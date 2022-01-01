Chicken salad in Yakima
Yakima restaurants that serve chicken salad
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$21.00
Old Town Station Restaurant
2530 Main St, Union Gap
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.25
Crispy chicken strips with bacon, shredded cheese, tomato, hardboiled egg, olives & croutons
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima
121 N Fair Ave, Yakima
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens topped with cripsy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon