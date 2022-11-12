Pjs Music Box 13 S 1st St
No reviews yet
13 South 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
PJ'S FRIES
Street Tacos
Wings
Secret Menu
Entry Fee
Vodka
SGL Well Vodka
$4.00
SGL Absolut
$7.00
SGL Belvedere
$15.00
SGL Pinnacle Whipped
$7.00
SGL Ciroc
$10.00
SGL Tito's
$12.00
SGL Grey Goose
$12.00
SGL Ciroc Apple
$10.00
SGL Ciroc Red Berry
$10.00
SGL Ketel One
$10.00
SGL Ciroc Peach
$10.00
SGL Smirnoff Pineapple
$10.00
SGL Smirnoff Vanilla
$10.00
SGL Smirnoff Strawberry
$10.00
SGL Smirnoff Watermelon
$10.00
SGL Smirnoff Razberry
$10.00
SGL Smirnoff Caramel
$10.00
SGL New Amsterdam Citron
$10.00
SGL Svedka Mango/Pine
$10.00
SGL Svedka Straw/Lemon
$10.00
SGL Svedka Blueberry/Raz
$10.00
SGL New Whitney Pink
$9.00
SGL Smirnoff Spicy
$10.00
DBL Well Vodka
$12.00
DBL Absolut
$15.00
DBL Belvedere
$25.00
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
$15.00
DBL Ciroc
$20.00
DBL Tito's
$22.00
DBL Grey Goose
$22.00
DBL Ciroc Apple
$20.00
DBL Ciroc Red Berry
$20.00
DBL Ketel One
DBL Ciroc Peach
$20.00
DBL Smirnoff Pineapple
$15.00
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
$15.00
DBL Smirnoff Strawberry
$15.00
DBL Smirnoff Watermelon
$15.00
DBL Smirnoff Razberry
$15.00
DBL Smirnoff Caramel
$15.00
DBL New Amsterdam Citron
$20.00
DBL Svedka Mango/Pine
$20.00
DBL Svedka Straw/Lemon
$20.00
DBL Svedka Blueberry/Raz
$20.00
DBL New Whitney Pink
$15.00
DBL Smirnoff Spicy
$18.00
Gin
Rum
SGL Well Rum
$4.00
SGL Bacardi Gold
$12.00
SGL Bacardi
$8.00
SGL Bacardi Limon
$10.00
SGL Captain Morgan
$9.00
SGL Captain Morgan White
$9.00
SGL Rumchata
$9.00
SGL Cruzan 151
$10.00
SGL Malibu Rum
$10.00
SGL Malibu Black
$10.00
SGL Malibu Pineapple
$10.00
SGL Malibu Banana
$10.00
SGL Malibu Mango
$10.00
SGL Malibu Passionfruit
$12.00
SGL Cruzan Pineapple
$9.00
SGL Myers Dark Rum
$10.00
DBL Well Rum
$12.00
DBL Bacardi Gold
$18.00
DBL Bacardi
$15.00
DBL Bacardi Limon
$15.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$18.00
DBL Captain Morgan White
$18.00
DBL Rumchata
$15.00
DBL Cruzan 151
$20.00
DBL Malibu Rum
$18.00
DBL Malibu Black
$18.00
DBL Malibu Pineapple
$18.00
DBL Malibu Banana
$18.00
DBL Malibu Mango
$18.00
DBL Malibu Passionfruit
$20.00
DBL Cruzan Pineapple
$15.00
DBL Myers Dark Rum
$18.00
Tequila
SGL Well Tequila
$4.00
SGL Cabo Wabo Blanco
$10.00
SGL Casamigos
$15.00
SGL Clas Azul
$25.00
SGL Corralejo Anejo
$15.00
SGL Corralejo Reposado
$12.00
SGL Corralejo Blanco
$12.00
SGL Don Julio Anejo
$18.00
SGL Don Julio Reposado
$16.00
SGL Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
SGL Patron Blanco
$15.00
SGL Patron Reposadao
$18.00
SGL Patron Anejo
$20.00
SGL Hornitos Blanco
$12.00
SGL Hornitos Reposado
$13.00
SGL Hornitos Anejo
$18.00
SGL Don Julio 70
$18.00
SGL 818 Blanco
$15.00
SGL 818 Reposado
