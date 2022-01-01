Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Oak Harbor

Go
Oak Harbor restaurants
Toast

Oak Harbor restaurants that serve fried rice

Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor image

 

Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor

270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3, Oak Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Combo Fried Rice$17.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, and snow peas. Come with chickens, pork, beef, and prawns.
Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, bell
pepper, snow peas, green bean, and chili paste.
Fried Rice$11.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, and snow peas.
More about Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor
China City Restaurant & Lounge image

 

China City Restaurant & Lounge

33185 WA-20, Oak Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
Seasoned riced sauteed with shrimp, egg, and vegetables.
Health Nut Fried Rice$16.00
Brown rice sauteed with egg, tofu, peas, carrots, cashews, and bean sprouts. Vegetarian. *contains cashew nuts
House Fried Rice$16.00
Seasoned riced sauteed with chicken, BBQ pork, beef, shrimp, egg, and vegetables.
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Harbor

Beef Broccoli

Potstickers

Wonton Soup

Curry

Wontons

Prawns

Map

More near Oak Harbor to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston