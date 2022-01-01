Fried rice in Oak Harbor
Oak Harbor restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor
Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor
270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3, Oak Harbor
|Combo Fried Rice
|$17.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, and snow peas. Come with chickens, pork, beef, and prawns.
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, bell
pepper, snow peas, green bean, and chili paste.
|Fried Rice
|$11.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, and snow peas.
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge
China City Restaurant & Lounge
33185 WA-20, Oak Harbor
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
Seasoned riced sauteed with shrimp, egg, and vegetables.
|Health Nut Fried Rice
|$16.00
Brown rice sauteed with egg, tofu, peas, carrots, cashews, and bean sprouts. Vegetarian. *contains cashew nuts
|House Fried Rice
|$16.00
Seasoned riced sauteed with chicken, BBQ pork, beef, shrimp, egg, and vegetables.