$18.00
SGL 818 Anejo
$22.00
SGL Deleon
$15.00
SGL 1800 Silver
$10.00
SGL 1800 Reposado
$15.00
SGL 1942
$25.00
SGL El Jimador
$12.00
SGL El Jimador Reposado
$15.00
SGL Jose Cuervo Silver
$10.00
SGL Jose Cuervo Gold
$15.00
SGL Trantula Azul
$10.00
SGL Mi Campo
$10.00
SGL Cazadores Blanco
$10.00
SGL Cazadores Reposado
$12.00
SGL 1800 Cristalino
$18.00
DBL Well Tequila
$12.00
DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco
$20.00
DBL Casamigos
$25.00
DBL Clas Azul
$75.00
DBL Corralejo Anejo
$25.00
DBL Corralejo Reposado
$22.00
DBL Corralejo Blanco
$22.00
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$30.00
DBL Don Julio Reposado
$28.00
DBL Don Julio Blanco
$25.00
DBL Patron Blanco
$30.00
DBL Patron Reposadao
$36.00
DBL Patron Anejo
$40.00
DBL Hornitos Blanco
$24.00
DBL Hornitos Reposado
$25.00
DBL Hornitos Anejo
$36.00
DBL Don Julio 70
$36.00
DBL 818 Blanco
$30.00
DBL 818 Reposado
$36.00
DBL 818 Anejo
$44.00
DBL Deleon
$30.00
DBL 1800 Silver
$20.00
DBL 1800 Reposado
$30.00
DBL 1942
$85.00
DBL El Jimador
$20.00
DBL El Jimador Reposado
$25.00
DBL Jose Cuervo Silver
$20.00
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
$25.00
DBL Trantula Azul
$20.00
DBL Mi Campo
$20.00
DBL Cazadores Blanco
$20.00
DBL Cazadores Reposado
$22.00
DBL 1800 Cristalino
$32.00
Whiskey
SGL Well Whiskey
$4.00
SGL Crown Royal
$10.00
SGL Crown Royal Apple
$12.00
SGL Bulliet Rye
$10.00
SGL Crown Royal Peach
$15.00
SGL Jack Daniels
$10.00
SGL Jim Beam
$10.00
SGL Knob Creek
$10.00
SGL Makers 46
$15.00
SGL Makers Mark
$13.00
SGL Pendleton
$12.00
SGL Fireball
$9.00
SGL Seagrams 7
$9.00
SGL Jameson
$10.00
SGL Crown Royal XO
$20.00
SGL Crown Royal RSRV
$25.00
SGL Southern Comfort
$8.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$12.00
DBL Crown Royal
$20.00
DBL Crown Royal Apple
$22.00
DBL Bulliet Rye
$20.00
DBL Crown Royal Peach
$30.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$20.00
DBL Jim Beam
$20.00
DBL Knob Creek
$20.00
DBL Makers 46
$35.00
DBL Makers Mark
$26.00
DBL Pendleton
$24.00
DBL Fireball
$18.00
DBL Seagrams 7
$18.00
DBL Jameson
$20.00
DBL Crown Royal XO
$40.00
DBL Crown Royal RSRV
$50.00
DBL Southern Comfort
$16.00
Scotch/Bourbon
SGL Well Scotch
$6.00
SGL Chivas Regal
$10.00
SGL Chivas Regal 18Yr
$20.00
SGL Buchanan 12
$16.00
SGL Buchanan 15
$25.00
SGL Buchanan 18
$40.00
SGL Johnnie Walker Black
$15.00
SGL Johnnie Walker Red
$20.00
SGL Martell
$15.00
SGL Remy Martin VSOP
$15.00
SGL Hennessy VS
$15.00
SGL Hennessy VSOP
$20.00
SGL Hennessy Masters
$25.00
SGL Courvoisier VS
$10.00
SGL Courvoisier VSOP
$25.00
SGL Dusse
$25.00
DBL Well Scotch
$12.00
DBL Chivas Regal
$20.00
DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr
$40.00
DBL Buchanan 12
$32.00
DBL Buchanan 15
$50.00
DBL Buchanan 18
$80.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$30.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
