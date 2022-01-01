Yellowhawk Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
2901 Old Milton Hwy,
Location
2901 Old Milton Hwy,
Walla Walla WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hop Thief TapHouse & Kitchen
We are a self pour taphouse with 40 taps of beer, wine, cider, kombucha, nitro coffee and other boozy offerings.
Our kitchen has with brick fired pizza, house made apps, sandwiches, burgers, salads and desserts. Check our patio, fire pit & corn hole.
THB
1195 East Whitman Drive, Walla Walla, WA, 99324
Stone Hut Bar and Grill
The Original Social Network
SIT * STAY * DRINK
Hot Mama's Espresso
Come in and enjoy!