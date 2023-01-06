Jig and Lure Fish Co. Boat Haven Marina, Port Angeles WA
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market open for Lunch and Dinner. Beer, wine, and cocktails. Take Out, Catering, and Delivery available.
Location
826 Boat Haven Drive, Port Angeles, WA 98362
Gallery
