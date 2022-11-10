  • Home
Foundation Juice Bar 6411 W Nob Hill Blvd

No reviews yet

6411 W Nob Hill Blvd

Yakima, WA 98908

Order Again

Bottled Juice

Celery Kick Bottled

$6.50

Bottled cold pressed juice

Charcoal Lemonade Bottled

$6.50

Bottled cold pressed juice

Classic Root Bottled

$6.50

Bottled cold pressed juice

Jazzy Root Bottled

$6.50

Bottled cold pressed juice

Mermaid Water Bottled

$6.50

Bottled cold pressed juice

Peachy Keen Bottled

$6.50

Bottled cold pressed juice

Sweet Turmeric Bottled

$6.50

Bottled cold pressed juice

Pure Greens

$6.50

Cleanse Pack

$37.50

Made to Order

Classic Citrus MTO

$7.25

Made to order cold pressed juice

Custom MTO

$7.25

Green Goddess MTO

$7.25

Made to order cold pressed juice

Savory Root MTO

$7.25

Made to order cold pressed juice

Spicy Citrus MTO

$7.25

Made to order cold pressed juice

Sweet Greens MTO

$7.25

Made to order cold pressed juice

V8 MTO

$7.25

Made to order cold pressed juice

Wraps

Greek Breakfast Wrap

$9.25

Breakfast wrap with homemade hummus, fresh spinach, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Loaded Omelet Wrap

$9.25

Breakfast wrap with egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cheese, cilantro, salt & pepper.

Salsa Omelet Wrap

$9.25

Breakfast wrap with egg, bacon, spinach, shredded cheese, salsa, salt & pepper.

Spicy Morning Wrap

$9.25

Breakfast wrap with egg, avocado, black beans, tomatoes, bacon, and sriracha.

Summer Strawberry Wrap

$9.25

Breakfast wrap with avocado, strawberries, feta, spinach, and balsamic drizzle.

Banana Split Wrap

$6.25

Sweet Wrap on whole wheat wrap, greek yogurt, strawberries, bananas, granola, and chocolate drizzle.

Berry Brunch Wrap

$6.25

Sweet Wrap on whole wheat wrap, greek yogurt, raspberries, blackberries, honey, and granola.

Chunky Monkey Wrap

$6.25

Sweet Wrap on whole wheat wrap, peanut butter, banana, cacao nibs, granola, chocolate sauce.

PB & J Wrap

$6.25

Sweet wrap on whole wheat wrap, peanut butter, strawberries, blueberries, and honey.

Anti Pasta Wrap

$11.50

Lunch wrap on a whole wheat wrap, pepperoni, salami, spinach, kale, arugula, tomatoes, peperoncino, olives, feta, olive oil, salt & pepper.

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.50

Lunch wrap on a whole wheat wrap, chicken, feta, pesto, cream cheese, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, kale, arugula, and cucumber.

Spanish Quinoa Wrap

$11.50

Lunch wrap on a whole wheat wrap, avocado, black beans, corn, hummus, quinoa mix, red peppers, and cilantro.

Veggie Wrap

$11.50

Lunch wrap on whole wheat, hummus Avocado, spinach, kale, arugula, tomato, cucumber, edamame.

Shots

Metabolic Bomb

$4.50

Power

$4.50

Sweet Revenge

$4.50

Cleanse Pack

$25.00

Salads

Anti Pasta Salad

$11.50

Salad mix with salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, banana peppers, olives, olive oil, feta, salt & pepper.

Cobb Salad

$11.50

Salad mix with grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, feta and corn.

Mediterranean Salad

$11.50

Salad mix with grilled chicken, pesto, sun dried tomatoes, cucumber, feta, chick peas and greek dressing.

Spanish Quinoa Salad

$11.50

Salad mix with black beans, corn, quinoa mix, cilantro, red pepper, avocado, and mango dressing.

Summer Salad Salad

$11.50

Salad mix with peaches, blueberries, feta, grilled chicken, and mango dressing.

Taste of Everything Salad

$11.50

Salad mix with quinoa mix, chick peas, avocado, edamame, red pepper, everything bagel seasoning and olive oil.

Quinoa Bowl

BLT Quinoa Bowl

$7.00

Savory Quinoa Bowl with bacon, spinach, kale, arugula, tomato, avocado, ranch, salt and pepper.