$35.00
DBL Martell
$30.00
DBL Remy Martin VSOP
$30.00
DBL Hennessy VS
$30.00
DBL Hennessy VSOP
$40.00
DBL Hennessy Masters
$50.00
DBL Courvoisier VS
$20.00
DBL Courvoisier VSOP
$50.00
DBL Dusse
$50.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
SGL Amaretto
$10.00
SGL Buttershots
$7.00
SGL Rumplemintz
$10.00
SGL Cointreau
$12.00
SGL Goldschlager
$10.00
SGL Frangelico
$9.00
SGL Godiva Chocolate
$10.00
SGL Grand Marnier
$10.00
SGL Disaronno
$10.00
SGL Jagermeister
$12.00
SGL Kahlua
$10.00
SGL Hpnotiq
$10.00
SGL X-Rated
$10.00
SGL Midori
$10.00
SGL Baileys
$8.00
DBL Amaretto
$20.00
DBL Buttershots
$14.00
DBL Rumplemintz
$20.00
DBL Cointreau
$24.00
DBL Goldschlager
$20.00
DBL Frangelico
$18.00
DBL Godiva Chocolate
$18.00
DBL Grand Marnier
$20.00
DBL Disaronno
$20.00
DBL Jagermeister
$24.00
DBL Kahlua
$20.00
DBL Hpnotiq
$20.00
DBL X-Rated
$20.00
DBL Midori
$20.00
DBL Baileys
$16.00
Bottle Service
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$13.00
Amaretto Sour
$13.00
AMF
$15.00
AMF Watermelon
$15.00
Appletini
$13.00
Beautiful
$15.00
Birthday Shot
$12.00
Black Opal
$15.00
Bloody Mary
$13.00
Blow Job
$10.00
Blue Hawaiian
$15.00
Blueberry Blast
$13.00
BlueBerry Lemonade
$13.00
Bubble Gum
$10.00
Buttery Nipple
$10.00
Cadillac Margarita
$18.00
Cam Pop
$13.00
Classic Man
$20.00
Corona Rise
$18.00
Cosmopolitan
$15.00
Duck Fart
$10.00
Electric Pina
$13.00
Grinch
$13.00
Hawaiian Sunrise
$13.00
Hot Toddy
$9.00
Hpnotic Martini
$15.00
Hurricane
$13.00
Jagerbomb
Jolly Rancher
$13.00
Kamikaze
$13.00
Lemon Drop
$13.00
Lifesaver
$13.00
Liquid Cocaine
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$15.00
Madori Sour
$13.00
Mai Tai
$13.00
Malibu Bucket
$15.00
Mango Maddness
$13.00
Manhattan
$13.00
Margarita
$15.00
Martini
$14.00
Mimosa
$13.00
Mojito
$15.00
Moscow Mule
$15.00
Paloma
$5.00
Patty's Drink
$15.00
Pink Pussy
$12.00
Pornstar Drink
$13.00
Pornstar Shot
$12.00
Screwdriver
$10.00
SeaShot
$12.00
Sex in the City
$14.00
Slushy
$5.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$13.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$12.00
Suga Daddy
$15.00
Summer Night
$12.00
Superman
$15.00
Sweet Posion
$12.00
Sweet Thang
$15.00
Tequila Sunrise
$13.00
Trash Can
$15.00
Vegas Bomb
$13.00
Washington Apple
$13.00
Whiskey Smash
$15.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
White Gummy Bear
$13.00
White Russian
$13.00
Sex on the Beach
$13.00
Strawberry Lemon Drop
$13.00
Sex On the Beach
$13.00
Summer lemonade
$8.00
Whiskey coke
$5.00
Mangonada Slushy
$6.00
Danger Zone
$15.00
Shots
Buckets
Bottles
Champagne
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13 South 1st Street, Yakima, WA 98901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Yakima
More near Yakima
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Richland
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.