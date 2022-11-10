Foundation Juice Bar 6411 W Nob Hill Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Foundation is a new juice bar and eatery in town with a variety of fresh cold-pressed juice, salads, wraps, smoothies bowls, loaded toast, and more. Let us be the foundation to your health!
6411 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, WA 98908
