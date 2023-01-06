Jig and Lure Fish Co. Boat Haven Marina, Port Angeles WA

Jig and Lure Fish Co. imageView gallery

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

826 Boat Haven Drive

Port Angeles, WA 98362

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fresh Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market open for Lunch and Dinner. Beer, wine, and cocktails. Take Out, Catering, and Delivery available.

