirt

XXL T-Shirt

XXL T-Shirt

$18.00Out of stock

XXLT-Shirt

M Ladies Tank Top

M Ladies Tank Top

$15.00Out of stock

Medium Ladies Tanks

S Long Sleeve T-Shirt

S Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

Small Long Sleeve T-Shirt

M Long Sleeve T-Shirt

M Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$22.00

Medium Long Sleeve T-Shirts

L Long Sleeve T-Shirt

L Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

Large Long Sleeve T-Shirt

XL Long Sleeve T-Shirt

XL Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

XL Long Sleeve T-Shirt

S Hoodie

S Hoodie

$25.00Out of stock

Small Zip Up Hoodie

M Hoodie

M Hoodie

$25.00

Medium Zip Up Hoodie

L Hoodie

L Hoodie

$25.00Out of stock

Large Zip Up Hoodie

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

112 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

