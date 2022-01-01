Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Yakima

Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve quesadillas

Mangoz Grill image

 

Mangoz Grill

901 west yakima ave, yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maui Quesadillas$14.00
Cabo Quesadillas$12.00
A VEGETARIAN FAVORITE - FLOUR SHELLS, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, CABO RICE N BEANS, CREMA & PICO DE GALLO
Southwest Quesadillas$14.00
FLOUR SHELLS FILLED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN, JALAPEÑO BACON, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, CREMA & PICO DE GALLO
More about Mangoz Grill
Quesadilla image

 

Bullseye Burgers Subs and more

51 Firing Center Road, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.49
Quesadilla Box$35.00
More about Bullseye Burgers Subs and more
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima image

 

Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima

121 N Fair Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.50
melted cheddar cheese, tomato, olives and green onion. Add Beef,Chicken or Pork $3, Add guacamole $2
More about Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos El Rey - Yakima

1218 S 6th St, Yakima

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESE QUESADILLA$3.19
QUESADILLA$4.79
Your choice of corn or flour tortilla quesadilla. You may add the meat of your choice.
More about Tacos El Rey - Yakima

