Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Yakima

Go
Yakima restaurants
Toast

Yakima restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar

4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Mahi-Mahi Tacos$16.00
King Salmon Tacos$18.00
2 Fish Tacos$10.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
Los Hernandez Tamales image

 

Los Hernandez Tamales

6411 West Nob Hill Blvd,, Yakima

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Meat Tamale & 1 Meat Taco w/R&B$9.49
1 Seasonal Tamale & 1 Shrimp Taco w/R&B$12.49
More about Los Hernandez Tamales
Mangoz Grill image

 

Mangoz Grill

901 west yakima ave, yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TRAY 20 crispy chicken & mango tacos$49.00
TRAY 40 shrimp tacos$87.00
Carnitas Pork Tacos$15.00
More about Mangoz Grill
Taco Box image

 

Bullseye Burgers Subs and more

51 Firing Center Road, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Box
Burracho Tacos Single$2.09
Tacos (single)$1.99
More about Bullseye Burgers Subs and more
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima image

 

Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima

121 N Fair Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Taco$16.00
Beef taco meat, cheddar cheese, green onion, olives, diced tomatoes, tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Taco$16.00
Chicken taco meat, cheddar cheese, green onion, olives, tomatoes, tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour cream
More about Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos El Rey - Yakima

1218 S 6th St, Yakima

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACOS$2.85
Prepared with our hand-made fresh tortillas.... Our SPECIALTY! choose your favorite "CARNE" (Meats)
2 TACOS COMBO$6.34
Served with rice and beans.
SOPE AND TACO COMBO$7.39
Served with rice and beans.
More about Tacos El Rey - Yakima

Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima

Patty Melts

Chicken Wraps

Yakisoba

Quesadillas

French Toast

Sundaes

Tortas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Yakima to explore

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston