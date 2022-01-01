Tacos in Yakima
Yakima restaurants that serve tacos
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima
|Dinner Mahi-Mahi Tacos
|$16.00
|King Salmon Tacos
|$18.00
|2 Fish Tacos
|$10.00
Los Hernandez Tamales
6411 West Nob Hill Blvd,, Yakima
|1 Meat Tamale & 1 Meat Taco w/R&B
|$9.49
|1 Seasonal Tamale & 1 Shrimp Taco w/R&B
|$12.49
Mangoz Grill
901 west yakima ave, yakima
|TRAY 20 crispy chicken & mango tacos
|$49.00
|TRAY 40 shrimp tacos
|$87.00
|Carnitas Pork Tacos
|$15.00
Bullseye Burgers Subs and more
51 Firing Center Road, Yakima
|Taco Box
|Burracho Tacos Single
|$2.09
|Tacos (single)
|$1.99
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima
121 N Fair Ave, Yakima
|Beef Taco
|$16.00
Beef taco meat, cheddar cheese, green onion, olives, diced tomatoes, tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour cream
|Chicken Taco
|$16.00
Chicken taco meat, cheddar cheese, green onion, olives, tomatoes, tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour cream