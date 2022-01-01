Bainbridge Island bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Bainbridge Island restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Bainbridge Island

Burgerhaus image

 

Burgerhaus

133 Winslow Way East Suite #100, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plant Based Burger$12.00
Our house made 4 oz plant-based polenta & zucchini patty, arugula, mama lil's peppers, marinated red onion and arugula pistou on a vegan bun
Smashburger
28 day dry-aged 2.5 oz Pure Country Beef patty, shrettuce, house dill pickle, Walla Walla sweet onion, American cheese, magic sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, remoulade, house bread and butter pickles, shredduce & marinated red onion on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Try it spicy buffalo style: Hitchcock Foods Hot Sauce & ranch ... add $2
More about Burgerhaus
Pizzeria Bruciato image

 

Pizzeria Bruciato

236 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quattro Formaggi$19.00
grana padano, gorgonzola, mozzarella, asiago, seasonal greens, garlic
Soppressata e Pepe$20.00
pomodoro, soppressata, mozzarella, asiago, basil, mama lil’s peppers, red onion, grana padano
Cavolo$17.00
Red Dog Farm kale, walnuts, gorgonzola, honeycrisp apples, red onion
More about Pizzeria Bruciato
The Plate & Pint image

HAMBURGERS

The Plate & Pint

321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$19.00
Pacific cod, pub fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Mac & Cheese$17.00
House favorite with Beecher's Flagship and cheddar.
Turkey Club$16.75
Thin sliced turkey breast with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and Ranch dressing. Served with Pub fries.
More about The Plate & Pint
Doc's Marina Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Marina Grill

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Wild Salmon Sandwich$20.00
topped with tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled focaccia
3 Piece Fish n Chips$19.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
El Portal Burger$18.00
1/2 lb all natural burger, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce, double smoked hickory bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, plus all the usual trimmings on a pretzel bun
More about Doc's Marina Grill
Cafe Hitchcock image

 

Cafe Hitchcock

129 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg patty, choice of sausage or bacon, choice of pepper jack or cheddar, on an English muffin
Add Avocado 3
Chicory Salad$14.00
Farro, carrot, apple, marcona almonds, mimolette and apple cider vinaigrette
Whole Chicken$100.00
Gently smoked whole chicken, served with poultry gravy, two seasonal side dishes, and a salad for sharing. Cast iron cookie with walnuts and cocoa nibs to finish. Suggested serving for four people
More about Cafe Hitchcock

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bainbridge Island

Kale Salad

Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Egg Rolls

Wontons

Map

More near Bainbridge Island to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Silverdale

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston