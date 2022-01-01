Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maple Valley bars & lounges you'll love

Maple Valley restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Maple Valley

Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

26420 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd, Maple Valley

Avg 4.5 (4573 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
BACON BURGER$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
More about Hops n Drops
Farrelli's Pizza image

PIZZA

Farrelli's Pizza

26642 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE, Maple Valley

Avg 4.2 (848 reviews)
Takeout
More about Farrelli's Pizza
516 Bar and Grill image

 

516 Bar and Grill

23846 SE Kent Kangley Rd Unit E 11, Maple Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 516 Bar and Grill