Greek Quinoa Bowl

$7.00

Savory Quinoa Bowl with spinach, kale, arugula, tomato, cucumber, feta, chick peas and greek dressing.

Siracha Quinoa Bowl

$7.00

Savory Quinoa Bowl with black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, cilantro, lime juice and sriracha.

B & B Bowl

$7.00

Sweet quinoa bowl with blueberries, banana, granola, blackberry and honey.

Banana Split

$7.00

Sweet quinoa bowl with greek yogurt, strawberries, banana, granola and chocolate drizzle.

Honey Bear-y Bowl

$7.00

Sweet quinoa bowl with greek yogurt, strawberries, honey and granola.

Loaded & Toasted

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Savory Toast with avocado spread.

Hummus Toast

$5.00

Savory Toast with hummus spread.

Bacon Avocado Toast

$6.25

Savory Toast with avocado spread, bacon, tomato, salt & pepper.

Bacon Jalapeno Popper Toast

$6.25

Savory Toast with cream cheese, bacon, jalapeno, cilantro, and cumin.

Cream Cheese Toast

$5.00

Savory Toast with cream cheese.

Garden Toast

$6.25

Savory Toast with hummus, olives, arugula, corn, red pepper, jalapeno and chili flakes.

Street Corn Toast

$6.25

Savory Toast with avocado spread, jalapeños, corn, cilantro, and feta

Summer Strawberry Toast

$6.25

Savory Toast with avocado spread, strawberries, feta, and balsamic drizzle.

Sweet & Spicy

$6.25

Savory Toast avocado spread, peaches, arugula, jalapeno, and chili flakes.

Tuscan Toast

$6.25

Savory Toast with cream cheese, sun dried tomato, chicken, and chives

Banana & Berry

$6.25

Sweet toasted with cream cheese, banana, and cinnamon.

Berry Good

$6.25

Sweet toast with cream cheese, blackberries, strawberries, granola, chia seeds and honey.

Blueberry & Cream

$6.25

Sweet toasts with cream cheese, blueberries, granola, chia seeds, and honey.

Chocolate Covered

$6.25

Sweet toast with peanut butter, banana, cacoa nibs, and chocolate sauce.

Cinnamon Crunch

$6.25

Sweet toast with cream cheese, granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds and banana.

Sides

8 oz Hummus

$5.50

8 oz Salsa

$5.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Cups of Hummus

$1.00

Cups of Salsa

$1.00

Fruit Cups

$3.50

Kind Bar

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Veggie Cups

$3.50

Smoothie

Berry Necessities

Blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, banana, and honey.

Carrot Cake

Carrot, banana, pineapple, yogurt and cinnamon.

Classic Protien

Banana, peanut butter, and protein powder.

Dragon Berry

Pineapple, dragon fruit and strawberries.

Green Machine

Spinach, pineapple, and kale.

Life's A Peach

Strawberry, mango, peach, honey, and orange juice.

Mermaid

Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut milk and blue spirulina.

Peach Cobbler Protein

Peaches, cinnamon and protein powder.

Pineberry

Strawberries, pineapple, raspberries, greek yogurt and honey.

Strawberry & Cream

Banana, strawberries, and protein powder.

Sunrise Sunset

Mango, pineapple, strawberries, orange juice and coconut water.

Smoothie Bowl

Acai Bowl

$7.00

Acai, strawberries, banana, blueberries, and coconut milk.

Berry Good Bowl

$7.00

Strawberries, blueberry, raspberry, honey lemon juice, coconut milk.

Dragon Slayer Bowl

$7.00

Dragon Fruit Pack, raspberries, banana and coconut milk.

Hawaiian Bowl

$7.00

Mango, pineapple, banana and orange juice.

Mangonada Bowl

$7.00

Mango, pineapple and coconut water.

Matcha Bowl

$7.00

Matcha, spinach, banana, date and coconut water.

Mermaid Bowl

$7.00

Reese's Puff Bowl

$7.00

Summer Sorbet

$7.00

Card Charge

Charge

$0.35
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Foundation is a new juice bar and eatery in town with a variety of fresh cold-pressed juice, salads, wraps, smoothies bowls, loaded toast, and more. Let us be the foundation to your health!

Location

6411 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, WA 98908

Directions

