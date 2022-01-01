Yakima bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Yakima

Bill's Place image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bill's Place

206 S 3rd Ave, Yakima

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FRIES - FULL$6.00
Hand-Cut fries with House Made Fry Sauce.
FRIES - HALF$4.00
Hand-cut fries with house-made fry sauce
BUFFALO$14.00
A pound of delicious crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar

4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Carnivore Burger$20.00
Biggest, best burger in town. 1 lb Wagyu beef, brisket, bacon, cheese, fried onion on a brioch bun
French Dip$17.00
OAXACA Chop Chop$24.00
AppleTree Restaurant image

SALADS • GRILL

AppleTree Restaurant

8804 Occidental Rd, Yakima

Avg 4.2 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$13.00
Calamari$15.00
Dinner Chicken Yakisoba$19.00
Crafted image

 

Crafted

22 North 1st St, Yakima

Avg 5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fingerling Potatoes$15.00
Black Pepper Mascarpone, Pickled Garlic, Bacon, Fried Shallot, Gf
Grilled Pork Chop$30.00
Purple Cabbage, Cosmic Crisp Apple Mousse, Ginger Syrup. GF
Mollies Manhattan$14.00
Bulleit bourbon, Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth, a splash bitters.
Restaurant banner

 

UGLYS'

202 E Yakima Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
